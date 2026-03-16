Facts: With 604 runs, Peter Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign.

With 566 runs, Henry Hunt is the leading run scorer for South Australia in this campaign.

Victoria vs South Australia Chance of Winning

Victoria got off to a great start in this campaign as they were brilliant in the first half of the campaign. Victoria lost just once in first five matches but since then their form has taken a nosedive as Victoria have lost three games on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they lost against New South Wales.

South Australia have been the best team in this tournament as they have only one defeat thus far and have already made the finals this season. South Australia head into this game after three wins on the bounce and are at the top of the table. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Victoria ’ chances of winning - 45%

South Australia’ chances of winning - 55%

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Victoria vs South Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Marcus Harris has been one of the most consistent batters for Victoria this season as he has scored 33 in the last game and so far this season he has scored 512 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jason Sangha was brilliant in the last match as he scored a half century in the second innings. So far Sangha has scored 384 runs in three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Harris, Jonathan Merlo, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Harry Dixon, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland (c), Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Peter Siddle, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry

Predicted Playing XI

Campbell Kellaway Batter Marcus Harris Batter Jonathan Merlo Batter Peter Handscomb All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Harry Dixon Batter Thomas Rogers All-rounder Will Sutherland All-rounder Samuel Elliott Bowler Fergus O Neill Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria were excellent in the first half of the campaign but have lost three games on the bounce and are currently fourth on the table.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Henry Hunt, Conor McInerney, Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Liam Scott, Daniel Drew, Harry Matthias (wk), Ben Manenti (c), Nathan McAndrew, Brendan Doggett, Jordan Buckingham, Henry Thornton, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Wes Agar, Harry Nielsen, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Kelly, Aidan Cahill

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Hunt Batter Conor McInerney Batter Jason Sangha Batter Ben Manenti All-rounder Harry Matthias Wicket-keeper Liam Scott Batter Jake Lehmann All-rounder Daniel Drew All-rounder Brendan Doggett Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jordan Buckingham Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia have had a sublime campaign thus far as they are at the top of the table and have won three games on the bounce.

Victoria vs South Australia Head to Head

Victoria has dominated this fixture against South Australia 133-61. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and South Australia won the game.

Head to Head

Victoria: 133

South Australia: 61

Victoria vs South Australia Betting Odds

Victoria to have a better opening partnership than South Australia

South Australia and Victoria go head to head in what seems like an important game for the home side as they have struggled in the second half of the campaign. Victoria were superb in the first half of the campaign but in the second half they have struggled as Victoria has lost three games on the bounce and are currently five points shy of New South Wales who are second on the table. On the other hand, South Australia have been sensational this season as they have dominated games and have already qualified for the finals this season with two games to spare. They head into this game after three wins on the bounce but what makes this tip so intriguing is the fact South Australia has conceded a bigger opening partnership in two of the last three games which makes us believe Victoria will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Victoria vs South Australia Top Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter

Peter Handscomb has been brilliant this season for Victoria as he has been consistent and with 604 runs so far he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Henry Hunt to be South Australia’ top batter

Henry Hunt struggled in the last game against Tasmania regardless we are going to stick by him once again as he is the leading run scorer for South Australia this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Victoria vs South Australia Top Bowlers

Fergus O Neill to be Victoria’ top bowler

Fergus O Neill continued his brilliant form in the last outing as he bagged four wickets in the game. With 31 wickets thus far, O’Neill is the leading wicket taker for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler

Nathan McAndrew continued his brilliant run in the last game as he bagged four wickets and with 32 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win South Australia Victoria to win - 1.94 (PariMatch)

South Australia to win - 1.74 (PariMatch) Victoria has dominated this fixture in the past in this fixture but it has been South Australia who have been dominant this season as they have already beaten Victoria once. The bookmakers have sided with South Australia in this game and you should do the same as they would bag a comfortable win in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





