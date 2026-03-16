Facts: With 257 runs, William Salzmann is the leading run scorer for New South Wales in this series.

With 301 runs, Jake Weatherald is the leading run scorer for Tasmania in this campaign.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

New South Wales head into this game after a disappointing performance against Victoria at home. New South Wales headed into the game with all their international stars but the anticipation was short lived as they lost the game by 300 runs. New South Wales are currently third on the table.

Tasmania had a dismal campaign last season and once again they have struggled to make an impact this season. In the last match they went head to head against South Australia and they lost the game by three wickets. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 57%

Tasmania’ chances of winning - 43%

New South Wales vs Tasmania Prediction & Tips 2025

Sam Konstas' struggles continued in the last game against Victoria as he scored 12 and 27 in the last game. So far this season he has scored 161 runs with an average of 20.12 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Jake Doran did not have a great outing in the last game, he still scored 27 in the first innings. So far this season Doran has scored 280 runs with an average of 40 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

New South Wales vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The teams that have batted first have been unbeaten in the last three games which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Sydney during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Clear No Rain 22C 18 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 22C 18 Km/hr

New South Wales and Tasmania Player List

Playing BLU TAS First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales head into this game after a disappointing defeat at home and are third on the table.

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania head into this game after back to back defeats against Victoria and South Australia and are currently sixth on the table.

New South Wales vs Tasmania First class Sydney Cricket Central, Sydney, null New South Wales Blues Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Tasmania Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.04 Bet Now!

New South Wales vs Tasmania Top Batters

William Salzmann to be New South Wales’ top batter

William Salzmann has been sensational this season for New South Wales. Salzmann did not bat in the last game but with 257 runs, he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jake Weatherald to be Tasmania’ top batter

Jake Weatherald had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 23 and 30 against South Australia. With 301 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Liam Hatcher to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Liam Hatcher did not play the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been sensational this season and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gabe Bell to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Gabe Bell had a slow start to the campaign but he has been impressive in the last few games. With 12 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.