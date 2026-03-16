Tasmania vs Victoria Match Prediction TAS 36 % Chance of Winning VIC 64 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Tasmania take on Victoria in the 19th game of the 2024-25 Sheffield Shield at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 08 at 05:00 AM IST.

Tasmania vs Victoria Chance of Winning

The last year's finalists have struggled to make an impact this season as they have just one win in six matches and with 19 points are currently fifth on the table. Tasmania needs a good run in the second half of the campaign to stay in contention this term. In the last match they lost against South Australia.

On the other hand, Victoria have had a good campaign in the first half of the season as they have three wins thus far and are currently second on the table. A win in the upcoming game would further cement their spot on the table. As per our calculations, Victoria are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tasmania ’ chances of winning - 36%

Victoria’ chances of winning - 64%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Tasmania vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jake Weatherald has been sensational thus far as he has scored 424 runs with an average of 42.40 runs. Weatherald is the leading run scorer for his team which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Marcus Harris has been one of the most consistent batsmen this season as he has scored 445 runs with an average of 49.44. In the last match Harris scored 41 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Jake Weatherald, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Tim Ward, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Bradley Hope, Mitchell Owen, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Matthew Kuhnemann, Gabe Bell, Riley Meredith, Kieran Elliott

Predicted Playing XI

Nivethan Radhakrishnan Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Tim Ward Batter Jordan Silk All-rounder Jake Doran Wicket-keeper Bradley Hope Batter Mitchell Owen All-rounder Lawrence Neil-Smith All-rounder Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Gabe Bell Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania have struggled to make an impact so far as they have one win in six matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Xavier Crone, Samuel Elliott, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Harper (wk), Jonathan Merlo, Mitchell Perry, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Thomas Rogers, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Cameron McClure

Predicted Playing XI

Campbell Kellaway Batter Marcus Harris Batter Jonathan Merlo Batter Peter Handscomb All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Mitchell Perry Batter Thomas Rogers All-rounder Samuel Elliott All-rounder Fergus O Neill Bowler Xavier Crone Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria have been excellent thus far as they have two defeats in six matches and are currently second on the table.

Tasmania vs Victoria Head to Head

Victoria has been dominant in this fixture against Tasmania 72-39. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the game ended in a draw.

Head to Head

Tasmania: 39

Victoria: 72

Tasmania vs Victoria Betting Odds

Tasmania to have a better opening partnership than Victoria

Victoria takes on last year’s finalist Tasmania in what seems like an important match for both sides. Victoria has been excellent this season as they have two defeats in six matches and are currently second on the table. Victoria head into this game after two wins in last three matches and a win in the upcoming game could have a severe impact in regards to points table. On the other hand, Tasmania has struggled to replicate the form of last season as they have one win in six matches and are currently fifth on the table. Tasmania needs a good run in the final four matches to stay in contention for top two spots. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the match ended in a draw. Tasmania had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs Victoria First class Bellerive Oval, null Tasmania Tigers Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.25 Bet Now! Victoria Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.63 Bet Now!

Tasmania vs Victoria Top Batters

Tim Ward to be Tasmania’ top batter

Tim Ward has been sensational for Tasmania so far, in the last game he scored a brilliant century against South Australia and with 388 runs he is one of the leading run scorers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter

Peter Handscomb has been incredible in the first half of the campaign. So far this season Handscomb has scored 478 runs in six matches and is the leading run scorer for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Riley Meredith to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Riley Meredith heads into the second half of the campaign after a brilliant showing in BBL. So far this season Meredith has bagged 15 wickets in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fergus O Neill to be Victoria’ top bowler

Fergus O Neill has been the stand out bowler for Victoria this season. In the last match he bagged nine wickets and with 22 wickets thus far, O’Neill is the leading wicket taker for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.