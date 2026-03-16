BUL (Queensland) vs WEA (Western Australia) Match Prediction BUL 60 % Chance of Winning WEA 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.64 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.69 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Queensland take on Western Australia in the 23rd game of the 2024-25 Sheffield Shield at The Gabba, Brisbane. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 18 at 05:30 AM IST.

Queensland vs Western Australia Chance of Winning

Queensland struggled in the first half of the campaign as they were winless in the first five matches which include two defeats against South Australia and Victoria. Since then they have managed to turn things around as they have two wins in two matches and are in contention to make the finals this season.

Western Australia have struggled for consistency thus far as after a good start to the campaign they are winless in the last four games which includes three defeats in those games. In the last match they lost against South Australia. As per our calculations, Queensland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Queensland ’ chances of winning - 60%

Western Australia’ chances of winning - 40%

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Queensland vs Western Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jimmy Peirson was solid once again in the last match as he scored 36 and 44 in the last game. So far this season, Peirson has scored 441 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sam Fanning has struggled for consistency but he was brilliant in the last match as he scored 49 in the first innings. So far Fanning has scored 186 runs in four matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Matt Renshaw, Angus Lovell, Jack Clayton, Ben McDermott, Lachlan Hearne, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Mitchell Swepson (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Tom Straker, Bryce Street, Jack Wildermuth, Gurinder Sandhu, Benji Floros, Tom Whitney

Predicted Playing XI

Bryce Street Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Angus Lovell Batter Jack Clayton All-rounder Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Ben McDermott Batter Jack Wildermuth All-rounder Mark Steketee All-rounder Tom Straker Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland were winless after five matches but they have won back to back games and are currently fourth on the table.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie, Jayden Goodwin, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner (c), Joel Curtis (wk), Keaton Critchell, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Cameron Gannon, Brody Couch, Sam Whiteman, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Matthew Kelly, Jhye Richardson, Charles Stobo

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Fanning Batter Teague Wyllie Batter Jayden Goodwin Batter Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Joel Curtis Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner Batter Keaton Critchell All-rounder Joel Paris All-rounder Brody Couch Bowler Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Cameron Gannon Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia struggled for consistency as they have two wins and three losses in seven matches and are currently third on the table.

Queensland vs Western Australia Head to Head

Western Australia have dominated this fixture in the past against Queensland 53-34. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Queensland: 34

Western Australia: 53

Queensland vs Western Australia Betting Odds

Queensland to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia

Western Australia and Queensland go head to head in what seems like a penultimate game for both teams. Both sides are level on points and are currently third and fourth on the table, both sides have a chance to make the playoffs which makes this a great game for the neutrals. Western Australia are the defending champions but they have faltered in the second half of the campaign as they are winless in the last four matches which includes three defeats. On the other hand, Queensland head into this game after back to back wins, both sides went head to head this season and the game ended in a draw. Queensland had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Queensland vs Western Australia Top Batters

Jack Clayton to be Queensland’ top batter

Jack Clayton was the difference maker in the last game as he scored a brilliant century in the first innings against New South Wales. With 533 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hilton Cartwright to be Western Australia’ top batter

Hilton Cartwright struggled in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. With 536 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Queensland vs Western Australia Top Bowlers

Mark Steketee to be Queensland’ top bowler

Mark Steketee struggled in the first innings but bagged two wickets in the second innings against New South Wales. With 20 wickets, Steketee is the leading wicket taker for Queensland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Brody Couch to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Brody Couch was sensational in the first innings against South Australia as he bagged four wickets. With 21 wickets thus far, Couch is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.