Facts: Central Districts Women’s Hollie Armitage is the second highest run scorer of the tournament with 143 runs in four innings.

Otago Sparks Women’s Eden Carson is the top bowler of the tournament so far with eight wickets in four innings.

Central Districts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Chances of Winning

Central Districts Women saw no respite after a fourth consecutive defeat against Wellington Blaze Women in the last match. The former racked in just 113 runs and found themselves bundled out. Opener Hollie Armitage is the only one pulling her weight with the bat as she scored 47 runs but the rest of the batters were all let-downs. This was, naturally, not a score the bowlers could defend and Wellington Blaze Women chased it down with eight wickets in hand.

Otago Sparks Women, in complete contrast, extended their winning streak after taking down Canterbury Magicians Women in the previous outing. The former batted first and posted a modest total of 150 - Olivia Gain and Caitlin Blakely were the leading run-getters of the innings with 48 and 43 runs, respectively. Canterbury Magicians Women had a tough time chasing it down and their entire batting order came crashing down one by one. By the end of 20 overs, they were at 135/8 and lost by a close margin of 15 runs.

Central Districts Women chance of winning - 35%

Otago Sparks Women chance of winning - 65%

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Central Districts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Betting Tips

Central Districts Women to score under 17.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

In the four matches that Central Districts Women have played this season, there has not been a single match where the opening pair scored a total higher than 17.5. While Hollie Armitage has been at the front from the beginning, her partner has shifted from Emma McLeod to Mikaela Greig. This has made no difference whatsoever since they have opening totals of 1, 16, 7 and 15 runs in the last four fixtures. With no improvement in the slightest, their chances of scoring big in the next game are rather low.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Sparks Women to hit more sixes 3.10 Bet on Batery Central Districts Women Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

Central Districts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Toss Prediction

A single match was held at Fitzherbert Park last season between Central Districts Women and Northern Brave Women where the former won the toss and elected to bat first. Although they scored a mere 141/7, they defended it with all their might and ended up winning by six runs. The surface is better suited to the batters and the toss winner will be keen to bat first.

Weather Report

With a 25% chance of rainfall, showers are expected at Palmerston North and the temperature is predicted to peak at 19 degrees Celsius.

Central Districts Women Player List

Mikaela Greig (c), Aniela Apperley, Hollie Armitage, Kerry-Anne Tomlinson, Thamsyn Newton, Emma McLeod, Flora Devonshire, Grace Foreman, Ocean Bartlett, Kate Gaging, Anna Gaging, Ashtuti Kumar, Claudia Green, Georgia Atkinson, Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair, Emily Cunningham.

Predicted Playing XI

Hollie Armitage Batter Mikaela Greig (C) Batter Thamsyn Newton Batter Kerry-Anne Tomlinson Batter Flora Devonshire All-rounder Georgia Atkinson Batter Rosemary Mair Bowler Kate Gaging Wicket-keeper Claudia Green Bowler Ocean Bartlett Bowler Aniela Apperley Bowler

Central Districts Women Team Form

Central Districts Women are currently weak in all aspects of the game, particularly batting which is being carried by Hollie Armitage.

Otago Sparks Women Player List

Hayley Jensen (c), Suzie Bates, Caitlin Blakely, Olivia Gain, Saffron Wilson, Anna Browning, Harriett Cuttance, Isy Parry, Paige Loggenberg, Bella James, Polly Inglis, Chloe Deerness, Eden Carson, Emma Black, Kirstie Gordon, Louisa Kotkamp, Molly Loe, Poppy-Jay Watkins, Felicity Leydon-Davis.

Predicted Playing XI

Suzie Bates All-rounder Bella James Batter Olivia Gain Batter Caitlin Blakely Batter Polly Inglis Wicket-keeper Felicity Leydon-Davis Batter Anna Browning Batter Hayley Jensen (C) Bowler Kirstie Gordon Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Emma Black Bowler

Otago Sparks Women Team Form

Otago Sparks Women have won three games by being able to strike a balance between the batters and bowlers. Both departments are pulling their weight.

Central Districts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Head-to-Head

Otago Sparks Women have gone on to extend their lead over Central Districts Women with a win in their previous outing, making it a total of 16 wins in their head-to-head tally.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 24

Central Districts Women - 5

Otago Sparks Women - 16

Abandoned - 3

Central Districts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Betting Odds

Otago Sparks Women to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts Women

Hollie Armitage has been the only one lugging the weight of Central Districts Women’s opening partnerships and as a result, the team has ended up with meager totals of 1, 16 and 7 runs before the first dismissal. This is not to say that Otago Sparks Women are any different since their scores of 22, 5 and 17 are not particularly impressive either. However, Suzie Bates and Bella James are a reliable opening pair and have the potential to secure a competitive score in the next match.

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Central Districts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Best Batters

Hollie Armitage to be Central Districts Women’s Best Batter

Hollie Armitage emerged as Central Districts Women’s leading batter in the last match against Wellington Blaze Women, as predicted for the fixture, where she scored 47 runs. She is in a league of her own with 143 runs in four innings, including a half-century, with an average of 47.66. She continues to be the top pick to be their standout batter.

Olivia Gain to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Batter

Olivia Gain was the top run-getter for Otago Sparks Women against Canterbury Magicians Women last time out, having amassed 48 runs. She narrowly missed out on a half-century and is currently the team’s second highest run scorer with 82 runs in three innings and an average of 41.00. She is expected to come out on top once more.

Central Districts Women vs Otago Sparks Women Best Bowlers

Rosemary Mair to be Central Districts Women’s Best Bowler

Rosemary Mair was tied as the top bowler for Central Districts Women in the last outing against Wellington Blaze Women where she picked a single wicket in four overs with an excellent economy rate of 4.00. She is the team’s second highest wicket-taker with five wickets in four innings and an average of 17.00, making her the leading choice once again.

Eden Carson to be Otago Sparks Women’s Best Bowler

Although Eden Carson went wicketless in the last game against Canterbury Magicians Women, she remains the leading wicket-taker for Otago Sparks Women with eight wickets in four innings. Moreover, she has a brilliant bowling average of 11.00 which makes her the top contender to be their premier bowler in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Otago Sparks Women Central Districts Women to win @ 2.50 (Batery)

Otago Sparks Women to win @ 1.55 (Batery) Central Districts Women have had no luck on their side this season and they are occupants of the sixth and final spot of the standings with four losses in four games and a net run rate of -1.391. It is certainly going to be an uphill task to redeem their campaign while Otago Sparks Women enjoy second place with three wins in four fixtures and a net run rate of 0.499. Otago Sparks Women are in substantially better form and will be relied upon to emerge victorious. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







