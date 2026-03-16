Facts: With 402 runs, Marnus Labuschagne is the leading run scorer for Queensland in this tournament.

With 350 runs, Peter Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign.

Queensland vs Victoria Chance of Winning

Queensland have looked solid this season as they have suffered one loss in four games thus far and are currently second on the table. In the last game they went head to head against Western Australia and they lost the game by one wicket. Queensland will miss some key players due to international commitments.

Victoria have looked great this season as they have a perfect record so far and with four wins in four games, they are at the top of the table and would be hoping to carry on their form in the upcoming game. As per our calculations, Victoria are favourites in the upcoming game.

Queensland’ chances of winning - 37%

Victoria’ chances of winning - 63%

Queensland vs Victoria Prediction & Tips 2025

Jack Clayton had a sensational season and has been solid so far in this campaign. So far this season Clayton has scored 300 runs with an average of 50 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Campbell Kellaway has arguably been the most consistent batter for Victoria in the last few seasons. So far this year he has scored 317 runs with an average of 39.62 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

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Queensland vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The team that batted first have been unbeaten in three of the four matches which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Brisbane during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 20C.

Clear No Rain 28C 14 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 28C 14 Km/hr

Queensland and Victoria Player List

Playing BUL VIC First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

Queensland Team Form

Queensland lost the last game against Western Australia which was their first defeat of the season. They are second on the table.

Victoria Team Form

Victoria have been sublime this season as they have won all four games and are currently at the top of the table.

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Queensland vs Victoria Top Batters

Matt Renshaw to be Queensland’ top batter

Matt Renshaw has had an excellent campaign so far. He was fantastic in the last game against Western Australia as he scored a century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter

Peter Handscomb was incredible in the last game as he scored a brilliant century against New South Wales. Handscomb has been sensational this season and is the leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Mitchell Swepson to be Queensland’ top bowler

Mitchell Swepson did not have a great game in the last outing but still ended up with three wickets. With 15 wickets, Swepson is the leading wicket taker for Queensland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mitchell Perry to be Victoria’ top bowler

Mitchell Perry has been excellent this season. Perry missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.