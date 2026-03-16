Facts: Kate Anderson is the top batter for Canterbury Magicians Women with 216 runs in eight innings.

Central Districts Women’s Hollie Armitage remains the third leading batter of the tournament with 247 runs in seven innings.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Central Districts Women Chances of Winning

Canterbury Magicians Women were defeated at the hands of Wellington Blaze Women in the last match and it turned out to be a disastrous match for the former. Batting first, the Canterbury-based side secured a measly score of 101 runs where Natalie Cox led the innings with 23 runs, followed by Kate Ebrahim who scored 21* runs. It goes without saying that the opponents did not have a tough time chasing down this target. In fact, Wellington Blaze Women’s openers were able to complete the chase together which handed Canterbury Magicians Women a ten-wicket pasting.

Central Districts Women’s last match slated against Northern Brave Women was abandoned without a ball bowled which added another damper to their unfavorable campaign. They were on a six-match losing streak before they overcame Canterbury Magicians Women to take home their first triumph of the season. With a combination of misfortune and poor form, Central Districts Women are on the backfoot going into this match.

Canterbury Magicians Women chance of winning - 58%

Central Districts Women chance of winning - 42%

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Canterbury Magicians Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Tips

Central Districts Women to score over 17.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Hollie Armitage and skipper Mikaela Greig were opening partners at the start of the season but it did not work at all, and in the last two games that the pair opened together, they were able to add 1 and 16 runs to the first wicket. However, since the latter dropped herself down the order to accommodate Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, the first wicket has improved a great deal. In the previous three games, they secured totals of 36, 22 and 38 before the fall of the first wicket. The openers are expected to succeed in the next match, too, and achieve yet another competitive opening stand.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Magicians Women Opening Partnership to be Under 15.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts Women Opening Partnership to be Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Central Districts Women Toss Prediction

A total of three fixtures have been played at Hagley Oval in the tournament this season and the chasing side have the upper hand with two wins. The pitch does not offer assistance to the batters who cannot score big and it is evidenced by the average first innings score of 130. The toss winners in two out of three games chose to field first, making it the preferred option for the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

A washout is expected at Christchurch with a 70% likelihood of precipitation. The temperature is predicted to touch 22 degrees Celsius.

Canterbury Magicians Women Player List

Laura Hughes (c), Lea Tahuhu, Frances Mackay, Emma Irwin, Harriet Graham, Izzy Sharp, Jodie Dean, Natalie Cox, Kate Anderson, Madeline Penna, Abigail Hotton, Gabby Sullivan, Jessica Simmons, Melissa Banks, Sarah Asmussen, Kate Ebrahim, Shikha Pandey, Abigale Gerken.

Predicted Playing XI

Kate Anderson All-rounder Jodie Dean Batter Abigale Gerken Batter Izzy Sharp Batter Natalie Cox Batter Shikha Pandey All-rounder Kate Ebrahim Bowler Melissa Banks Bowler Laura Hughes (C) Wicket-keeper Gabby Sullivan Bowler Sarah Asmussen Bowler

Canterbury Magicians Women Team Form

Canterbury Magicians Women have two wins in the last five matches but their inconsistency does not bode well for the team.

Central Districts Women Player List

Mikaela Greig (c), Aniela Apperley, Hollie Armitage, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Thamsyn Newton, Emma McLeod, Flora Devonshire, Grace Foreman, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging, Anna Gaging, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Emily Cunningham, Jessica Ogden.

Predicted Playing XI

Hollie Armitage Batter Kerry-Anne Tomlinson Batter Thamsyn Newton Batter Hannah Rowe Bowler Mikaela Greig (C) Batter Flora Devonshire All-rounder Georgia Atkinson Batter Kate Gaging Wicket-keeper Claudia Green Bowler Ocean Bartlett Bowler Jessica Ogden Bowler

Central Districts Women Team Form

Central Districts Women have had a mixed bag of results in the last five matches with three defeats, a win and an abandoned game. However, their outcomes have been overwhelmingly poor.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Central Districts Women Head-to-Head

Central Districts Women won the previous encounter against Canterbury Magicians Women but the latter still have a huge lead in their head-to-head tally with 19 wins in 25 fixtures.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 25

Canterbury Magicians Women - 19

Central Districts Women - 6

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Central Districts Women Betting Odds

Central Districts Women to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury Magicians Women @ 1.78 (Parimatch)

Kate Anderson and Jodie Dean’s partnership for Canterbury Magicians Women has not prospered in the slightest and the latter’s poor form has had a significant impact on their performance. Together, the duo have scored 3, 5 and 28 runs in the last three matches. Central Districts Women are much better as Hollie Armitage and Kerry-Anne Tomlinson have posted more competent first wicket totals of 36, 22 and 38 runs in the previous three encounters. Needless to say, the bookmakers favor Central Districts Women’s opening wicket in the next fixture.

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Canterbury Magicians Women vs Central Districts Women Best Batters

Kate Anderson to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Batter

Kate Anderson did not top-score in the last match as she departed for 17 against Wellington Blaze Women but she retains her lead at the top by a massive margin, having scored 216 runs in eight innings. Although her performance in the last match was quite disappointing, her average of 30.85 makes her the top pick for the upcoming game.

Hollie Armitage to be Central Districts Women’s Best Batter

Hollie Armitage has been the most consistent batter for Central Districts Women and she scored her second half-century in the last completed match versus Canterbury Magicians Women, where she notched up an unbeaten 72. With 247 runs in seven innings and an average of 49.40, she is backed to lead the charge once more.

Canterbury Magicians Women vs Central Districts Women Best Bowlers

Shikha Pandey to be Canterbury Magicians Women’s Best Bowler

Not a single bowler from the team was able to capture a wicket in the last outing against Wellington Blaze Women and Shikha Pandey was no exception. However, she remains Canterbury Magicians Women’s leading wicket-taker with eight wickets in eight innings so far. Averaging at 21.62, she is expected to come good in the next fixture.

Jessica Ogden to be Central Districts Women’s Best Bowler

Jessica Ogden played her first match of the tournament this season in the previous game against Canterbury Magicians Women. She emerged as the team’s top bowler since her four-over spell yielded three wickets and a stellar economy rate of 4.75. With an impressive bowling average of 6.33, she remains the top pick for the next match as well.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Canterbury Magicians Canterbury Magicians Women to win @ 1.72 (Parimatch)

Central Districts Women to win @ 2.10 (Parimatch) Both teams continue to be the tail-enders of the competition and Central Districts Women are particularly terrible as they occupy last place with six losses in eight games and a net run rate of -0.815. Their upcoming rivals, Canterbury Magicians Women, are only one place above them in the penultimate spot with three victories in eight outings and a net run rate of -0.708. Even though the former emerged victorious last time out, Canterbury Magicians Women are the match favorites for this encounter with a scoreline of 19-6. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





