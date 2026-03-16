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BLU (New South Wales) vs VIC (Victoria) Match Prediction

BLU

58%

Chance of Winning

VIC

42%

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1.71
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First class

Sydney Cricket Ground

New South Wales take on Victoria in the 22nd game of the 2024-25 Sheffield Shield at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 18 at 05:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 546 runs, Kurtis Patterson is the leading run scorer for New South Wales in this campaign.
  • With 593 runs, Peter Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign.

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New South Wales vs Victoria Chance of Winning

New South Wales have had an underwhelming campaign so far as they have struggled for consistency. New South Wales have two wins in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. They have lost two of the last three matches and need a perfect run in remaining three games to stay in contention for the finals this season.

On the other hand, Victoria have had a decent campaign thus far as they are currently second on the table. They have struggled in the second half of the campaign as Victoria heads into this game after back to back defeats. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • New South Wales ’ chances of winning - 58%
  • Victoria’ chances of winning - 42%

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New South Wales vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sam Konstas would feature in this game as he travelled from Sri Lanka prior to this game. Konstas did not have a great game in the last outing as he scored three in the first innings which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Marcus Harris scored 27 in the first innings but struggled in the second innings. He has been consistent so far and has scored 473 runs in six matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Matthew Gilkes, Oliver Davies, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards (c), Chris Green, Ross Pawson, Hanno Jacobs, Liam Hatcher, Blake Nikitaras, Tanveer Sangha, Ryan Hadley, Jackson Bird, Jack Nisbet, Lachlan Shaw, Charlie Anderson

Predicted Playing XI

Nic Maddinson

Batter

Sam Konstas

Batter

Oliver Davies

Batter

Kurtis Patterson

All-rounder

Josh Philippe

Wicket-keeper

Matthew Gilkes

Batter

Chris Green

All-rounder

Jack Edwards

All-rounder

Ross Pawson

Bowler

Hanno Jacobs

Bowler

Liam Hatcher

Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales head into this match after two defeats in the last three games, they are currently fifth on the table.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Harris, Jonathan Merlo, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Harry Dixon, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland (c), Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Peter Siddle, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry

Predicted Playing XI

Campbell Kellaway

Batter

Marcus Harris

Batter

Jonathan Merlo

Batter

Peter Handscomb

All-rounder

Sam Harper

Wicket-keeper

Harry Dixon

Batter

Thomas Rogers

All-rounder

Will Sutherland

All-rounder

Samuel Elliott

Bowler

Fergus O Neill

Bowler

Peter Siddle

Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria have been excellent thus far as they are second on the table but they head into this game after back to back defeats.

New South Wales vs Victoria Head to Head

Victoria hold a slight edge over New South Wales in this fixture 111-105. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Victoria won the game.

Head to Head

New South Wales: 105

Victoria: 111

New South Wales vs Victoria Betting Odds

Victoria to have a better opening partnership than New South Wales

Victoria takes on last year’s finalist New South Wales head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. New South Wales have dominated ODIs this season but they have struggled to make an impact in first class cricket as they have just two wins in seven matches and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand Victoria have been brilliant so far in this campaign as they have 28 points in seven matches and are currently second on the table. New South Wales needed a run in the final three matches to make the finals this season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Victoria dominated the game. They also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Victoria

First class

Sydney Cricket Ground, null

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New South Wales vs Victoria Top Batters

Kurtis Patterson to be New South Wales’ top batter

Kurtis Patterson struggled in the last game as New South Wales lost the game. We are going to stick with him as with 546 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter

Peter Handscomb scored 22 in the first innings against Tasmania in the last outing but in the second innings he scored 93 and was the top run scorer for his side. He remains the leading run scorer for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

New South Wales vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Jack Edwards to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Jack Edwards did not have a good game in the last outing against Queensland regardless we are going to back him once again as with 22 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fergus O Neill to be Victoria’ top bowler

Fergus O Neill continued his brilliant form in the last outing as he bagged five wickets in the game. With 27 wickets thus far, O’Neill is the leading wicket taker for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

New South Wales

Victoria were brilliant in the first half of the campaign but have struggled since as they have lost back to back games. New South Wales have won two of the last four matches which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured New South Wales and you should do the same as New South Wales will register their third win in this campaign.
  • New South Wales to win - 1.71 (PariMatch)
  • Victoria to win - 1.98 (PariMatch)
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