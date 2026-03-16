Facts: With 752 runs, Jake Weatherald is the leading run scorer for Tasmania in this campaign.

With 710 runs, Kurtis Patterson is the leading run scorer for New South Wales in this campaign.

Tasmania vs New South Wales Chance of Winning

Tasmania have failed to replicate the form of last season and have struggled to make an impact in this campaign. Tasmania have won just twice this season and are currently sixth on the table. They head into the final round of matches after three defeats in the last four games. In the last match they were beaten by Queensland.

New South Wales did not have a great start to the campaign as they were winless in the first three games. But since then New South Wales have won three of the last six matches and are currently fourth on the table, two points off the second spot. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tasmania ’ chances of winning - 40%

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 60%

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Tasmania vs New South Wales Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tim Ward has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 549 runs with an average of 49.90. In the last game Ward scored a half century in the second innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sam Konstas struggled in the first innings in the last game but scored a fifty in the second innings. So far this season Konstas has scored 579 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Jake Weatherald , Tim Ward, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Beau Webster, Mitchell Owen, Kieran Elliott, Matthew Kuhnemann, Gabe Bell, Riley Meredith, Aidan O Connor, Bradley Hope, Caleb Jewell

Predicted Playing XI

Nivethan Radhakrishnan Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Tim Ward Batter Jordan Silk All-rounder Jake Doran Wicket-keeper Beau Webster Batter Mitchell Owen All-rounder Kieran Elliott All-rounder Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Gabe Bell Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania have struggled to make an impact so far as they have two wins in nine matches and are currently sixth on the table.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Matthew Gilkes, Oliver Davies, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards (c), Chris Green, Ross Pawson, Hanno Jacobs, Liam Hatcher, Blake Nikitaras, Tanveer Sangha, Ryan Hadley, Jackson Bird, Jack Nisbet, Lachlan Shaw, Charlie Anderson

Predicted Playing XI

Nic Maddinson Batter Sam Konstas Batter Oliver Davies Batter Kurtis Patterson All-rounder Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Matthew Gilkes Batter Chris Green All-rounder Jack Edwards All-rounder Ross Pawson Bowler Hanno Jacobs Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales head into this match after three wins in the last six matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Tasmania vs New South Wales Head to Head

New South Wales have dominated this fixture against Tasmania 44-28. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Tasmania won the match.

Head to Head

Tasmania: 28

New South Wales: 44

Tasmania vs New South Wales Betting Odds

New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Tasmania

New South Wales and Tasmania head into this game with only one team still in the fight to secure a place in the finals this season. Tasmania reached the finals last season but this season has been a struggle for them as they have two wins in nine matches and are currently sixth on the table and are already out of the runnings for the top two spots this term. On the other hand New South Wales had a slow start to the campaign but with just one defeat in the last four matches they are currently fourth on the table, two points off Queensland who are second on the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Tasmania won the match but it was New South Wales who had a better opening stand in the match and considering their form heading into this game, we believe New South Wales will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Tasmania vs New South Wales Top Batters

Jake Weatherald to be Tasmania’ top batter

Jake Weatherald was once again brilliant in the last game against Queensland as he scored 55 in the first innings. With 752 runs so far, Weatherald is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kurtis Patterson to be New South Wales’ top batter

Kurtis Patterson was sensational in the last game as he scored 86 in the first innings. With 710 runs thus far, Patterson is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs New South Wales Top Bowlers

Kieran Elliott to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Kieran Elliott struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been consistent and with 29 wickets he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jackson Bird to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Jackson Bird had a decent game in the last outing as he bagged three wickets. With 33 wickets so far, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win New South Wales Tasmania to win - @2.17 (PariMatch)

New South Wales to win - @1.59 (PariMatch) Even though Tasmania has beaten New South Wales this season, they have struggled to make an impact. On the other hand historically New South Wales have dominated this fixture and have lost just once in the last four matches which is why you should back New South Wales in this fixture as they would register an important win in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





