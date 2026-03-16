Facts: Amelia Kerr, Wellington Blaze Women’s skipper and opener, has furthered her lead as the tournament’s top batter with 397 runs in ten innings.

Northern Brave Women’s Chamari Athapaththu is the second highest wicket-taker so far with 15 wickets in eight innings.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Chances of Winning

Wellington Blaze Women and Northern Brave Women went up against each other prior to this match in the group stage but the match came to an end without a result after the first innings. Wellington Blaze Women were the ones who batted and their score of 119/6 was not up to the mark, especially with the standards they have set for themselves. Captain Amelia Kerr top-scored with 68* runs while the others made scant contributions. Northern Brave Women did not get to chase since the game was called off at this juncture.

Nevertheless, Wellington Blaze Women are determined to defend their title with three wins in the last five matches. Northern Brave Women have not been quite as fortunate with two defeats and a win in the previous five games. As they enter the eliminator, Wellington Blaze Women have the upper hand.

Wellington Blaze Women chance of winning - 63%

Northern Brave Women chance of winning - 37%

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Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Betting Tips

Northern Brave Women to score under 21.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

From the start of the season, Chamari Athapaththu and Jess Watkin have led Northern Brave Women’s innings and although they made a brilliant start, their momentum has been disrupted by abandoned games and no results. With two incomplete games in the last five matches alone, the first partnership has certainly faced the brunt of it. In the last five completed matches, they added 19, 11, 12, 41 and 4 runs to the first wicket. Since their opening wicket regressed over the course of the season, they are not expected to score big in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington Blaze Women Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Northern Brave Women Opening Partnership to be Under 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Toss Prediction

In the tournament this season, five games have been held at Basin Reserve out of which the teams batting and fielding first have a 2-2 record while one match ended without a result. Even though the surface seems balanced, the toss winners almost unanimously agree that batting first is the best choice, having opted to do so four out of five times. It is also going to be the sought after option for the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

A 20% chance of a downpour is predicted at Wellington, coupled with cloudy skies and a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

Wellington Blaze Women Player List

Amelia Kerr (c), Caitlin King, Gemma Sims, Georgia Plimmer, Kate Chandler, Rebecca Burns, Ellyse Perry, Hannah Francis, Leigh Kasperek, Nicole Baird, Sophie Devine, Antonia Hamilton, Jessica McFadyen, Sam Mackinder, Jess Kerr, Natasha Codyre, Phoenix Williams, Rachel Bryant, Xara Jetly, Maitlan Brown, Hannah Darlington.

Predicted Playing XI

Amelia Kerr (C) All-rounder Rebecca Burns Batter Maitlan Brown Bowler Jess Kerr All-rounder Hannah Darlington Bowler Jessica McFadyen Wicket-keeper Caitlin King Bowler Sam Mackinder All-rounder Xara Jetly Bowler Nicole Baird Bowler Natasha Codyre Bowler

Wellington Blaze Women Team Form

Wellington Blaze Women have superior batting strength against Northern Brave Women with the likes of Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr and Rebecca Burns.

Northern Brave Women Player List

Jess Watkin (c), Eimear Richardson, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Tash Wakelin, Chamari Athapaththu, Kayley Knight, Carol Agafili, Lucy Boucher, Sam Curtis, Marama Downes, Caitlin Gurrey, Yasmeen Kareem, Shriya Naidu, Nensi Patel, Jesse Prasad, Holly Topp, Eve Wolland, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Marina Lamplough, Sarah Glenn.

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu Batter Jess Watkin (C) All-rounder Caitlin Gurrey Batter Nensi Patel Bowler Marina Lamplough All-rounder Sarah Glenn All-rounder Jesse Prasad Bowler Carol Agafili Batter Holly Topp Wicket-keeper Marama Downes Bowler Sam Curtis Batter

Northern Brave Women Team Form

Northern Brave Women have had two unfinished matches in the last five outings alone, and their true form is difficult to assess. In the remaining three games, they lost twice.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Head-to-Head

Wellington Blaze Women remain in a 13-win lead over Northern Brave Women since their previous outing concluded without a result.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 26

Wellington Blaze Women - 18

Northern Brave Women - 5

No Result - 2

Abandoned - 1

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Betting Odds

Wellington Blaze Women to have a better opening partnership than Northern Brave Women @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

Rebecca Burns has had her share of ups and downs this season which has impacted her partnership with Amelia Kerr for Wellington Blaze Women’s first wicket. Due to the former’s inability to hold onto her wicket, the pair have had opening totals of 27, 9 and 104* runs in the last three games. When she does manage to get going and forge a solid partnership, the opening order absolutely flourishes. Chamari Athapaththu and Jess Watkin, on the other hand, have taken turns to face early dismissals for Northern Brave Women which has resulted in stands of 19, 11 and 12 runs in the previous three games. In this sphere, Wellington Blaze Women are more reliable and will be anticipated to attain a superior opening total than their rivals.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women New Zealand Basin Reserve, null Wellington Blaze (w) Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.622 Bet Now! Northern Brave (w) Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.40 Bet Now!

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Best Batters

Amelia Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last game, Amelia Kerr emerged as the top run-getter for Wellington Blaze Women against Northern Brave Women with her third half-century of the season. Her unbeaten 68 extended her lead at the top with 397 runs in ten innings and an average of 79.40. The skipper and opener is, undoubtedly, the most dependable player for the next game as well.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Batter

Since the match against Wellington Blaze Women was abandoned at the halfway mark, Chamari Athapaththu was not able to showcase her batting prowess. Regardless, she is Northern Brave Women’s top batter with 219 runs in seven innings and an average of 31.28, and she continues to be the leading choice for the next encounter.

Wellington Blaze Women vs Northern Brave Women Best Bowlers

Jess Kerr to be Wellington Blaze Women’s Best Bowler

Jess Kerr did not get the chance to bowl in the previous match against Northern Brave Women but she remains the team’s top bowler with 13 wickets in nine innings. Moreover, her excellent average of 14.15 makes her the favorite to lead the team’s bowling attack once again in the upcoming match.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Northern Brave Women’s Best Bowler

The prediction for the last game panned out as hoped considering Chamari Athapaththu was the top wicket-taker for Northern Brave Women, wherein she delivered four overs, took two wickets and achieved an impressive economy rate of 5.25. She has increased her lead over the other bowlers further and she now has 15 wickets in eight innings. With an average of 11.33, she is expected to come out on top once more.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Wellington Blaze Women Wellington Blaze Women to win @ 1.60 (Parimatch)

Northern Brave Women to win @ 2.34 (Parimatch) Wellington Blaze Women have had fluctuating results in the tournament but they have been overwhelmingly positive with six wins in ten matches, out of which one was abandoned, and a net run rate of 0.589. Northern Brave Women have a mildly better net run rate of 0.713 but they have had the most unlucky campaign out of all the teams, having had three incomplete matches in the ten fixtures. This has put a damper on their momentum and Wellington Blaze Women are expected to get the better of them in the eliminator. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





