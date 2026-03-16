South Australia vs Queensland Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Sheffield Shield 2025, March 26
RED
56%
Chance of Winning
BUL
44%
First class
Karen Rolton Oval
Facts:
- With 633 runs, Henry Hunt is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.
- With 609 runs, Jimmy Peirson is the leading run scorer for Queensland in this campaign.
South Australia vs Queensland Chance of Winning
South Australia have had an incredible run in the group stages this season as they have been one of the most consistent team so far and ended up at the top of the table. South Australia head into this game after four wins and two draws in the last six matches. In the last group game they drew against Queensland.
On the other hand, Queensland struggled in the first half of the campaign as they were winless in the first half of the campaign. In the second half of the season Queensland managed to turn things around and ended second on the table. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- South Australia ’ chances of winning - 56%
- Queensland’ chances of winning - 44%
South Australia vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jason Sangha has only played five games this season and has made a difference thus far. So far this season Sangha has scored 573 runs with an average of 71.62 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jack Clayton has had a brilliant campaign so far as he has been consistent and has scored 587 runs with an average of 45.15. Even though he did not have a good game in the last outing, we believe Clayton will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5
Queensland Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5
Best Opening Partnership to be South Australia
South Australia vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
South Australia News & Player List
South Australia Player List
Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Liam Scott, Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias (wk), Ben Manenti (c), Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham, Henry Thornton, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Wes Agar, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Kelly, Aidan Cahill
Predicted Playing XI
|
Henry Hunt
|
Batter
|
Conor McInerney
|
Batter
|
Jason Sangha
|
Batter
|
Ben Manenti
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Matthias
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Scott
|
Batter
|
Jake Lehmann
|
All-rounder
|
Daniel Drew
|
All-rounder
|
Brendan Doggett
|
Bowler
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
Bowler
|
Jordan Buckingham
|
Bowler
South Australia Team Form
South Australia head into this game after four wins in five matches and are unbeaten in the last six matches.
Queensland News & Player List
Queensland Player List
Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Jack Clayton, Ben McDermott, Lachlan Hearne, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Angus Lovell, Callum Vidler
Predicted Playing XI
|
Usman Khawaja
|
Batter
|
Matt Renshaw
|
Batter
|
Lachlan Hearne
|
Batter
|
Jack Clayton
|
All-rounder
|
Jimmy Peirson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ben McDermott
|
Batter
|
Jack Wildermuth
|
All-rounder
|
Mark Steketee
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Neser
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Swepson
|
Bowler
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
Queensland Team Form
Queensland head into this game after one defeat in the last five matches and ended up second on the table.
South Australia vs Queensland Head to Head
South Australia has been dominant against Queensland in this fixture 110-60. Both sides went head to head in the last game and the game ended in a draw.
Head to Head
South Australia: 110
Queensland: 60
South Australia vs Queensland Betting Odds
South Australia to have a better opening partnership than Queensland
Queensland and South Australia head into this game after both sides have arguably been the best teams in the tail end of the campaign. South Australia were sensational in the group stages this season as they ended up at the top of the table and were unbeaten in the last six matches. On the other hand Queensland struggled in the first half of the campaign as they were winless in the first five games but since then they have managed to turn things around and ended the group stages with one defeat in the last five matches and made the finals. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in the two matches between the two sides, on both occasions South Australia had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Queensland
T20
Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Jaipur
South Australia vs Queensland Top Batters
Henry Hunt to be South Australia’ top batter
Henry Hunt did not have a great outing in the last game as he scored 22 and 21. So far this season Hunt has scored 676 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jimmy Peirson to be Queensland’ top batter
Jimmy Peirson was sensational in the last game against South Australia as he scored a century in the first game. With 609 runs Peirson is the leading run scorer for Queensland thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Queensland Top Bowlers
Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler
Nathan McAndrew returned in the starting 11 and bagged three wickets. He has been sensational so far as he has bagged 35 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Michael Neser to be Queensland’ top bowler
Michael Neser did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as he has been brilliant this season and with 29 wickets is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Australia
- South Australia to win - 1.78 (PariMatch)
- Queensland to win - 2.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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