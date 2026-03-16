Facts: With 633 runs, Henry Hunt is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.

With 586 runs, Jack Clayton is the leading run scorer for Queensland in this campaign.

South Australia vs Queensland Chance of Winning

South Australia have had an incredible run so far as by far they have been the best team in the tournament. They have been consistent so far and have already booked a place in the finals. South Australia head into this game after four wins on the bounce. In the last match they beat Victoria with four wickets to spare.

On the other hand, Queensland did not have a great start to the campaign as they were winless in the first half of the campaign. In the second half of the campaign they have won three of the four matches and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Australia ’ chances of winning - 55%

Queensland’ chances of winning - 45%

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South Australia vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jason Sangha has only played four games this season and has made a difference thus far. So far this season Sangha has scored 403 runs with an average of 57.57 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jimmy Peirson did not have a great outing in the last game regardless he has been pretty consistent this season and has scored 481 runs with an average of 40.08 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Liam Scott, Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias (wk), Ben Manenti (c), Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham, Henry Thornton, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Wes Agar, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Kelly, Aidan Cahill

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Hunt Batter Conor McInerney Batter Jason Sangha Batter Ben Manenti All-rounder Harry Matthias Wicket-keeper Liam Scott Batter Jake Lehmann All-rounder Daniel Drew All-rounder Brendan Doggett Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia head into this game after four wins in four games and are currently at the top of the table.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Jack Clayton, Ben McDermott, Lachlan Hearne, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Angus Lovell, Callum Vidler

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khawaja Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Lachlan Hearne Batter Jack Clayton All-rounder Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Ben McDermott Batter Jack Wildermuth All-rounder Mark Steketee All-rounder Michael Neser Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland head into this game after three wins in the last four matches and are currently second on the table.

South Australia vs Queensland Head to Head

South Australia has been dominant against Queensland in this fixture 110-60. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and South Australia won the game.

Head to Head

South Australia: 110

Queensland: 60

South Australia vs Queensland Betting Odds

South Australia to have a better opening partnership than Queensland

Queensland and South Australia head into this game after both sides have arguably been the best teams in the second half of the tournament. South Australia have dominated the group stages so far as they have just one defeat in nine matches and with six wins so far they are at the top of the table and have already secured a place in the finals this season. On the other hand Queensland did not have a great start to the tournament as they were winless in the first five matches but since then they have secured three wins in four matches and are currently second on the table. A win in the upcoming game would confirm a place in the finals for Queensland. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and South Australia dominated the game and they also had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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South Australia vs Queensland Top Batters

Henry Hunt to be South Australia’ top batter

Henry Hunt struggled in the last game against Tasmania regardless we are going to stick by him once again as he is the leading run scorer for South Australia this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jack Clayton to be Queensland’ top batter

Jack Clayton did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far in this campaign. With 586 runs so far, Clayton is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler

Nathan McAndrew missed the last game but we expect him to return in this game. So far this season McAndrew has bagged 32 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Neser to be Queensland’ top bowler

Michael Neser returned in the starting eleven in the last game and bagged eight wickets in the match. With 28 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Queensland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win South Australia South Australia to win - @1.72 (PariMatch)

Queensland to win - @1.97 (PariMatch) This fixture has been a happy hunting ground for South Australia as they have dominated Queensland in the past. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and South Australia were brilliant in the game as they won the match by 129 runs. We believe you should back South Australia as they would end the group stages with a win in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet





