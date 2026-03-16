South Australia vs Victoria Match Prediction
RED
59%
Chance of Winning
VIC
41%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
First class
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Facts:
- With 750 runs, Jake Lehmann was the leading run scorer for South Australia in the last campaign.
- With 738 runs, Campbell Kellaway was the leading run scorer for Victoria last season.
South Australia vs Victoria Chance of Winning
South Australia head into this game after a sensational season last term as they went all the way and won the championship. South Australia went head to head against Queensland in the finals as they won the match by four wickets. In the group stages South Australia ended up with six wins in ten matches and ended up at the top of the table.
Victoria had a brilliant start last season as they registered three wins in the first five matches but they struggled to compete in the second half of the season as they lost four of the last five matches and ended up third on the table. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- South Australia’ chances of winning - 59%
- Victoria’ chances of winning - 41%
South Australia vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Henry Hunt had a solid outing against Victoria last season as he scored two half centuries in two matches. Hunt scored 682 runs last season in 11 matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Ashley Chandrasinghe only played four games last season and he struggled for consistency as he scored 139 runs with an average of 17.37. Even though he did well against South Australia last season, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5
Victoria Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5
Best Opening Partnership to be South Australia
South Australia vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy weather in Adelaide during the game with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
South Australia News & Player List
South Australia Player List
Conor McInerney, Daniel Drew, Douwtjie Hoogenboezem, Henry Hunt, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Jason Sangha, Mackenzie Harvey, Thomas Kelly, Travis Head, Aidan Cahill, Benjamin Manenti, Campbell Thompson, Liam Scott, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Alex Carey, Harry Matthias, Harry Nielsen, Brendan Doggett, Hanno Jacobs, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Spencer Johnson, Wes Agar
Predicted Playing XI
|
Conor McInerney
|
Batter
|
Henry Hunt
|
Batter
|
Nathan McSweeney
|
Batter
|
Jason Sangha
|
Batter
|
Harry Nielsen
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jake Lehmann
|
Batter
|
Benjamin Manenti
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Thornton
|
Bowler
|
Brendan Doggett
|
Bowler
|
Jordan Buckingham
|
Bowler
South Australia Team Form
South Australia managed six wins in the group stages last season and made the finals where they beat Queensland.
Victoria News & Player List
Victoria Player List
Ashley Chandrasinghe, Blake Macdonald, Campbell Kellaway, Dylan Brasher, Jai Lemire, Marcus Harris, Ollie Peake, Thomas Rogers, Austin Anlezark, Glenn Maxwell, Harry Dixon, Matthew Short, Tyler Pearson, Will Sutherland, Liam Blackford, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Callum Stow, Cameron McClure, David Moody, Doug Warren, Fergus O'Neill, Mitchell Perry, Sam Elliott, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Xavier Crone
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ashley Chandrasinghe
|
Batter
|
Ollie Peake
|
Batter
|
Campbell Kellaway
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb
|
Batter
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Thomas Rogers
|
Batter
|
Sam Elliott
|
All-rounder
|
Xavier Crone
|
All-rounder
|
Fergus O'Neill
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
|
Scott Boland
|
Bowler
Victoria Team Form
Victoria lost five of the ten matches last season and they ended up third on the table, two points shy of Queensland who made the finals.
South Australia vs Victoria Head to Head
Victoria have dominated this fixture against South Australia 133-62. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and South Australia won on both occasions.
Head to Head:
South Australia: 62
Victoria: 133
South Australia vs Victoria Betting Odds
South Australia to have a better opening partnership than Victoria
South Australia and Victoria head into this game after both sides were decent in the group stages. South Australia were the best team last season as they went all the way and won the championship. Even though Victoria missed out the top two spots, they still had a very good season and would be hoping to improve and go all the way this season. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages last season and it was South Australia who dominated the games. They won the first game by 138 runs and then South Australia completed the double as they won the second game with four wickets to spare. We believe South Australia will continue their domination and will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Victoria
First class
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, null
South Australia Redbacks
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Victoria
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
South Australia vs Victoria Top Batters
Jake Lehmann to be South Australia’ top batter
Jake Lehmann was sensational in this fixture last season as he scored a half century and a century in four innings. Lehmann was also the leading run scorer for South Australia last term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Campbell Kellaway to be Victoria’ top batter
Campbell Kellaway was the standout batter for Victoria last season. He scored 80, 79 and 77 against South Australia last season and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Victoria Top Bowlers
Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler
Nathan McAndrew was incredible last season as in eight matches last term, McAndrew bagged 40 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for South Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Fergus O’Neill to be Victoria’ top bowler
Fergus O'Neill has been consistent for Victoria and last season he had a brilliant campaign as he bagged 38 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Australia
Parimatch
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