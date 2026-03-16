WEA (Western Australia) vs RED (South Australia) Match Prediction WEA 45 % Chance of Winning RED 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Western Australia take on South Australia in the 21st of the 2024-25 Sheffield Shield at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Feb 08 at 08:00 AM IST.

Western Australia vs South Australia Chance of Winning

Western Australia were dominant in the group stages last season but they have failed to replicate their form from last season as so far in this campaign they are currently fourth on the table and are four points shy of the top two spots thus far. In the last game they were beaten by New South Wales by an innings and 68 runs.

South Australia have had a phenomenal run so far in this campaign. With just one defeat in six matches, South Australia are currently at the top of the table and another win in the upcoming game would further solidify their position on the table. As per our calculations, South Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Western Australia ’ chances of winning - 45%

South Australia’ chances of winning - 55%

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Western Australia vs South Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joel Curtis has had a solid campaign thus far, In this campaign Curtis has scored 227 runs with an average of 45.40. In the last game he scored 34 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jason Sangha has missed most of the campaign but returned in the starting eleven in the last match where he scored 151 runs and took his team over the line which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs South Australia Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last four of the five games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 31C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 21C.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (c), Jayden Goodwin, Hilton Cartwright, Joel Curtis, Josh Inglis (wk), Hamish McKenzie, Cameron Gannon, Brody Couch, Corey Rocchiccioli, Lance Morris, Sam Fanning, Keaton Critchell, Joel Paris

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Whiteman Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter Jayden Goodwin Batter Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Sam Fanning Wicket-keeper Joel Curtis Batter Hamish McKenzie All-rounder Cameron Gannon All-rounder Brody Couch Bowler Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Lance Morris Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia struggled for consistency as they have two wins and two losses in six matches and are currently fourth on the table.

South Australia News & Player List

South Australia Player List

Henry Hunt, Ben Manenti (c), Conor McInerney, Jason Sangha, Jake Lehmann, Liam Scott, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Wes Agar, Harry Nielsen (wk), Nathan McAndrew, Henry Thornton, Harry Conway

Predicted Playing XI

Henry Hunt Batter Conor McInerney Batter Jason Sangha Batter Ben Manenti All-rounder Harry Nielsen Wicket-keeper Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Jake Lehmann All-rounder Liam Scott All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Nathan McAndrew Bowler Henry Thornton Bowler

South Australia Team Form

South Australia have had a sublime campaign thus far as they have lost once in six matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Western Australia vs South Australia Head to Head

Western Australia hold a slight edge over South Australia in this fixture 66-51. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and South Australia won the game by two runs.

Head to Head

Western Australia: 66

South Australia: 51

Western Australia vs South Australia Betting Odds

South Australia to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia

South Australia and Western Australia head into this game after both sides have had a decent showing thus far in this tournament. Both sides are in the mix to make the finals this season. South Australia has been one of the most consistent teams this season as they have lost once in the first six matches which includes three wins in two draws and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, the defending champions Western Australia have two wins and two loses in the first six matches and with 24 points they are currently fourth on the table, four points shy of Victoria who currently hold the second spot on the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and both teams managed to share the spoils and South Australia had a better opening partnership in both innings which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Western Australia vs South Australia Top Batters

Hilton Cartwright to be Western Australia’ top batter

Hilton Cartwright has been sensational for Western Australia so far as he has been consistent and with 530 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for Western Australia which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Henry Hunt to be South Australia’ top batter

Henry Hunt was phenomenal in the last game against Tasmania as he scored 136 runs in the first innings. With 537 runs thus far, Hunt is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs South Australia Top Bowlers

Cameron Gannon to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Cameron Gannon continued his form in the last game as he bagged two wickets. With 17 wickets thus far, Gannon is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Nathan McAndrew to be South Australia’ top bowler

Nathan McAndrew has been one of the most consistent bowlers for South Australia this season. With 20 wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.