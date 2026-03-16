Western Australia vs Victoria Match Prediction, Odds and Tips - Sheffield Shield 2025, March 15
WEA
55%
Chance of Winning
VIC
45%
First class
W.A.C.A. Ground
Western Australia take on Victoria in the 30th game of the 2024-25 Sheffield Shield at W.A.C.A. Ground, Perth. The game is scheduled to be played on Mar 15 at 08:00 AM IST.
Facts:
- With 765 runs, Hilton Cartwright is the leading run scorer for Western Australia in this campaign.
- With 644 runs, Peter Handscomb is the leading run scorer for Victoria in this campaign.
Western Australia vs Victoria Chance of Winning
Western Australia have struggled for consistency thus far as they have three wins in nine matches and are currently third on the table. This is a must win game for the defending champions if they aspire to make back to back finals. In the last match they drew against New South Wales.
Victoria got off to a great start in this campaign as they had one defeat in the first five matches. Their form in the second half of the campaign has taken a nosedive as they have lost four games in a row and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Western Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Western Australia ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Victoria’ chances of winning - 45%
Western Australia vs Victoria Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sam Fanning has struggled for consistency but he has been brilliant in the last three matches where he has scored 49, 95 and 59 which makes us believe Fanning will score well in the upcoming game.
Marcus Harris has been one of the most consistent batters for Victoria this season. So far he has scored 531 runs and even though he did not play well in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Western Australia vs Victoria Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 15% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Western Australia News & Player List
Western Australia Player List
Sam Fanning, Teague Wyllie, Jayden Goodwin, Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Turner (c), Joel Curtis (wk), Keaton Critchell, Joel Paris, Corey Rocchiccioli, Cameron Gannon, Brody Couch, Sam Whiteman, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis, Hamish McKenzie, Lance Morris, Matthew Kelly, Jhye Richardson, Charles Stobo
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sam Fanning
|
Batter
|
Teague Wyllie
|
Batter
|
Jayden Goodwin
|
Batter
|
Hilton Cartwright
|
All-rounder
|
Joel Curtis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ashton Turner
|
Batter
|
Keaton Critchell
|
All-rounder
|
Joel Paris
|
All-rounder
|
Brody Couch
|
Bowler
|
Corey Rocchiccioli
|
Bowler
|
Cameron Gannon
|
Bowler
Western Australia Team Form
Western Australia have three wins in nine matches thus far. They are unbeaten in the last two games and are currently third on the table.
Victoria News & Player List
Victoria Player List
Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Harris, Jonathan Merlo, Peter Handscomb, Thomas Fraser Rogers, Harry Dixon, Sam Harper (wk), Will Sutherland (c), Samuel Elliott, Fergus O Neill, Peter Siddle, Xavier Crone, Mitchell Perry
Predicted Playing XI
|
Campbell Kellaway
|
Batter
|
Marcus Harris
|
Batter
|
Jonathan Merlo
|
Batter
|
Peter Handscomb
|
All-rounder
|
Sam Harper
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Harry Dixon
|
Batter
|
Thomas Rogers
|
All-rounder
|
Will Sutherland
|
All-rounder
|
Samuel Elliott
|
Bowler
|
Fergus O Neill
|
Bowler
|
Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
Victoria Team Form
Victoria have struggled in the second half of the campaign as they have lost four games on the bounce and are currently fifth on the table.
Western Australia vs Victoria Head to Head
Victoria have had an upper hand in this fixture against Western Australia 59-44. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Victoria won the game.
Head to Head
Western Australia: 44
Victoria: 59
Western Australia vs Victoria Betting Odds
Victoria to have a better opening partnership than Western Australia
Victoria and Western Australia go head to head in what seems like a penultimate game for both sides. Both teams have an outside chance of making the finals this season. Victoria got off to a great start this season as they have one defeat in the first five games but since then they have struggled as Victoria has lost four games in a row and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Western Australia are the defending champions and even though they have struggled for consistency so far they are unbeaten in the last two matches and have a chance of making back to back finals this season. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Victoria won the game. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Victoria has managed to have a better opening stand in two of the last three matches which makes us believe they would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Western Australia vs Victoria
First class
W.A.C.A. Ground, null
Western Australia vs Victoria Top Batters
Hilton Cartwright to be Western Australia’ top batter
Hilton Cartwright was incredible in the last game as he scored 171 runs in the second innings. With 765 runs so far, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Peter Handscomb to be Victoria’ top batter
Peter Handscomb struggled in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again. So far he has scored 644 runs and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Western Australia vs Victoria Top Bowlers
Corey Rocchiccioli to be Western Australia’ top bowler
Corey Rocchiccioli has been magnificent in this campaign as he has been consistent and so far he has bagged 30 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Fergus O Neill to be Victoria’ top bowler
Fergus O Neill continued his brilliant form in the last outing as he bagged seven wickets in the game. With 38 wickets thus far, O’Neill is the leading wicket taker for Victoria which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Western Australia
- Western Australia to win - @2.12 (PariMatch)
- Victoria to win - @1.67 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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