South Australia vs Queensland Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Sheffield Shield 2025, March 15
RED
55%
Chance of Winning
BUL
45%
First class
Karen Rolton Oval
Facts:
- With 633 runs, Henry Hunt is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.
- With 586 runs, Jack Clayton is the leading run scorer for Queensland in this campaign.
South Australia vs Queensland Chance of Winning
South Australia have had an incredible run so far as by far they have been the best team in the tournament. They have been consistent so far and have already booked a place in the finals. South Australia head into this game after four wins on the bounce. In the last match they beat Victoria with four wickets to spare.
On the other hand, Queensland did not have a great start to the campaign as they were winless in the first half of the campaign. In the second half of the campaign they have won three of the four matches and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- South Australia ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Queensland’ chances of winning - 45%
South Australia vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jason Sangha has only played four games this season and has made a difference thus far. So far this season Sangha has scored 403 runs with an average of 57.57 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jimmy Peirson did not have a great outing in the last game regardless he has been pretty consistent this season and has scored 481 runs with an average of 40.08 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
South Australia News & Player List
South Australia Player List
Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Liam Scott, Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias (wk), Ben Manenti (c), Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham, Henry Thornton, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Wes Agar, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Kelly, Aidan Cahill
Predicted Playing XI
|
Henry Hunt
|
Batter
|
Conor McInerney
|
Batter
|
Jason Sangha
|
Batter
|
Ben Manenti
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Matthias
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Scott
|
Batter
|
Jake Lehmann
|
All-rounder
|
Daniel Drew
|
All-rounder
|
Brendan Doggett
|
Bowler
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
Bowler
|
Jordan Buckingham
|
Bowler
South Australia Team Form
South Australia head into this game after four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table.
Queensland News & Player List
Queensland Player List
Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Jack Clayton, Ben McDermott, Lachlan Hearne, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Angus Lovell, Callum Vidler
Predicted Playing XI
|
Usman Khawaja
|
Batter
|
Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Lachlan Hearne
|
Batter
|
Jack Clayton
|
All-rounder
|
Jimmy Peirson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben McDermott
|
Batter
|
Jack Wildermuth
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Steketee
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Neser
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
Queensland Team Form
Queensland head into this game after three wins in the last four matches and are currently second on the table.
South Australia vs Queensland Head to Head
South Australia has been dominant against Queensland in this fixture 110-60. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and South Australia won the game.
Head to Head
South Australia: 110
Queensland: 60
South Australia vs Queensland Betting Odds
South Australia to have a better opening partnership than Queensland
Queensland and South Australia head into this game after both sides have arguably been the best teams in the second half of the tournament. South Australia have dominated the group stages so far as they have just one defeat in nine matches and with six wins so far they are at the top of the table and have already secured a place in the finals this season. On the other hand Queensland did not have a great start to the tournament as they were winless in the first five matches but since then they have secured three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table. A win in the upcoming game would confirm a place in the finals for Queensland. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and South Australia dominated the game and they also had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Queensland
First class
Karen Rolton Oval, null
South Australia vs Queensland Top Batters
Henry Hunt to be South Australia’ top batter
Henry Hunt struggled in the last game against Tasmania regardless we are going to stick by him once again as he is the leading run scorer for South Australia this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jack Clayton to be Queensland’ top batter
Jack Clayton did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far in this campaign. With 586 runs so far, Clayton is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Queensland Top Bowlers
Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler
Nathan McAndrew missed the last game but we expect him to return in this game. So far this season McAndrew has bagged 32 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Michael Neser to be Queensland’ top bowler
Michael Neser returned in the starting eleven in the last game and bagged eight wickets in the match. With 28 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Queensland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Australia
- South Australia to win - @1.72 (PariMatch)
- Queensland to win - @1.97 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments