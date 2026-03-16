Facts: With 584 runs, Hilton Cartwright is the leading run scorer for Western Australia in this campaign.

With 611 runs, Kurtis Patterson is the leading run scorer for New South Wales in this campaign.

Western Australia vs New South Wales Chance of Winning

Western Australia would be hoping to make the finals once again this season as they are a point behind New South Wales and are currently third on the table. The defending champions got off to a great start this season but have only managed one win in the last five matches. In the last game they beat Queensland.

New South Wales have struggled for consistency thus far, regardless they are still second on the table and have won two of the last four matches. A win in the upcoming game would put them in pole position to make the finals this season. As per our calculations, New South Wales are favourites in the upcoming game.

Western Australia ’ chances of winning - 45%

New South Wales’ chances of winning - 55%

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Western Australia vs New South Wales Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sam Fanning has struggled for consistency but he has been brilliant in the last two matches where he has scored 49 and 95 which makes us believe Fanning will score well in the upcoming game.

Sam Konstas has been consistent in this tournament so far. Even though he did not score well in the last game Konstas has scored 523 runs with an average of 43.58 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs New South Wales Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie, Jayden Goodwin, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner (c), Joel Curtis (wk), Keaton Critchell, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Cameron Gannon, Brody Couch, Sam Whiteman, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Matthew Kelly, Jhye Richardson, Charles Stobo

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Fanning Batter Teague Wyllie Batter Jayden Goodwin Batter Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Joel Curtis Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner Batter Keaton Critchell All-rounder Joel Paris All-rounder Brody Couch Bowler Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Cameron Gannon Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have one win in the last five matches and are currently third on the table.

New South Wales News & Player List

New South Wales Player List

Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Kurtis Patterson, Matthew Gilkes, Oliver Davies, Josh Philippe (wk), Jack Edwards (c), Chris Green, Ross Pawson, Hanno Jacobs, Liam Hatcher, Blake Nikitaras, Tanveer Sangha, Ryan Hadley, Jackson Bird, Jack Nisbet, Lachlan Shaw, Charlie Anderson

Predicted Playing XI

Nic Maddinson Batter Sam Konstas Batter Oliver Davies Batter Kurtis Patterson All-rounder Josh Philippe Wicket-keeper Matthew Gilkes Batter Chris Green All-rounder Jack Edwards All-rounder Ross Pawson Bowler Hanno Jacobs Bowler Jackson Bird Bowler

New South Wales Team Form

New South Wales head into this match after two wins in the last four matches and are currently second on the table.

Western Australia vs New South Wales Head to Head

New South Wales have had an upper hand in this fixture against Western Australia 67-42. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and New South Wales won the game.

Head to Head

Western Australia: 42

New South Wales: 67

Western Australia vs New South Wales Betting Odds

New South Wales to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia

New South Wales and Western Australia go head to head in what seems like a penultimate game for both sides. Both teams are separated by a single point and a win for either side would be favourites to make the finals this season. Western Australia are the defending champions and would be hoping to reach back to back finals this season. They head into this game after just one win in the last five matches and would be hoping to turn things around. On the other hand after a consistent start in the first half of the campaign, New South Wales have managed two wins in four matches and are currently second on the table. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and New South Wales dominated the game they also had a better opening partnership which makes us believe New South Wales would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Western Australia vs New South Wales Top Batters

Hilton Cartwright to be Western Australia’ top batter

Hilton Cartwright was brilliant in the last game as he scored 48 runs. So far this season Cartwright has scored 584 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kurtis Patterson to be New South Wales’ top batter

Kurtis Patterson had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 37 and 28 against Victoria. With 611 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs New South Wales Top Bowlers

Corey Rocchiccioli to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Corey Rocchiccioli was magnificent in the last game against Queensland as he bagged seven wickets in the first innings. With 27 wickets thus far, Rocchiccioli is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jackson Bird to be New South Wales’ top bowler

Jackson Bird was sensational in the last game as he bagged eight wickets against Victoria. With 30 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win New South Wales’ Western Australia to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)

New South Wales to win - 1.83 (PariMatch) Historically New South Wales have dominated this fixture against Western Australia and have had a better season so far. They have already beaten Western Australia this season which is probably why even though the bookmakers are sitting on the edge, you should back New South Wales in this upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





