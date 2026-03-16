BLU (New South Wales) vs VIC (Victoria) Match Prediction BLU 58 % Chance of Winning VIC 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 New South Wales take on Victoria in the 22nd game of the 2024-25 Sheffield Shield at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 18 at 05:00 AM IST.

New South Wales vs Victoria Chance of Winning

New South Wales have had an underwhelming campaign so far as they have struggled for consistency. New South Wales have two wins in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. They have lost two of the last three matches and need a perfect run in remaining three games to stay in contention for the finals this season.

On the other hand, Victoria have had a decent campaign thus far as they are currently second on the table. They have struggled in the second half of the campaign as Victoria heads into this game after back to back defeats. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

New South Wales ’ chances of winning - 58%

Victoria’ chances of winning - 42%

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New South Wales vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sam Konstas would feature in this game as he travelled from Sri Lanka prior to this game. Konstas did not have a great game in the last outing as he scored three in the first innings which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Marcus Harris scored 27 in the first innings but struggled in the second innings. He has been consistent so far and has scored 473 runs in six matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Matthew Gilkes, Oliver Davies, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards (c), Chris Green, Ross Pawson, Hanno Jacobs, Liam Hatcher, Blake Nikitaras, Tanveer Sangha, Ryan Hadley, Jackson Bird, Jack Nisbet, Lachlan Shaw, Charlie Anderson

Predicted Playing XI

Nic Maddinson Batter Sam Konstas Batter Oliver Davies Batter Kurtis Patterson All-rounder Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Matthew Gilkes Batter Chris Green All-rounder Jack Edwards All-rounder Ross Pawson Bowler Hanno Jacobs Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales head into this match after two defeats in the last three games, they are currently fifth on the table.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Harris, Jonathan Merlo, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Harry Dixon, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland (c), Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Peter Siddle, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry

Predicted Playing XI

Campbell Kellaway Batter Marcus Harris Batter Jonathan Merlo Batter Peter Handscomb All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Harry Dixon Batter Thomas Rogers All-rounder Will Sutherland All-rounder Samuel Elliott Bowler Fergus O Neill Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria have been excellent thus far as they are second on the table but they head into this game after back to back defeats.

New South Wales vs Victoria Head to Head

Victoria hold a slight edge over New South Wales in this fixture 111-105. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Victoria won the game.

Head to Head

New South Wales: 105

Victoria: 111

New South Wales vs Victoria Betting Odds

Victoria to have a better opening partnership than New South Wales

Victoria takes on last year’s finalist New South Wales head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. New South Wales have dominated ODIs this season but they have struggled to make an impact in first class cricket as they have just two wins in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand Victoria have been brilliant so far in this campaign as they have 28 points in seven matches and are currently second on the table. New South Wales needed a run in the final three matches to make the finals this season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Victoria dominated the game. They also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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New South Wales vs Victoria Top Batters

Kurtis Patterson to be New South Wales’ top batter

Kurtis Patterson struggled in the last game as New South Wales lost the game. We are going to stick with him as with 546 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter

Peter Handscomb scored 22 in the first innings against Tasmania in the last outing but in the second innings he scored 93 and was the top run scorer for his side. He remains the leading run scorer for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Jack Edwards to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Jack Edwards did not have a good game in the last outing against Queensland regardless we are going to back him once again as with 22 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fergus O Neill to be Victoria’ top bowler

Fergus O Neill continued his brilliant form in the last outing as he bagged five wickets in the game. With 27 wickets thus far, O’Neill is the leading wicket taker for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.