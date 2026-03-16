Tasmania vs Victoria Match Prediction
TAS
36%
Chance of Winning
VIC
64%
First class
Bellerive Oval
Facts:
- With 424 runs, Jake Weatherald is the leading run scorer for Tasmania in this campaign.
- With 478 runs, Peter Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign.
Tasmania vs Victoria Chance of Winning
The last year's finalists have struggled to make an impact this season as they have just one win in six matches and with 19 points are currently fifth on the table. Tasmania needs a good run in the second half of the campaign to stay in contention this term. In the last match they lost against South Australia.
On the other hand, Victoria have had a good campaign in the first half of the season as they have three wins thus far and are currently second on the table. A win in the upcoming game would further cement their spot on the table. As per our calculations, Victoria are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Tasmania ’ chances of winning - 36%
- Victoria’ chances of winning - 64%
Tasmania vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jake Weatherald has been sensational thus far as he has scored 424 runs with an average of 42.40 runs. Weatherald is the leading run scorer for his team which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Marcus Harris has been one of the most consistent batsmen this season as he has scored 445 runs with an average of 49.44. In the last match Harris scored 41 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Tasmania vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Tasmania News & Player List
Tasmania Player List
Jake Weatherald, Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Tim Ward, Jordan Silk (c), Jake Doran (wk), Bradley Hope, Mitchell Owen, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Matthew Kuhnemann, Gabe Bell, Riley Meredith, Kieran Elliott
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nivethan Radhakrishnan
|
Batter
|
Jake Weatherald
|
Batter
|
Tim Ward
|
Batter
|
Jordan Silk
|
All-rounder
|
Jake Doran
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Bradley Hope
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Owen
|
All-rounder
|
Lawrence Neil-Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Kuhnemann
|
Bowler
|
Gabe Bell
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
Tasmania Team Form
Tasmania have struggled to make an impact so far as they have one win in six matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Victoria News & Player List
Victoria Player List
Peter Handscomb (c), Xavier Crone, Samuel Elliott, Marcus Harris, Campbell Kellaway, Sam Harper (wk), Jonathan Merlo, Mitchell Perry, Fergus O Neill, Todd Murphy, Thomas Rogers, Ashley Chandrasinghe, Cameron McClure
Predicted Playing XI
|
Campbell Kellaway
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Merlo
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mitchell Perry
|
Batter
|
Thomas Rogers
|
All-rounder
|
Samuel Elliott
|
All-rounder
|
Fergus O Neill
|
Bowler
|
Xavier Crone
|
Bowler
|
Todd Murphy
|
Bowler
Victoria Team Form
Victoria have been excellent thus far as they have two defeats in six matches and are currently second on the table.
Tasmania vs Victoria Head to Head
Victoria has been dominant in this fixture against Tasmania 72-39. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the game ended in a draw.
Head to Head
Tasmania: 39
Victoria: 72
Tasmania vs Victoria Betting Odds
Tasmania to have a better opening partnership than Victoria
Victoria takes on last year’s finalist Tasmania in what seems like an important match for both sides. Victoria has been excellent this season as they have two defeats in six matches and are currently second on the table. Victoria head into this game after two wins in last three matches and a win in the upcoming game could have a severe impact in regards to points table. On the other hand, Tasmania has struggled to replicate the form of last season as they have one win in six matches and are currently fifth on the table. Tasmania needs a good run in the final four matches to stay in contention for top two spots. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the match ended in a draw. Tasmania had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Tasmania vs Victoria
First class
Bellerive Oval, null
Tasmania vs Victoria Top Batters
Tim Ward to be Tasmania’ top batter
Tim Ward has been sensational for Tasmania so far, in the last game he scored a brilliant century against South Australia and with 388 runs he is one of the leading run scorers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter
Peter Handscomb has been incredible in the first half of the campaign. So far this season Handscomb has scored 478 runs in six matches and is the leading run scorer for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tasmania vs Victoria Top Bowlers
Riley Meredith to be Tasmania’ top bowler
Riley Meredith heads into the second half of the campaign after a brilliant showing in BBL. So far this season Meredith has bagged 15 wickets in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Fergus O Neill to be Victoria’ top bowler
Fergus O Neill has been the stand out bowler for Victoria this season. In the last match he bagged nine wickets and with 22 wickets thus far, O’Neill is the leading wicket taker for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Victoria
- Tasmania to win - 2.25 (PariMatch)
- Victoria to win - 1.55 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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