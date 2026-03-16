Western Australia vs New South Wales Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Sheffield Shield 2024-25, March 06
WEA
45%
Chance of Winning
BLU
55%
First class
W.A.C.A. Ground
Facts:
- With 584 runs, Hilton Cartwright is the leading run scorer for Western Australia in this campaign.
- With 611 runs, Kurtis Patterson is the leading run scorer for New South Wales in this campaign.
Western Australia vs New South Wales Chance of Winning
Western Australia would be hoping to make the finals once again this season as they are a point behind New South Wales and are currently third on the table. The defending champions got off to a great start this season but have only managed one win in the last five matches. In the last game they beat Queensland.
New South Wales have struggled for consistency thus far, regardless they are still second on the table and have won two of the last four matches. A win in the upcoming game would put them in pole position to make the finals this season. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Western Australia ’ chances of winning - 45%
- New South Wales’ chances of winning - 55%
Western Australia vs New South Wales Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sam Fanning has struggled for consistency but he has been brilliant in the last two matches where he has scored 49 and 95 which makes us believe Fanning will score well in the upcoming game.
Sam Konstas has been consistent in this tournament so far. Even though he did not score well in the last game Konstas has scored 523 runs with an average of 43.58 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Western Australia vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Western Australia News & Player List
Western Australia Player List
Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie, Jayden Goodwin, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner (c), Joel Curtis (wk), Keaton Critchell, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Cameron Gannon, Brody Couch, Sam Whiteman, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Matthew Kelly, Jhye Richardson, Charles Stobo
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sam Fanning
|
Batter
|
Teague Wyllie
|
Batter
|
Jayden Goodwin
|
Batter
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
All-rounder
|
Joel Curtis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashton Turner
|
Batter
|
Keaton Critchell
|
All-rounder
|
Joel Paris
|
All-rounder
|
Brody Couch
|
Bowler
|
Corey Rocchiccioli
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Gannon
|
Bowler
Western Australia Team Form
Western Australia struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have one win in the last five matches and are currently third on the table.
New South Wales News & Player List
New South Wales Player List
Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Matthew Gilkes, Oliver Davies, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards (c), Chris Green, Ross Pawson, Hanno Jacobs, Liam Hatcher, Blake Nikitaras, Tanveer Sangha, Ryan Hadley, Jackson Bird, Jack Nisbet, Lachlan Shaw, Charlie Anderson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Nic Maddinson
|
Batter
|
Sam Konstas
|
Batter
|
Oliver Davies
|
Batter
|
Kurtis Patterson
|
All-rounder
|
Josh Philippe
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Matthew Gilkes
|
Batter
|
Chris Green
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Edwards
|
All-rounder
|
Ross Pawson
|
Bowler
|
Hanno Jacobs
|
Bowler
|
Jackson Bird
|
Bowler
New South Wales Team Form
New South Wales head into this match after two wins in the last four matches and are currently second on the table.
Western Australia vs New South Wales Head to Head
New South Wales have had an upper hand in this fixture against Western Australia 67-42. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and New South Wales won the game.
Head to Head
Western Australia: 42
New South Wales: 67
Western Australia vs New South Wales Betting Odds
New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia
New South Wales and Western Australia go head to head in what seems like a penultimate game for both sides. Both teams are separated by a single point and a win for either side would be favourites to make the finals this season. Western Australia are the defending champions and would be hoping to reach back to back finals this season. They head into this game after just one win in the last five matches and would be hoping to turn things around. On the other hand after a consistent start in the first half of the campaign, New South Wales have managed two wins in four matches and are currently second on the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and New South Wales dominated the game they also had a better opening partnership which makes us believe New South Wales would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Western Australia vs New South Wales
First class
Junction Oval, null
Western Australia vs New South Wales Top Batters
Hilton Cartwright to be Western Australia’ top batter
Hilton Cartwright was brilliant in the last game as he scored 48 runs. So far this season Cartwright has scored 584 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kurtis Patterson to be New South Wales’ top batter
Kurtis Patterson had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 37 and 28 against Victoria. With 611 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Western Australia vs New South Wales Top Bowlers
Corey Rocchiccioli to be Western Australia’ top bowler
Corey Rocchiccioli was magnificent in the last game against Queensland as he bagged seven wickets in the first innings. With 27 wickets thus far, Rocchiccioli is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jackson Bird to be New South Wales’ top bowler
Jackson Bird was sensational in the last game as he bagged eight wickets against Victoria. With 30 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New South Wales’
- Western Australia to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
- New South Wales to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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