Facts: Skipper Maddy Green is the top run-getter for Auckland Hearts Women with 238 runs in seven innings.

Wellington Blaze Women’s Amelia Kerr is the leading batter of the Women’s Super Smash with 299 runs in eight innings.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Chances of Winning

Auckland Hearts Women have had a rollercoaster of a season as they continue to oscillate between wins and losses, and the previous match against Otago Sparks Women was favorable since they registered their third win so far. Batting first, the former piled on a total of 162 with the help of Maddy Green, Lauren Down and Isabella Gaze who scored 54*, 47* and 46 runs, respectively. The bowlers also were quite impactful as they were conservative in their approach which restricted Otago Sparks Women to 137/7 by the end of the innings to take a 25-run triumph.

Wellington Blaze Women did not have to exert themselves in the slightest against Canterbury Magicians Women as the latter were kept down to a low total of 101. In fact, the chase was such a breeze that the former’s openers, Amelia Kerr and Rebecca Burns, finished the match on their own with 104 runs on the board as they amassed 32* and 69*, respectively. This gave Wellington Blaze Women a whopping ten-wicket victory.

Auckland Hearts Women chance of winning - 20%

Wellington Blaze Women chance of winning - 80%

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Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Betting Tips

Wellington Blaze Women to score over 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Amelia Kerr and Rebecca Burns are an absolute powerhouse together and their partnership is incredibly hard to break up, evidenced by their undefeated 104-run opening total in the last game against Canterbury Magicians Women. In the two matches leading up to that, Sophie Devine replaced the latter which turned out to be a disaster as the opening pair scored 12 and 8 runs. However, with Burns back at the front, Wellington Blaze Women’s first wicket is in safe hands and they will be relied upon to establish yet another competitive opening stand.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland Hearts Women Opening Partnership to be Over 13.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Blaze Women Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Toss Prediction

A low first innings total of 142 at Eden Park Outer Oval this season makes it primarily a fielding pitch, and the toss winners concur since they opted to do so on both occasions. However, the teams batting first got the best of it with two victories so far. Despite these outcomes, the surface remains a bowler-friendly one and the toss winning side will want to chase once again.

Weather Report

A 5% chance of rainfall is not going to disrupt the match even with partially cloudy skies at Auckland, and the temperature is expected to touch 22 degrees Celsius.

Auckland Hearts Women Player List

Maddy Green (c), Anna Browning, Isabella Gaze, Bella Armstrong, Brooke Halliday, Olivia Anderson, Fran Jonas, Molly Penfold, Skye Bowden, Elizabeth Buchanan, Prue Catton, Amie Hucker, Bree Illing, Kate Irwin, Rishika Jaswal, Parr-Thomson, Cate Pedersen, Josie Penfold, Saachi Shahri, Makayla Templeton, Lauren Down.

Predicted Playing XI

Saachi Shahri Batter Isabella Gaze Wicket-keeper Maddy Green (C) Batter Lauren Down Batter Bella Armstrong All-rounder Prue Catton Batter Josie Penfold All-rounder Molly Penfold Bowler Amie Hucker Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler Bree Illing Bowler

Auckland Hearts Women Team Form

Auckland Hearts Women’s trajectory seems to have improved with two wins in the last three games but they pale in comparison to Wellington Blaze Women.

Wellington Blaze Women Player List

Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns, Ellyse Perry, Hannah Francis, Leigh Kasperek, Nicole Baird, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton, Jessica McFadyen, Sam Mackinder, Jess Kerr, Natasha Codyre, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Xara Jetly, Maitlan Brown.

Predicted Playing XI

Amelia Kerr (C) All-rounder Rebecca Burns Batter Jess Kerr All-rounder Sophie Devine Batter Maitlan Brown Bowler Jessica McFadyen Wicket-keeper Caitlin King Bowler Xara Jetly Bowler Sam Mackinder All-rounder Nicole Baird Bowler Natasha Codyre Bowler

Wellington Blaze Women Team Form

The batters and bowlers are both quite dominant this season and they have a real chance to defend their title, especially as they enter this game on the back of three victories.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Head-to-Head

Wellington Blaze Women continue to exert their dominance against Auckland Hearts Women, having won the previous meeting to make it 19 wins in 27 matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 27

Auckland Hearts Women - 6

Wellington Blaze Women - 19

No Result - 1

Abandoned - 1

Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Betting Odds

Wellington Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Auckland Hearts Women @ 1.56 (Parimatch)

Saachi Shahri and Isabella Gaze’s partnership has been quite unpredictable and it is difficult to gauge what their true form is. Although there was a spike in performance last time out, their ability to keep up the momentum is suspect. The pair scored 57, 0 and 12 runs together in the last three games. For Wellington Blaze Women, Amelia Kerr has been the mainstay and Rebecca Burns’ return to the front reinstated their purple patch with an unbeaten partnership of 104 runs in the previous outing. They are expected to continue setting up brilliant stands and putting the opposition’s bowlers under pressure.

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Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Best Batters

Maddy Green to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Batter

Maddy Green scored her second half-century of the season in the previous outing against Otago Sparks Women where she notched up an unbeaten 54. This put her at the top of Auckland Hearts Women’s run charts with 238 runs in seven innings and an average of 39.66. The skipper remains the top choice for the upcoming match as well.

Amelia Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr has now claimed the top spot among the team’s batters with 299 runs in eight innings and an average of 74.75. She was the second leading batter of the last game against Canterbury Magicians Women, having scored 32* runs. Her consistency makes her the leading contender against Auckland Hearts Women.

Auckland Hearts Women vs Wellington Blaze Women Best Bowlers

Prue Catton to be Auckland Hearts Women’s Best Bowler

Prue Catton was the joint highest wicket-taker for the team in the previous encounter versus Otago Sparks Women, having taken two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 6.75. She currently has five wickets in five innings and a great bowling average of 16.60, making her the leading pick for the next game.

Jess Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Jess Kerr did not take any wickets in the last match against Canterbury Magicians Women but she retains her lead as Wellington Blaze Women’s top bowler with 13 wickets in eight innings and a bowling average of 12.38. She is expected to lead the charge in the next outing, too.