Victoria vs South Australia Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Sheffield Shield 2024-25, March 06
VIC
45%
Chance of Winning
RED
55%
First class
Junction Oval
Facts:
- With 604 runs, Peter Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign.
- With 566 runs, Henry Hunt is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.
Victoria vs South Australia Chance of Winning
Victoria got off to a great start in this campaign as they were brilliant in the first half of the campaign. Victoria lost just once in first five matches but since then their form has taken a nosedive as Victoria have lost three games on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they lost against New South Wales.
South Australia have been the best team in this tournament as they have only one defeat thus far and have already made the finals this season. South Australia head into this game after three wins on the bounce and are at the top of the table. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Victoria ’ chances of winning - 45%
- South Australia’ chances of winning - 55%
Victoria vs South Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Marcus Harris has been one of the most consistent batters for Victoria this season as he has scored 33 in the last game and so far this season he has scored 512 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jason Sangha was brilliant in the last match as he scored a half century in the second innings. So far Sangha has scored 384 runs in three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Victoria vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Victoria News & Player List
Victoria Player List
Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Harris, Jonathan Merlo, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Harry Dixon, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland (c), Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Peter Siddle, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry
Predicted Playing XI
|
Campbell Kellaway
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Merlo
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Harry Dixon
|
Batter
|
Thomas Rogers
|
All-rounder
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Samuel Elliott
|
Bowler
|
Fergus O Neill
|
Bowler
|
Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
Victoria Team Form
Victoria were excellent in the first half of the campaign but have lost three games on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table.
South Australia News & Player List
South Australia Player List
Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Liam Scott, Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias (wk), Ben Manenti (c), Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham, Henry Thornton, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Wes Agar, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Kelly, Aidan Cahill
Predicted Playing XI
|
Henry Hunt
|
Batter
|
Conor McInerney
|
Batter
|
Jason Sangha
|
Batter
|
Ben Manenti
|
All-rounder
|
Harry Matthias
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Scott
|
Batter
|
Jake Lehmann
|
All-rounder
|
Daniel Drew
|
All-rounder
|
Brendan Doggett
|
Bowler
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
Bowler
|
Jordan Buckingham
|
Bowler
South Australia Team Form
South Australia have had a sublime campaign thus far as they are at the top of the table and have won three games on the bounce.
Victoria vs South Australia Head to Head
Victoria has dominated this fixture against South Australia 133-61. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and South Australia won the game.
Head to Head
Victoria: 133
South Australia: 61
Victoria vs South Australia Betting Odds
Victoria to have a better opening partnership than South Australia
South Australia and Victoria go head to head in what seems like an important game for the home side as they have struggled in the second half of the campaign. Victoria were superb in the first half of the campaign but in the second half they have struggled as Victoria has lost three games on the bounce and are currently five points shy of New South Wales who are second on the table. On the other hand, South Australia have been sensational this season as they have dominated games and have already qualified for the finals this season with two games to spare. They head into this game after three wins on the bounce but what makes this tip so intriguing is the fact South Australia has conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three games which makes us believe Victoria will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Victoria vs South Australia
First class
Junction Oval, null
Victoria vs South Australia Top Batters
Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter
Peter Handscomb has been brilliant this season for Victoria as he has been consistent and with 604 runs so far he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Henry Hunt to be South Australia’ top batter
Henry Hunt struggled in the last game against Tasmania regardless we are going to stick by him once again as he is the leading run scorer for South Australia this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Victoria vs South Australia Top Bowlers
Fergus O Neill to be Victoria’ top bowler
Fergus O Neill continued his brilliant form in the last outing as he bagged four wickets in the game. With 31 wickets thus far, O’Neill is the leading wicket taker for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler
Nathan McAndrew continued his brilliant run in the last game as he bagged four wickets and with 32 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Australia
- Victoria to win - 1.94 (PariMatch)
- South Australia to win - 1.74 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments