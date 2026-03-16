Facts: With 738 runs, Campbell Kellaway was the leading run scorer for Victoria in the last campaign.

With 743 runs, Kurtis Patterson was the leading run scorer for New South Wales in the last campaign.

Victoria vs New South Wales Chance of Winning

Victoria missed the playoffs last season as they struggled in the second half of the season where they ended up with four defeats in the last five matches and ended up third on the table. In the season openers they went head to head against South Australia and they won the game with four wickets to spare.

New South Wales struggled to make an impact last season as they ended up with three wins in the group stages and ended up fifth on the table. New South Wales were dominant in the opening game as they beat Western Australia. As per our calculations, Victoria are favourites in the upcoming game.

Victoria’ chances of winning - 55%

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 45%

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Victoria vs New South Wales Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Peter Handscomb was sensational last season as he scored 693 runs with an average of 38.50. He was class in the opening game as he scored a century which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sam Konstas was brilliant last season as he ended up with 652 runs with an average of 40.75. He struggled in the opening game of the season as he scored 4 and 14 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Melbourne during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Marcus Harris, Peter Handscomb (c), Oliver Peake, Sam Harper (wk), Mitchell Perry, Fergus O Neill, Doug Warren, Scott Boland, David Moody, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Cameron McClure

Predicted Playing XI

Blake Macdonald Batter Campbell Kellaway Batter Marcus Harris Batter Peter Handscomb Batter Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Oliver Peake Batter Mitchell Perry All-rounder Fergus O Neill All-rounder Doug Warren Bowler Scott Boland Bowler David Moody Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria ended the last campaign with four defeats in the last five matches. This season they won the opening game against South Australia.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Sam Konstas, Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Oliver Davies, Chris Green, William Salzmann, Charles Stobo, Nathan Lyon (c), Liam Hatcher, Ryan Hadley, Ross Pawson, Ryan Hicks

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Konstas Batter Blake Nikitaras Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Oliver Davies Batter Matthew Gilkes Wicket-keeper Chris Green Batter William Salzmann All-rounder Charles Stobo All-rounder Nathan Lyon Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler Ryan Hadley Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales struggled to make an impact last season but won the opening game of the season against Western Australia.

Victoria vs New South Wales Head to Head

Victoria have had an upper hand in this fixture against New South Wales 111-106. Both sides went head to head twice last year and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head:

Victoria: 111

New South Wales: 106

Victoria vs New South Wales Betting Odds

New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Victoria

Victoria and New South Wales head into this game after both sides had terrific results in the opening game of the season. Victoria went head to head against South Australia in the opening game and they dominated the game from the start. Victoria eventually won the game with four wickets to spare. Victoria openers struggled in the game as they conceded a bigger opening partnership in the match. On the other hand, New South Wales beat Western Australia in the opening game by 74 runs. They also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe New South Wales will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Victoria vs New South Wales Top Batters

Campbell Kellaway to be Victoria’ top batter

Campbell Kellaway struggled in the first innings against South Australia but scored 40 in the second innings. Last season he scored 738 runs and was the leading run scorer for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kurtis Patterson to be New South Wales’ top batter

Kurtis Patterson struggled to make an impact in the opening game this season regardless we are going to back him as he was exceptional last season and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs New South Wales Top Bowlers

Fergus O’Neill to be Victoria’ top bowler

Fergus O'Neill struggled to make an impact in the opening game against South Australia regardless, we are going to back him as with 38 wickets last season, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ryan Hadley to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Ryan Hadley did not have much of an impact last season as he bagged seven wickets last term. He was sensational in the opening game against Western Australia as he bagged eight wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.