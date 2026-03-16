Facts: With 633 runs, Henry Hunt is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.

With 609 runs, Jimmy Peirson is the leading run scorer for Queensland in this campaign.

South Australia vs Queensland Chance of Winning

South Australia have had an incredible run in the group stages this season as they have been one of the most consistent team so far and ended up at the top of the table. South Australia head into this game after four wins and two draws in the last six matches. In the last group game they drew against Queensland.

On the other hand, Queensland struggled in the first half of the campaign as they were winless in the first half of the campaign. In the second half of the season Queensland managed to turn things around and ended second on the table. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Australia ’ chances of winning - 56%

Queensland’ chances of winning - 44%

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South Australia vs Queensland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jason Sangha has only played five games this season and has made a difference thus far. So far this season Sangha has scored 573 runs with an average of 71.62 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jack Clayton has had a brilliant campaign so far as he has been consistent and has scored 587 runs with an average of 45.15. Even though he did not have a good game in the last outing, we believe Clayton will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Queensland Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be South Australia 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

South Australia vs Queensland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Liam Scott, Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias (wk), Ben Manenti (c), Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham, Henry Thornton, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Wes Agar, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Kelly, Aidan Cahill

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Hunt Batter Conor McInerney Batter Jason Sangha Batter Ben Manenti All-rounder Harry Matthias Wicket-keeper Liam Scott Batter Jake Lehmann All-rounder Daniel Drew All-rounder Brendan Doggett Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia head into this game after four wins in five matches and are unbeaten in the last six matches.

Queensland News & Player List

Queensland Player List

Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Jack Clayton, Ben McDermott, Lachlan Hearne, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Angus Lovell, Callum Vidler

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khawaja Batter Matt Renshaw Batter Lachlan Hearne Batter Jack Clayton All-rounder Jimmy Peirson Wicket-keeper Ben McDermott Batter Jack Wildermuth All-rounder Mark Steketee All-rounder Michael Neser Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler

Queensland Team Form

Queensland head into this game after one defeat in the last five matches and ended up second on the table.

South Australia vs Queensland Head to Head

South Australia has been dominant against Queensland in this fixture 110-60. Both sides went head to head in the last game and the game ended in a draw.

Head to Head

South Australia: 110

Queensland: 60

South Australia vs Queensland Betting Odds

South Australia to have a better opening partnership than Queensland

Queensland and South Australia head into this game after both sides have arguably been the best teams in the tail end of the campaign. South Australia were sensational in the group stages this season as they ended up at the top of the table and were unbeaten in the last six matches. On the other hand Queensland struggled in the first half of the campaign as they were winless in the first five games but since then they have managed to turn things around and ended the group stages with one defeat in the last five matches and made the finals. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in the two matches between the two sides, on both occasions South Australia had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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South Australia vs Queensland Top Batters

Henry Hunt to be South Australia’ top batter

Henry Hunt did not have a great outing in the last game as he scored 22 and 21. So far this season Hunt has scored 676 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jimmy Peirson to be Queensland’ top batter

Jimmy Peirson was sensational in the last game against South Australia as he scored a century in the first game. With 609 runs Peirson is the leading run scorer for Queensland thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Queensland Top Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler

Nathan McAndrew returned in the starting 11 and bagged three wickets. He has been sensational so far as he has bagged 35 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Michael Neser to be Queensland’ top bowler

Michael Neser did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him as he has been brilliant this season and with 29 wickets is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win South Australia South Australia to win - 1.78 (PariMatch)

Queensland to win - 2.00 (PariMatch) This fixture has been a happy hunting ground for South Australia as they have dominated Queensland in the past. Both sides went head to head twice this season, South Australia won the first game and second game ended in a draw. The bookmakers have favoured South Australia and you should do the same as they will win the championship this season. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





