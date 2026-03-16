BLU (New South Wales) vs VIC (Victoria) Match Prediction
BLU
58%
Chance of Winning
VIC
42%
First class
Sydney Cricket Ground
Facts:
- With 546 runs, Kurtis Patterson is the leading run scorer for New South Wales in this campaign.
- With 593 runs, Peter Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign.
New South Wales vs Victoria Chance of Winning
New South Wales have had an underwhelming campaign so far as they have struggled for consistency. New South Wales have two wins in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. They have lost two of the last three matches and need a perfect run in remaining three games to stay in contention for the finals this season.
On the other hand, Victoria have had a decent campaign thus far as they are currently second on the table. They have struggled in the second half of the campaign as Victoria heads into this game after back to back defeats. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.
- New South Wales ’ chances of winning - 58%
- Victoria’ chances of winning - 42%
New South Wales vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sam Konstas would feature in this game as he travelled from Sri Lanka prior to this game. Konstas did not have a great game in the last outing as he scored three in the first innings which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Marcus Harris scored 27 in the first innings but struggled in the second innings. He has been consistent so far and has scored 473 runs in six matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
New South Wales vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.
New South Wales News & Player List
New South Wales Player List
Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Matthew Gilkes, Oliver Davies, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards (c), Chris Green, Ross Pawson, Hanno Jacobs, Liam Hatcher, Blake Nikitaras, Tanveer Sangha, Ryan Hadley, Jackson Bird, Jack Nisbet, Lachlan Shaw, Charlie Anderson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nic Maddinson
|
Batter
|
Sam Konstas
|
Batter
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Kurtis Patterson
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Batter
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Edwards
|
All-rounder
|
Ross Pawson
|
Bowler
|
Hanno Jacobs
|
Bowler
|
Liam Hatcher
|
Bowler
New South Wales Team Form
New South Wales head into this match after two defeats in the last three games, they are currently fifth on the table.
Victoria News & Player List
Victoria Player List
Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Harris, Jonathan Merlo, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Harry Dixon, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland (c), Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Peter Siddle, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry
Predicted Playing XI
|
Campbell Kellaway
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Merlo
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Harry Dixon
|
Batter
|
Thomas Rogers
|
All-rounder
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Samuel Elliott
|
Bowler
|
Fergus O Neill
|
Bowler
|
Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
Victoria Team Form
Victoria have been excellent thus far as they are second on the table but they head into this game after back to back defeats.
New South Wales vs Victoria Head to Head
Victoria hold a slight edge over New South Wales in this fixture 111-105. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Victoria won the game.
Head to Head
New South Wales: 105
Victoria: 111
New South Wales vs Victoria Betting Odds
Victoria to have a better opening partnership than New South Wales
Victoria takes on last year’s finalist New South Wales head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. New South Wales have dominated ODIs this season but they have struggled to make an impact in first class cricket as they have just two wins in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand Victoria have been brilliant so far in this campaign as they have 28 points in seven matches and are currently second on the table. New South Wales needed a run in the final three matches to make the finals this season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Victoria dominated the game. They also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
New South Wales vs Victoria
First class
Sydney Cricket Ground, null
New South Wales vs Victoria Top Batters
Kurtis Patterson to be New South Wales’ top batter
Kurtis Patterson struggled in the last game as New South Wales lost the game. We are going to stick with him as with 546 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter
Peter Handscomb scored 22 in the first innings against Tasmania in the last outing but in the second innings he scored 93 and was the top run scorer for his side. He remains the leading run scorer for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
New South Wales vs Victoria Top Bowlers
Jack Edwards to be New South Wales’ top bowler
Jack Edwards did not have a good game in the last outing against Queensland regardless we are going to back him once again as with 22 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Fergus O Neill to be Victoria’ top bowler
Fergus O Neill continued his brilliant form in the last outing as he bagged five wickets in the game. With 27 wickets thus far, O’Neill is the leading wicket taker for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New South Wales
- New South Wales to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
- Victoria to win - 1.98 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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