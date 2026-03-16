Facts: With 906 runs, Jake Weatherald was the leading run scorer for Tasmania in the last campaign.

With 861 runs, Hilton Cartwright was the leading run scorer for Western Australia last season.

Tasmania vs Western Australia Chance of Winning

Tasmania had a disappointing campaign last season as they lost five of the ten matches and with three wins, they ended up sixth on the table. Tasmania went head to head against Queensland in the opening game in this campaign and both sides managed to share the spoils.

Western Australia struggled to make an impact last season as they much like their opponents they managed three wins and ended up fourth on the table. They lost the opening game against New South Wales. As per our calculations, Western Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Tasmania’ chances of winning - 42%

Western Australia’ chances of winning - 58%

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Tasmania vs Western Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jordan Silk had a decent season last year as he scored 581 runs with an average of 32.27. Silk was sensational in the opening game against Queensland as he scored a century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Cameron Bancroft had a decent campaign last season as he scored 344 runs in seven matches. He struggled in the opening game as he scored 10 and 3 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs Western Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have bowled first, regardless we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect light rain in Hobart during the match which could have an impact in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Tasmania News & Player List

Tasmania Player List

Jake Weatherald , Nivethan Radhakrishnan, Tim Ward, Caleb Jewell, Jordan Silk (c), Bradley Hope, Jake Doran (wk), Nikhil Chaudhary, Kieran Elliott, Jackson Bird, Gabe Bell, Beau Webster, Riley Meredith

Predicted Playing XI

Nivethan Radhakrishnan Batter Jake Weatherald Batter Tim Ward Batter Jordan Silk Batter Jake Doran Wicket-keeper Caleb Jewell All-rounder Bradley Hope All-rounder Nikhil Chaudhary Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler Gabe Bell Bowler Kieran Elliott Bowler

Tasmania Team Form

Tasmania struggled last season as they lost five of the ten matches, they drew the opening game against Queensland.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (c), Jayden Goodwin, Cameron Green, Hilton Cartwright, Joel Curtis (wk), Joel Paris, Ashton Agar, Matthew Kelly, Cameron Gannon, Corey Rocchiccioli, Liam Haskett

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Whiteman Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Jayden Goodwin Batter Cameron Green Batter Joel Curtis Wicket-keeper Hilton Cartwright Batter Joel Paris All-rounder Ashton Agar All-rounder Matthew Kelly Bowler Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Cameron Gannon Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia ended the group stages last season with three defeats in the last five matches, they lost the opening game against New South Wales.

Tasmania vs Western Australia Head to Head

Western Australia have dominated this fixture against Tasmania 43-21. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and Western Australia won on both occasions.

Head to Head:

Tasmania: 21

Western Australia: 43

Tasmania vs Western Australia Betting Odds

Tasmania to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia

Tasmania and Western Australia headed into this series after both sides had a disappointing campaign last season. Two years ago both sides made the finals and would be hoping for a similar feat this season. Western Australia only once three games last season, two of those wins came against Tasmania and it wasn’t close. They won the first game with six wickets to spare and in the second game Western Australia won the match by an innings and 45 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact that even though Tasmania lost both games against Western Australia last season, in both games they had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Tasmania vs Western Australia Top Batters

Jake Weatherald to be Tasmania’ top batter

Jake Weatherald was excellent last season as he scored 906 runs and was the leading run scorer for Tasmania. He scored a brilliant half century in the opening game against Queensland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hilton Cartwright to be Western Australia’ top batter

Hilton Cartwright did not have a great outing in the last game but we expect him to turn things around as with 861 runs, he was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tasmania vs Western Australia Top Bowlers

Gabe Bell to be Tasmania’ top bowler

Gabe Bell struggled to make an impact in the opening game against Queensland regardless we are going to back him as with 31 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Corey Rocchiccioli to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Corey Rocchiccioli struggled against New South Wales as he bagged three wickets in two innings. With 38 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.