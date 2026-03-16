Facts: With 687 runs, Jack Clayton was the leading run scorer for Queensland in the last campaign.

With 906 runs, Jake Weatherald was the leading run scorer for Tasmania last season.

Queensland vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

Queensland had a solid campaign last season as they had just three defeats in ten matches and ended up second on the table. In the finals, Queensland went head to head against South Australia and they lost the game with four wickets to spare. Queensland would be hoping to go all the way this term.

Unlike their opponents, Tasmania struggled to make an impact last season as they suffered five defeats in the group stages last term and ended up sixth on the table. They ended the group stages with two defeats in three games. As per our calculations, Queensland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Queensland’ chances of winning - 59%

Tasmania’ chances of winning - 41%

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Queensland vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jack Clayton was brilliant last season and we expect him to make an impact once again this season. He was the leading run scorer for Queensland last season which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jordan Silk had a decent season last year as he scored 581 runs with an average of 32.27. Last year against Queensland he scored a half century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Queensland Opening Partnership to be Under 33.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Tasmania Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Tasmania 1.97 Bet on Parimatch

Queensland vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last six matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Brisbane during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 29C.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Hugh Weibgen, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Usman Khawaja, Angus Lovell, Hayden Kerr, Jack Sinfield, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Thomas Balkin, Jimmy Peirson, Lachlan Aitken, Callum Vidler, Gurinder Sandhu, Jem Ryan, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Tom Whitney, Xavier Bartlett, Zanden Jeh

Predicted Playing XI

Matt Renshaw Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Jack Clayton Batter Angus Lovell Batter Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Lachlan Hearne Batter Michael Neser All-rounder Jack Wildermuth All-rounder Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland had a decent campaign last season as they made the finals. They lost three games in the group stages and ended up second on the table.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Jake Weatherald, Jordan Silk, Macalister Wright, Nicholas Davis, Tim Ward, Aidan O’Connor, Beau Webster, Bradley Hope, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Mitchell Owen, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Raf MacMillan, Jake Doran, Billy Stanlake, Gabe Bell, Iain Carlisle, Jackson Bird, Kieran Elliott, Marcus Bean, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Will Prestwidge

Predicted Playing XI

Caleb Jewell Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Tim Ward Batter Jordan Silk Batter Jake Doran Wicket-keeper Beau Webster All-rounder Mitchell Owen All-rounder Kieran Elliott Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler Gabe Bell Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania struggled last season as they lost five of the ten matches and ended up sixth on the table.

Queensland vs Tasmania Head to Head

Queensland have dominated this fixture against Tasmania in this fixture 42-20. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages, the first game ended in a draw and Queensland won the second game.

Head to Head:

Queensland: 42

Tasmania: 20

Queensland vs Tasmania Betting Odds

Tasmania to have a better opening partnership than Queensland

Queensland and Tasmania head into this season after both sides had contrasting campaigns last season. Queensland struggled in the first half of the campaign last season but they managed to turn things around in the second half of the season and ended up second on the table and made the Finals where they lost against South Australia. On the other hand last season was a struggle for Tasmania last term as they struggled to make an impact and with just three wins in ten matches they ended up sixth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and Queensland dominated the games but it was Tasmania who had a better opening partnership in both matches which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Queensland vs Tasmania Top Batters

Usman Khawaja to be Queensland’ top batter

Usman Khawaja missed most of the season last year as he only played five matches last term. He was sensational in those games as he scored 375 runs with an average of 53.57 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jake Weatherald to be Tasmania’ top batter

Jake Weatherald was brilliant last season against Queensland as he scored two half centuries in one game. With 906 runs, he was the leading run scorer for Tasmania last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Michael Neser to be Queensland’ top bowler

Michael Neser had a solid campaign last season as he bagged 31 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for Queensland. Last year Neser bagged six wickets against Tasmania which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Gabe Bell to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Gabe Bell has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Tasmania. Last season he was the standout bowler as he bagged 31 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.