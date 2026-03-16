BUL (Queensland) vs BLU (New South Wales) Match Prediction BUL 38 % Chance of Winning BLU 62 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.61 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Queensland take on New South Wales in the 20th game of the 2024-25 Sheffield Shield at The Gabba, Brisbane. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 08 at 05:30 AM IST.

Queensland vs New South Wales Chance of Winning

After a disappointing campaign last season, Queensland have once again struggled to make a mark this season as they are currently sixth on the table with just one win in six matches. They were winless in the first five matches of the campaign but in the last match they beat Victoria by 23 runs.

New South Wales did not have a great start to the campaign as they were winless after the first three matches but with two wins in the last three games they are currently third on the table and are in the mix to finish top two this term. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

Queensland ’ chances of winning - 38%

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 62%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Queensland vs New South Wales Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jimmy Peirson was brilliant in the second innings against Victoria in the last game as he scored 82. So far this season he has scored 361 runs with an average of 45.12 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sam Konstas would feature in this game as he travelled from Sri Lanka prior to this game. So far this season Konstas has scored 471 runs and in the last game he scored 88 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the five games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 30% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Bryce Street, Matt Renshaw, Angus Lovell, Jack Clayton, Ben McDermott, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Mark Steketee, Tom Straker, Mitchell Swepson (c), Xavier Bartlett, Lachlan Hearne, Gurinder Sandhu

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Street Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Angus Lovell Batter Jack Clayton All-rounder Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Ben McDermott Batter Jack Wildermuth All-rounder Mark Steketee All-rounder Tom Straker Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland beat Victoria in the last match which was their first win of the season. They are currently sixth on the table.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Sam Konstas, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson, Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards (c), Tanveer Sangha, Jackson Bird, Ryan Hadley, Lachlan Shaw

Predicted Playing XI

Blake Nikitaras Batter Sam Konstas Batter Tanveer Sangha Batter Kurtis Patterson All-rounder Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Matthew Gilkes Batter Oliver Davies All-rounder Jack Edwards All-rounder Chris Green Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler Ryan Hadley Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales head into this match after two wins in the last three matches and are currently third on the table.

Queensland vs New South Wales Head to Head

New South Wales have dominated this fixture in the past against Queensland 110-59. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Queensland: 59

New South Wales: 110

Queensland vs New South Wales Betting Odds

Queensland to have a better opening partnership than New South Wales

New South Wales and Queensland go head to head in what seems like an important game for both teams. New South Wales have struggled away from home throughout the season but a win in the upcoming game could put them right in the mix to make the finals this season. With two wins in six matches, New South Wales are currently third on the table. On the other hand, Queensland have struggled to make an impact in the first half of the campaign as they have one win in six matches and are currently sixth on the table. Regardless of the form, Queensland were competitive against New South Wales this season and the game ended in a draw. Queensland also had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs New South Wales First class The Gabba, null Queensland Bulls Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.13 Bet Now! New South Wales Blues Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.68 Bet Now!

Queensland vs New South Wales Top Batters

Ben McDermott to be Queensland’ top batter

Ben McDermott has had a stunning campaign so far. Even though McDermott did not score well in the last match, he remains the leading run scorer for his team which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kurtis Patterson to be New South Wales’ top batter

Kurtis Patterson played one of the best knocks in this campaign in the last match as he scored 167 in the last match. With 527 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs New South Wales Top Bowlers

Mark Steketee to be Queensland’ top bowler

Mark Steketee was phenomenal in the last game as he bagged three wickets in both innings. With 18 wickets, Steketee is the leading wicket taker for Queensland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jackson Bird to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Jackson Bird has led from the front in the first half of the campaign as he has bagged 22 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side. In the last game he bagged six wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.