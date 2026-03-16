Facts: With 765 runs, Hilton Cartwright is the leading run scorer for Western Australia in this campaign.

With 644 runs, Peter Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign.

Western Australia vs Victoria Chance of Winning

Western Australia have struggled for consistency thus far as they have three wins in nine matches and are currently third on the table. This is a must win game for the defending champions if they aspire to make back to back finals. In the last match they drew against New South Wales.

Victoria got off to a great start in this campaign as they had one defeat in the first five matches. Their form in the second half of the campaign has taken a nosedive as they have lost four games in a row and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Western Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.

Western Australia ’ chances of winning - 55%

Victoria’ chances of winning - 45%

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Western Australia vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sam Fanning has struggled for consistency but he has been brilliant in the last three matches where he has scored 49, 95 and 59 which makes us believe Fanning will score well in the upcoming game.

Marcus Harris has been one of the most consistent batters for Victoria this season. So far he has scored 531 runs and even though he did not play well in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Western Australia News & Player List

Western Australia Player List

Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie, Jayden Goodwin, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner (c), Joel Curtis (wk), Keaton Critchell, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Cameron Gannon, Brody Couch, Sam Whiteman, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Matthew Kelly, Jhye Richardson, Charles Stobo

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Fanning Batter Teague Wyllie Batter Jayden Goodwin Batter Hilton Cartwright All-rounder Joel Curtis Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner Batter Keaton Critchell All-rounder Joel Paris All-rounder Brody Couch Bowler Corey Rocchiccioli Bowler Cameron Gannon Bowler

Western Australia Team Form

Western Australia have three wins in nine matches thus far. They are unbeaten in the last two games and are currently third on the table.

Victoria News & Player List

Victoria Player List

Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Harris, Jonathan Merlo, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Harry Dixon, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland (c), Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Peter Siddle, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry

Predicted Playing XI

Campbell Kellaway Batter Marcus Harris Batter Jonathan Merlo Batter Peter Handscomb All-rounder Sam Harper Wicket-keeper Harry Dixon Batter Thomas Rogers All-rounder Will Sutherland All-rounder Samuel Elliott Bowler Fergus O Neill Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Victoria Team Form

Victoria have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have lost four games on the bounce and are currently fifth on the table.

Western Australia vs Victoria Head to Head

Victoria have had an upper hand in this fixture against Western Australia 59-44. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Victoria won the game.

Head to Head

Western Australia: 44

Victoria: 59

Western Australia vs Victoria Betting Odds

Victoria to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia

Victoria and Western Australia go head to head in what seems like a penultimate game for both sides. Both teams have an outside chance of making the finals this season. Victoria got off to a great start this season as they have one defeat in the first five games but since then they have struggled as Victoria has lost four games in a row and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Western Australia are the defending champions and even though they have struggled for consistency so far they are unbeaten in the last two matches and have a chance of making back to back finals this season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Victoria won the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Victoria has managed to have a better opening stand in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Western Australia vs Victoria Top Batters

Hilton Cartwright to be Western Australia’ top batter

Hilton Cartwright was incredible in the last game as he scored 171 runs in the second innings. With 765 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter

Peter Handscomb struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again. So far he has scored 644 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Western Australia vs Victoria Top Bowlers

Corey Rocchiccioli to be Western Australia’ top bowler

Corey Rocchiccioli has been magnificent in this campaign as he has been consistent and so far he has bagged 30 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Fergus O Neill to be Victoria’ top bowler

Fergus O Neill continued his brilliant form in the last outing as he bagged seven wickets in the game. With 38 wickets thus far, O’Neill is the leading wicket taker for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Western Australia Western Australia to win - @2.12 (PariMatch)

Victoria to win - @1.67 (PariMatch) Even though Victoria have dominated this fixture against Western Australia, it's hard to back them in this game considering they have lost four games on the bounce and Western Australia are unbeaten in the last two games. We believe you should back Western Australia in this fixture as Victoria would continue to struggle in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





