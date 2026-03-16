Facts: With 327 runs, Henry Hunt is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.

With 313 runs, Cameron Bancroft is the leading run scorer for Western Australia this season.

South Australia vs Western Australia Chance of Winning

South Australia were sensational last season but the defending champions did not have a great start to the campaign. Even though South Australia have one just one game this season they are still in the mix to make the finals this season and five of the six teams have struggled for consistency this season.

Much like their opponents, Western Australia have struggled for consistency thus far and are currently fifth on the table. They were winless in the first three games but in the last match they beat Queensland by one wicket. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

South Australia’ chances of winning - 55%

Western Australia’ chances of winning - 45%

South Australia vs Western Australia Prediction & Tips 2025

Jake Lehmann was brilliant once again in the last match as he scored 27 and 23 runs in the last game. So far this season he has scored 321 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Hilton Cartwright was solid last season and once again he has had a solid start to the campaign. He scored 37 in the first innings against Queensland and we expect him to score well once again in the upcoming game.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

South Australia vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The team that bowled first have won each of the last two matches regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Adelaide during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Clear No Rain 27C 13 Km/hr

Clear No Rain 27C 13 Km/hr

South Australia and Western Australia Player List

Playing RED WEA First Team Second Team no information yet

Team Form

South Australia Team Form

South Australia won the championship last season but have struggled this season as they have one win in four games.

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia were winless after three matches but in the last game they beat Queensland by one wicket.

South Australia vs Western Australia First class Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, null South Australia Redbacks Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.92 Bet Now! Western Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now!

South Australia vs Western Australia Top Batters

Henry Hunt to be South Australia’ top batter

Henry Hunt had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 36 and was the second highest run scorer in the game. He remains the leading run scorer for his side in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’ top batter

Cameron Bancroft was sensational in the last game as he scored 76 in the first innings against Queensland. Bancroft remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

South Australia vs Western Australia Top Bowlers

Lloyd Pope to be South Australia’ top bowler

Lloyd Pope missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been excellent so far in this campaign. He has eight wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Kelly to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Matthew Kelly did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season and is the leading wicket taker for Western Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.