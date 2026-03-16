Facts: With 750 runs, Jake Lehmann was the leading run scorer for South Australia in the last campaign.

With 738 runs, Campbell Kellaway was the leading run scorer for Victoria last season.

South Australia vs Victoria Chance of Winning

South Australia head into this game after a sensational season last term as they went all the way and won the championship. South Australia went head to head against Queensland in the finals as they won the match by four wickets. In the group stages South Australia ended up with six wins in ten matches and ended up at the top of the table.

Victoria had a brilliant start last season as they registered three wins in the first five matches but they struggled to compete in the second half of the season as they lost four of the last five matches and ended up third on the table. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Australia’ chances of winning - 59%

Victoria’ chances of winning - 41%

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South Australia vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Henry Hunt had a solid outing against Victoria last season as he scored two half centuries in two matches. Hunt scored 682 runs last season in 11 matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ashley Chandrasinghe only played four games last season and he struggled for consistency as he scored 139 runs with an average of 17.37. Even though he did well against South Australia last season, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 21.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Victoria Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be South Australia 2.06 Bet on Parimatch

South Australia vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect cloudy weather in Adelaide during the game with minimum chances of any disruption during the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Conor McInerney, Daniel Drew, Douwtjie Hoogenboezem, Henry Hunt, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jake Lehmann, Jason Sangha, Mackenzie Harvey, Thomas Kelly, Travis Head, Aidan Cahill, Benjamin Manenti, Campbell Thompson, Liam Scott, Nathan McAndrew, Nathan McSweeney, Alex Carey, Harry Matthias, Harry Nielsen, Brendan Doggett, Hanno Jacobs, Henry Thornton, Jordan Buckingham, Lloyd Pope, Spencer Johnson, Wes Agar

Predicted Playing XI

Conor McInerney Batter Henry Hunt Batter Nathan McSweeney Batter Jason Sangha Batter Harry Nielsen Wicket-keeper Jake Lehmann Batter Benjamin Manenti All-rounder Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Henry Thornton Bowler Brendan Doggett Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia managed six wins in the group stages last season and made the finals where they beat Queensland.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Ashley Chandrasinghe, Blake Macdonald, Campbell Kellaway, Dylan Brasher, Jai Lemire, Marcus Harris, Ollie Peake, Thomas Rogers, Austin Anlezark, Glenn Maxwell, Harry Dixon, Matthew Short, Tyler Pearson, Will Sutherland, Liam Blackford, Peter Handscomb, Sam Harper, Callum Stow, Cameron McClure, David Moody, Doug Warren, Fergus O'Neill, Mitchell Perry, Sam Elliott, Scott Boland, Todd Murphy, Xavier Crone

Predicted Playing XI

Ashley Chandrasinghe Batter Ollie Peake Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Thomas Rogers Batter Sam Elliott All-rounder Xavier Crone All-rounder Fergus O'Neill Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler Scott Boland Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria lost five of the ten matches last season and they ended up third on the table, two points shy of Queensland who made the finals.

South Australia vs Victoria Head to Head

Victoria have dominated this fixture against South Australia 133-62. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and South Australia won on both occasions.

Head to Head:

South Australia: 62

Victoria: 133

South Australia vs Victoria Betting Odds

South Australia to have a better opening partnership than Victoria

South Australia and Victoria head into this game after both sides were decent in the group stages. South Australia were the best team last season as they went all the way and won the championship. Even though Victoria missed out the top two spots, they still had a very good season and would be hoping to improve and go all the way this season. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages last season and it was South Australia who dominated the games. They won the first game by 138 runs and then South Australia completed the double as they won the second game with four wickets to spare. We believe South Australia will continue their domination and will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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South Australia vs Victoria Top Batters

Jake Lehmann to be South Australia’ top batter

Jake Lehmann was sensational in this fixture last season as he scored a half century and a century in four innings. Lehmann was also the leading run scorer for South Australia last term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Campbell Kellaway to be Victoria’ top batter

Campbell Kellaway was the standout batter for Victoria last season. He scored 80, 79 and 77 against South Australia last season and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler

Nathan McAndrew was incredible last season as in eight matches last term, McAndrew bagged 40 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for South Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fergus O’Neill to be Victoria’ top bowler

Fergus O'Neill has been consistent for Victoria and last season he had a brilliant campaign as he bagged 38 wickets and was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.