South Australia vs Western Australia Match Prediction
RED
55%
Chance of Winning
WEA
45%
First class
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Facts:
- With 327 runs, Henry Hunt is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.
- With 313 runs, Cameron Bancroft is the leading run scorer for Western Australia this season.
South Australia vs Western Australia Chance of Winning
South Australia were sensational last season but the defending champions did not have a great start to the campaign. Even though South Australia have one just one game this season they are still in the mix to make the finals this season and five of the six teams have struggled for consistency this season.
Much like their opponents, Western Australia have struggled for consistency thus far and are currently fifth on the table. They were winless in the first three games but in the last match they beat Queensland by one wicket. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- South Australia’ chances of winning - 55%
- Western Australia’ chances of winning - 45%
South Australia vs Western Australia Prediction & Tips 2025
Jake Lehmann was brilliant once again in the last match as he scored 27 and 23 runs in the last game. So far this season he has scored 321 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Hilton Cartwright was solid last season and once again he has had a solid start to the campaign. He scored 37 in the first innings against Queensland and we expect him to score well once again in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game at the venue. The team that bowled first have won each of the last two matches regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Adelaide during the game with minimum chances of any disruption. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
South Australia and Western Australia Player List
Team Form
South Australia Team Form
South Australia won the championship last season but have struggled this season as they have one win in four games.
Western Australia Team Form
Western Australia were winless after three matches but in the last game they beat Queensland by one wicket.
South Australia vs Western Australia Head to Head
South Australia vs Western Australia
First class
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, null
South Australia Redbacks
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Western Australia
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
South Australia vs Western Australia Top Batters
Henry Hunt to be South Australia’ top batter
Henry Hunt had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 36 and was the second highest run scorer in the game. He remains the leading run scorer for his side in this campaign which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Cameron Bancroft to be Western Australia’ top batter
Cameron Bancroft was sensational in the last game as he scored 76 in the first innings against Queensland. Bancroft remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
South Australia vs Western Australia Top Bowlers
Lloyd Pope to be South Australia’ top bowler
Lloyd Pope missed the last game but we expect him to return in the starting lineup as he has been excellent so far in this campaign. He has eight wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Kelly to be Western Australia’ top bowler
Matthew Kelly did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational this season and is the leading wicket taker for Western Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Australia
- South Australia to win - 1.92
- Western Australia to win - 1.85
Parimatch
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