Queensland vs Tasmania Match Prediction
BUL
59%
Chance of Winning
TAS
41%
Parimatch
Batery
First class
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Facts:
- With 687 runs, Jack Clayton was the leading run scorer for Queensland in the last campaign.
- With 906 runs, Jake Weatherald was the leading run scorer for Tasmania last season.
Queensland vs Tasmania Chance of Winning
Queensland had a solid campaign last season as they had just three defeats in ten matches and ended up second on the table. In the finals, Queensland went head to head against South Australia and they lost the game with four wickets to spare. Queensland would be hoping to go all the way this term.
Unlike their opponents, Tasmania struggled to make an impact last season as they suffered five defeats in the group stages last term and ended up sixth on the table. They ended the group stages with two defeats in three games. As per our calculations, Queensland are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Queensland’ chances of winning - 59%
- Tasmania’ chances of winning - 41%
Queensland vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jack Clayton was brilliant last season and we expect him to make an impact once again this season. He was the leading run scorer for Queensland last season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jordan Silk had a decent season last year as he scored 581 runs with an average of 32.27. Last year against Queensland he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Queensland Opening Partnership to be Under 33.5
Tasmania Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Tasmania
Queensland vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last six matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Brisbane during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.
Queensland News & Player List
Queensland Player List
Hugh Weibgen, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Usman Khawaja, Angus Lovell, Hayden Kerr, Jack Sinfield, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Thomas Balkin, Jimmy Peirson, Lachlan Aitken, Callum Vidler, Gurinder Sandhu, Jem Ryan, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Tom Whitney, Xavier Bartlett, Zanden Jeh
Predicted Playing XI
|
Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Usman Khawaja
|
Batter
|
Jack Clayton
|
Batter
|
Angus Lovell
|
Batter
|
Jimmy Peirson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lachlan Hearne
|
Batter
|
Michael Neser
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Wildermuth
|
All-rounder
|
Gurinder Sandhu
|
Bowler
|
Mark Steketee
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
Queensland Team Form
Queensland had a decent campaign last season as they made the finals. They lost three games in the group stages and ended up second on the table.
Tasmania News & Player List
Tasmania Player List
Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Jake Weatherald, Jordan Silk, Macalister Wright, Nicholas Davis, Tim Ward, Aidan O’Connor, Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitchell Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Raf MacMillan, Jake Doran, Billy Stanlake, Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Jackson Bird, Kieran Elliott, Marcus Bean, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Will Prestwidge
Predicted Playing XI
|
Caleb Jewell
|
Batter
|
Jake Weatherald
|
Batter
|
Tim Ward
|
Batter
|
Jordan Silk
|
Batter
|
Jake Doran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Beau Webster
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Owen
|
All-rounder
|
Kieran Elliott
|
Bowler
|
Jackson Bird
|
Bowler
|
Gabe Bell
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
Tasmania Team Form
Tasmania struggled last season as they lost five of the ten matches and ended up sixth on the table.
Queensland vs Tasmania Head to Head
Queensland have dominated this fixture against Tasmania in this fixture 42-20. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages, the first game ended in a draw and Queensland won the second game.
Head to Head:
Queensland: 42
Tasmania: 20
Queensland vs Tasmania Betting Odds
Tasmania to have a better opening partnership than Queensland
Queensland and Tasmania head into this season after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Queensland struggled in the first half of the campaign last season but they managed to turn things around in the second half of the season and ended up second on the table and made the Finals where they lost against South Australia. On the other hand last season was a struggle for Tasmania last term as they struggled to make an impact and with just three wins in ten matches they ended up sixth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and Queensland dominated the games but it was Tasmania who had a better opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Queensland vs Tasmania
First class
Allan Border Field, Brisbane, null
Queensland Bulls
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Tasmania Tigers
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Queensland vs Tasmania Top Batters
Usman Khawaja to be Queensland’ top batter
Usman Khawaja missed most of the season last year as he only played five matches last term. He was sensational in those games as he scored 375 runs with an average of 53.57 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jake Weatherald to be Tasmania’ top batter
Jake Weatherald was brilliant last season against Queensland as he scored two half centuries in one game. With 906 runs, he was the leading run scorer for Tasmania last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Queensland vs Tasmania Top Bowlers
Michael Neser to be Queensland’ top bowler
Michael Neser had a solid campaign last season as he bagged 31 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Queensland. Last year Neser bagged six wickets against Tasmania which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Gabe Bell to be Tasmania’ top bowler
Gabe Bell has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Tasmania. Last season he was the standout bowler as he bagged 31 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Queensland
- Queensland to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
- Tasmania to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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