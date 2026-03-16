Facts: With 750 runs, Jake Lehmann was the leading run scorer for South Australia in the last campaign.

With 687 runs, Jack Clayton was the leading run scorer for Queensland in the last campaign.

South Australia vs Queensland Chance of Winning

South Australia did not have a great start to the season as they struggled in the opening game against Victoria, they lost the game by four wickets and would be hoping to turn things around in the upcoming game. South Australia were phenomenal last season as they went all the way and won the Championship.

Queensland had a brilliant start last season as they registered three wins in the first five matches and made the finals. In the opening game they went head to head against Tasmania and they drew the game. As per our calculations, Queensland are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Australia’ chances of winning - 41%

Queensland’ chances of winning - 59%

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South Australia vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Henry Hunt had a solid season last term as he scored 682 runs in 11 matches. In the opening game against Victoria, Hunt scored 126 runs in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jack Clayton had a sensational season last term as he was the leading run scorer for his side. In the opening game he scored a half century against Tasmania which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Adelaide during the game with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Conor McInerney, Daniel Drew, Douwtjie Hoogenboezem, Henry Hunt, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Jason Sangha, Mackenzie Harvey, Thomas Kelly, Travis Head, Aidan Cahill, Benjamin Manenti, Campbell Thompson, Liam Scott, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Alex Carey, Harry Matthias, Harry Nielsen, Brendan Doggett, Hanno Jacobs, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Spencer Johnson, Wes Agar

Predicted Playing XI

Conor McInerney Batter Henry Hunt Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Jason Sangha Batter Harry Nielsen Wicket-keeper Jake Lehmann Batter Benjamin Manenti All-rounder Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Henry Thornton Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia managed six wins in the group stages and won the Championship. They lost the opening game against Victoria this season.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Hugh Weibgen, Hugo Burdon, Jack Clayton, Lachlan Hearne, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Max Bryant, Usman Khawaja, Angus Lovell, Hayden Kerr, Jack Sinfield, Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Thomas Balkin, Jimmy Peirson, Lachlan Aitken, Callum Vidler, Gurinder Sandhu, Jem Ryan, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Tom Straker, Tom Whitney, Xavier Bartlett, Zanden Jeh

Predicted Playing XI

Matt Renshaw Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Jack Clayton Batter Angus Lovell Batter Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Lachlan Hearne Batter Michael Neser All-rounder Jack Wildermuth All-rounder Gurinder Sandhu Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland had a decent campaign last season as they made the finals. They drew the opening game against Tasmania.

South Australia vs Queensland Head to Head

Queensland have had an upper hand in this fixture against South Australia 70-62. Both sides went head to head in the finals last season and South Africa won the game.

Head to Head:

South Australia: 62

Queensland: 70

South Australia vs Queensland Betting Odds

South Australia to have a better opening partnership than Queensland

South Australia and Queensland were the two best teams in the group stages last season as both sides made the finals. Both sides went head to head three times last season and it was South Australia who dominated the game as they were unbeaten in this fixture and they won two times which includes an all important win in the Finals last season. The defending champions did not have a great start to the season as they lost the opening game against Victoria but they still ended up with a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

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South Australia vs Queensland Top Batters

Jake Lehmann to be South Australia’ top batter

Jake Lehmann could not have hoped for a better start this season as he scored a brilliant century in the opening game. Lehmann was the leading run scorer for South Australia last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Usman Khawaja to be Queensland’ top batter

Usman Khawaja only played five matches last term and he scored 375 runs with an average of 53.57. He scored a brilliant half century in the opening game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Lloyd Pope to be South Australia’ top bowler

Lloyd Pope only played five games last season but ended up with 21 wickets. He was brilliant in the opening game as he bagged five wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Neser to be Queensland’ top bowler

Michael Neser continued his excellent form from last season as he bagged four wickets in the opening game against Tasmania. We expect Neser to have a similar impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.