RED (South Australia) vs TAS (Tasmania) Match Prediction
RED
61%
Chance of Winning
TAS
39%
First class
Adelaide Oval
Facts:
- With 552 runs, Henry Hunt is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.
- With 620 runs, Jake Weatherald is the leading run scorer for Tasmania in this campaign.
South Australia vs Tasmania Chance of Winning
South Australia have been the best team in this tournament as they have just one defeat in seven matches and are currently at the top of the table. South Australia head into this game after back to back wins and another win in the upcoming game would seal a place in the finals this season.
The last year's finalists have struggled to make an impact this season as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently sixth on the table. They need a perfect run in the remaining games to stay in contention for the top two spots. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- South Australia ’ chances of winning - 61%
- Tasmania’ chances of winning - 39%
South Australia vs Tasmania Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jason Sangha has missed most of the campaign but returned in the starting eleven in the last match where he scored 151 runs. With 281 runs in two matches, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Tim Ward has had a brilliant campaign thus far as he has scored 460 runs in four matches with an average of 65.71. In the last game he scored 45 and 27 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Tasmania Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 26C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
South Australia News & Player List
South Australia Player List
Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Liam Scott, Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias (wk), Ben Manenti (c), Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham, Henry Thornton, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Wes Agar, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Kelly, Aidan Cahill
Predicted Playing XI
|
Henry Hunt
|
Batter
|
Conor McInerney
|
Batter
|
Jason Sangha
|
Batter
|
Ben Manenti
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Matthias
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Scott
|
Batter
|
Jake Lehmann
|
All-rounder
|
Daniel Drew
|
All-rounder
|
Brendan Doggett
|
Bowler
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
Bowler
|
Jordan Buckingham
|
Bowler
South Australia Team Form
South Australia have had a sublime campaign thus far as they are at the top of the table and have won back to back games.
Tasmania News & Player List
Tasmania Player List
Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Jake Weatherald , Tim Ward, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Bradley Hope, Aidan O Connor, Raf MacMillan, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Kieran Elliott, Gabe Bell, Caleb Jewell, Will Prestwidge
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nivethan Radhakrishnan
|
Batter
|
Jake Weatherald
|
Batter
|
Tim Ward
|
Batter
|
Jordan Silk
|
All-rounder
|
Jake Doran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bradley Hope
|
Batter
|
Aidan O Connor
|
All-rounder
|
Lawrence Neil-Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Raf MacMillan
|
Bowler
|
Gabe Bell
|
Bowler
|
Kieran Elliott
|
Bowler
Tasmania Team Form
Tasmania have struggled to make an impact so far as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently sixth on the table.
South Australia vs Tasmania Head to Head
South Australia has had an upper hand in this fixture against Tasmania 37-25. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and South Australia won the game.
Head to Head
South Australia: 37
Tasmania: 25
South Australia vs Tasmania Betting Odds
Tasmania to have a better opening partnership than South Australia
Tasmania and South Australia go head to head in what seems like a mismatch as both sides are at the opposite side of the spectrum when it comes to form. Both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far as South Australia has been the best team in the tournament and another result in the upcoming game would all but seal a place in the finals this season. On the other hand, Tasmania have been a shadow of themselves this season, they made the finals last term and this season they are currently sixth on the table with two wins in seven matches. Both sides went head to head this season and South Australia won the game but it was Tasmania who had a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Tasmania
First class
Adelaide Oval, null
South Australia vs Tasmania Top Batters
Henry Hunt to be South Australia’ top batter
Henry Hunt struggled in the last game against Western Australia but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. With 552 runs thus far, Hunt is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jake Weatherald to be Tasmania’ top batter
Jake Weatherald was sublime in the last game against Victoria as he scored 41 and 155 and took his team over the line. With 620 runs thus far, Weatherland is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Tasmania Top Bowlers
Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler
Nathan McAndrew destroyed Western Australia in the last game as he bagged seven wickets in the second innings. With 28 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kieran Elliott to be Tasmania’ top bowler
Kieran Elliott was the best bowler in the last game against Victoria as he bagged ten wickets in the game. With 22 wickets so far he is the leading wicket taker for Tasmania which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Australia
- South Australia to win - 1.62 (PariMatch)
- Tasmania to win - 2.11 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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