RED (South Australia) vs TAS (Tasmania) Match Prediction RED 61 % Chance of Winning TAS 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.71 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 South Australia take on Tasmania in the 24th game of the 2024-25 Sheffield Shield at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 18 at 05:30 AM IST.

South Australia vs Tasmania Chance of Winning

South Australia have been the best team in this tournament as they have just one defeat in seven matches and are currently at the top of the table. South Australia head into this game after back to back wins and another win in the upcoming game would seal a place in the finals this season.

The last year's finalists have struggled to make an impact this season as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently sixth on the table. They need a perfect run in the remaining games to stay in contention for the top two spots. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Australia ’ chances of winning - 61%

Tasmania’ chances of winning - 39%

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South Australia vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jason Sangha has missed most of the campaign but returned in the starting eleven in the last match where he scored 151 runs. With 281 runs in two matches, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tim Ward has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 460 runs in four matches with an average of 65.71. In the last game he scored 45 and 27 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Liam Scott, Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias (wk), Ben Manenti (c), Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham, Henry Thornton, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Wes Agar, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Kelly, Aidan Cahill

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Hunt Batter Conor McInerney Batter Jason Sangha Batter Ben Manenti All-rounder Harry Matthias Wicket-keeper Liam Scott Batter Jake Lehmann All-rounder Daniel Drew All-rounder Brendan Doggett Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia have had a sublime campaign thus far as they are at the top of the table and have won back to back games.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Jake Weatherald , Tim Ward, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Bradley Hope, Aidan O Connor, Raf MacMillan, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Kieran Elliott, Gabe Bell, Caleb Jewell, Will Prestwidge





Predicted Playing XI

Nivethan Radhakrishnan Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Tim Ward Batter Jordan Silk All-rounder Jake Doran Wicket-keeper Bradley Hope Batter Aidan O Connor All-rounder Lawrence Neil-Smith All-rounder Raf MacMillan Bowler Gabe Bell Bowler Kieran Elliott Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania have struggled to make an impact so far as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently sixth on the table.

South Australia vs Tasmania Head to Head

South Australia has had an upper hand in this fixture against Tasmania 37-25. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and South Australia won the game.

Head to Head

South Australia: 37

Tasmania: 25

South Australia vs Tasmania Betting Odds

Tasmania to have a better opening partnership than South Australia

Tasmania and South Australia go head to head in what seems like a mismatch as both sides are at the opposite side of the spectrum when it comes to form. Both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far as South Australia has been the best team in the tournament and another result in the upcoming game would all but seal a place in the finals this season. On the other hand, Tasmania have been a shadow of themselves this season, they made the finals last term and this season they are currently sixth on the table with two wins in seven matches. Both sides went head to head this season and South Australia won the game but it was Tasmania who had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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South Australia vs Tasmania Top Batters

Henry Hunt to be South Australia’ top batter

Henry Hunt struggled in the last game against Western Australia but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. With 552 runs thus far, Hunt is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jake Weatherald to be Tasmania’ top batter

Jake Weatherald was sublime in the last game against Victoria as he scored 41 and 155 and took his team over the line. With 620 runs thus far, Weatherland is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Tasmania Top Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler

Nathan McAndrew destroyed Western Australia in the last game as he bagged seven wickets in the second innings. With 28 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kieran Elliott to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Kieran Elliott was the best bowler in the last game against Victoria as he bagged ten wickets in the game. With 22 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for Tasmania which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.