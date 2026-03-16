Facts: With 861 runs, Hilton Cartwright was the leading run scorer for Western Australia in the last campaign.

With 743 runs, Kurtis Patterson was the leading run scorer for New South Wales in the last campaign.

Western Australia vs New South Wales Chance of Winning

Western Australia had an underwhelming campaign last season as they struggled for consistency throughout the campaign. Western Australia dominated this tournament back in 2023 and would be hoping for a strong start this season. Last season they managed three wins and ended up fourth on the table.

Much like their opponents, New South Wales had a dismal campaign last season as they ended up with three wins and were fifth on the table. New South Wales were dominant in this fixture last season as they were unbeaten in both games. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

Western Australia’ chances of winning - 45%

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 55%

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Western Australia vs New South Wales Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Cameron Bancroft had a decent campaign last season as he scored 344 runs in seven matches. He scored a brilliant half century in the second game against New South Wales which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sam Konstas was brilliant last season which resulted in a call-up for the Test series against India. Konstas scored 652 runs with an average of 40.75 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Western Australia Opening Partnership to be Under 26.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch New South Wales Opening Partnership to be Over 25.5 1.83 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be New South Wales 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Western Australia vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three games have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Perth during the game with zero chances of any stoppages in the match. Maximum temperature is expected to be 20C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 10C.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

Ashton Turner, Cameron Bancroft, Corey Wasley, Hilton Cartwright, Jayden Goodwin, Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie, Aaron Hardie, Albert Esterhuysen, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Keaton Critchell, Mitchell Marsh, Baxter Holt, Joel Curtis, Josh Inglis, Sam Whiteman, Simon Budge, Brody Couch, Bryce Jackson, Cameron Gannon, Corey Rocchiccioli, Jhye Richardson, Joel Paris, Jordan Quiggin, Lance Morris, Liam Haskett, Mahli Beardman, Matthew Kelly

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Whiteman Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Jayden Goodwin Batter Sam Fanning Batter Joel Curtis Wicket-keeper Hilton Cartwright Batter Ashton Turner All-rounder Jhye Richardson All-rounder Brody Couch Bowler Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia ended the group stages last season with three defeats in the last five matches and they ended up fourth on the table.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Blake Nikitaras, Kurtis Patterson, Lachlan Shaw, Nic Maddinson, Sam Konstas, Steve Smith, Chris Tremain, Jack Edwards, Jake Scott, Joel Davies, Oliver Davies, Riley Kingsell, Josh Philippe, Matthew Gilkes, Ryan Hicks, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Charlie Anderson, Charlie Stobo, Jack Nisbet, Josh Hazlewood, Liam Hatcher, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Ryan Hadley, Sean Abbott, Tanveer Sangha, William Salzmann

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Konstas Batter Nic Maddinson Batter Kurtis Patterson Batter Blake Nikitaras Batter Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Matthew Gilkes Batter Oliver Davies All-rounder Jack Edwards All-rounder Ryan Hadley Bowler Liam Hatcher Bowler William Salzmann Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales struggled to make an impact last season as they managed just three wins and ended up fifth on the table.

Western Australia vs New South Wales Head to Head

New South Wales have had an upper hand in this fixture against Western Australia 67-42. Both sides went head to head twice last year, New South Wales won the first game and the second game ended in a draw.

Head to Head:

Western Australia: 42

New South Wales: 67

Western Australia vs New South Wales Betting Odds

New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia

Western Australia and New South Wales head into this campaign after both sides had a disappointing campaign last season and would be hoping for a big improvement this season. New South Wales struggled to make an impact last season and they ended the campaign with just one win in the last four matches. Even though New South Wales struggled last season they were brilliant in the two head to head games against Western Australia. They won the first game by an innings and 68 runs and the second game ended in a draw. We believe this would be a close game to call but considering the fact Western Australia openers struggled last season, we expect New South Wales to dominate with the new ball and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Western Australia vs New South Wales Top Batters

Hilton Cartwright to be Western Australia’ top batter

Hilton Cartwright had some decent games last season against Western Australia but overall he was sensational last season as he scored 861 runs and was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kurtis Patterson to be New South Wales’ top batter

Kurtis Patterson was sensational against Western Australia last season as he scored 167*, 86 and 13 in the three innings. He was the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs New South Wales Top Bowlers

Corey Rocchiccioli to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Corey Rocchiccioli struggled against New South Wales last season regardless we are going to back him as with 38 wickets, he was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jack Edwards to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Jack Edwards was one of the star bowlers for New South Wales last season as he was pretty consistent throughout the season. We expect him to have a similar impact this season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.