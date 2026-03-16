Facts: Fran Jonas is Auckland Hearts Women’s top bowler with seven wickets in four innings.

Chamari Athapaththu is the leading wicket-taker for Northern Brave Women with five wickets in two innings.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Brave Women Chances of Winning

Auckland Hearts Women suffered their second defeat of the season in the previous game against Canterbury Magicians Women. The former’s batting performance was not very impressive since they were kept down to 138 by the end of the first innings. Lauren Down, Brooke Halliday and Isabella Gaze emerged as the team’s top batters with 25*, 23 and 22 runs, respectively. Unfortunately, this was not fair to the bowlers who had no leeway to work with the score and defend it. They ended up taking a single wicket before Canterbury Magicians Women chased it down and won by a dominant nine-wicket margin.

Northern Brave Women finally had some respite in the last match against Central Districts Women where they took their first win of the season. The latter were the ones setting the target and they were bowled out for a measly 112 - Chamari Athapaththu’s four-wicket haul was particularly impressive. Northern Brave Women had a straightforward task ahead of them and they delivered as expected of them; Jess Watkin’s unbeaten 51 was the standout performance while fellow opener Chamari Athapaththu was next in line with 45 runs. In the end, they won with nine wickets still in hand.

Auckland Hearts Women chance of winning - 40%

Northern Brave Women chance of winning - 60%

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Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Brave Women Betting Tips

Northern Brave Women to score high before first dismissal

Skipper Jess Watkin has opened for Northern Brave Women in all three games and after a paltry score of nine runs with Tash Wakelin in the first game, the team’s opening partnerships improved drastically with the introduction of Chamari Athapaththu in place of the latter. In the previous two matches, the duo absolutely ripped the opposition apart with scores of 87 and 59 runs. They are expected to continue with their momentum and post yet another big total in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Brave Women to have higher opening partnership 1.65 Bet on Parimatch Chamari Athapaththu to score Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Isabella Gaze to score under 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Brave Women Toss Prediction

After the first match at Seddon Park ended without a result, the second game between Wellington Blaze Women and Northern Brave Women was won by the former who elected to bat first. Their total of 150 was defendable and even though they edged out a four-run victory, the toss winning skipper of the next match will want to bat first as well.

Weather Report

A 15% possibility of rainfall is not a threat to the game, even with partly cloudy skies at Hamilton. The temperature is expected to go up to 24 degrees Celsius.

Auckland Hearts Women Player List

Maddy Green (c), Anna Browning, Isabella Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Anderson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Skye Bowden, Elizabeth Buchanan, Prue Catton, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Parr-Thomson, Cate Pedersen, Josie Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Makayla Templeton, Lauren Down.

Predicted Playing XI

Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Saachi Shahri Batter Maddy Green (C) Batter Brooke Halliday All-rounder Lauren Down Batter Prue Catton Batter Bella Armstrong All-rounder Molly Penfold Bowler Amie Hucker Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler Bree Illing Bowler

Auckland Hearts Women Team Form

Both of Auckland Hearts Women’s defeats were a result of their weak batting which needs to improve going into this fixture.

Northern Brave Women Player List

Jess Watkin (c), Eimear Richardson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Tash Wakelin, Chamari Athapaththu, Kayley Knight, Carol Agafili, Lucy Boucher, Sam Curtis, Marama Downes, Caitlin Gurrey, Yasmeen Kareem, Shriya Naidu, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Holly Topp, Eve Wolland, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Marina Lamplough.

Predicted Playing XI

Jess Watkin (C) All-rounder Chamari Athapaththu Batter Caitlin Gurrey Batter Sam Curtis Batter Nensi Patel Bowler Marina Lamplough All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington Bowler Carol Agafili Batter Holly Topp Wicket-keeper Marama Downes Bowler Shriya Naidu Bowler

Northern Brave Women Team Form

Northern Brave Women have seen an upswing in momentum and their batting improved after a lackluster performance in the second game.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Brave Women Head-to-Head

Auckland Hearts Women have a massive lead over Northern Brave Women with 17 wins in 25 matches so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 25

Auckland Hearts Women - 17

Northern Brave Women - 2

No Result - 2

Abandoned - 4

Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Brave Women Betting Odds

Northern Brave Women to have a better opening partnership than Auckland Hearts Women

Isabella Gaze and Saachi Shahri are Auckland Hearts Women’s mainstay openers but their yield so far has been rather underwhelming in the tournament. In the last three matches, they added 41, 1 and 26 runs to the first wicket. Moreover, their inconsistency has been a major problem for the team. This is not the case for Northern Brave Women’s Jess Watkin and Chamari Athapaththu whose explosive partnership has produced outstanding totals of 87 and 59. It goes without saying that Northern Brave Women have the upper hand in this regard.

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Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Brave Women Best Batters

Lauren Down to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Batter

Lauren Down is currently the leading batter for Auckland Hearts Women with 86 runs in three innings, including a high score of 47*. She was also the team’s top scorer in the last outing against Canterbury Magicians Women with an unbeaten 25. She is expected to continue leading the charge in the upcoming game.

Jess Watkin to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Jess Watkin scored her first half-century of the season in the previous game against Central Districts Women where she notched up an unbeaten 51. She leads her team’s run charts with a total of 90 runs in three innings and an average of 45.00. The skipper remains the top choice to be their standout batter against Auckland Hearts Women.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Northern Brave Women Best Bowlers

Fran Jonas to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Bowler

Fran Jonas went wicketless in the last game versus Canterbury Magicians Women and her four-over spell turned out to be rather expensive with an economy rate of 9.50. However, she remains unchallenged at the top with seven wickets in three innings and a bowling average of 12.14, making her the top pick for the next fixture.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

Chamari Athapaththu delivered her best spell of the season in the previous match against Central Districts Women. In four overs, she bowled a maiden, picked four wickets and earned an economy rate of 4.00. With five wickets in two innings and a brilliant average of 9.60, she is the team’s top bowler and will be expected to come out on top again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Northern Brave Women Auckland Hearts Women @ 2.40

Northern Brave Women @ 1.58 Auckland Hearts Women and Northern Brave Women took on each other in the opening game of the Women’s Super Smash but due to unsuitable weather conditions, the match ended without a result. Since then, Auckland Hearts Women have been quite unstable with two defeats and a win which put them in fifth place with a net run rate of -0.826. Northern Brave Women lost their second game but redeemed themselves with a win in the last match. They are fourth on the table with a net run rate of 1.440 and their upward momentum makes them the match favorites. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





