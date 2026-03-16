Facts: With 111 runs, Martin Guptill is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.

With four wickets, Kristian Clarke is the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights in this campaign.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Auckland had a phenomenal campaign last season as they went all the way and won the championship. This season has been a struggle for Auckland as they have one win in four matches. Auckland would have lost against Otago as well but the game got suspended. With eight points they are currently third on the table.

Northern Knights opening game was suspended due to rain but since then they have one win and one loss in the last two matches and with six points they are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they were beaten by Central Districts. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.

Auckland ’ chances of winning - 45%

Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 55%

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Auckland vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sean Solia has been one of the most consistent batters for Auckland heading into this campaign but has struggled to make an impact thus far. Solia has scored 42 runs in three innings which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Joe Carter has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Northern Knights heading into this game. With 67 runs in two games, Carter is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Northern Knights Opening Partnership Under 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership Auckland 1.79 Bet on Parimatch

Auckland vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be -1C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be -4C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

William O Donnell, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, Sean Solia (c), Bevon Jacobs, Cam Fletcher (wk), Jock McKenzie, Lachlan Stackpole, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Siddhesh Dixit, Ben Lister, Louis Delport, Quinn Sunde, Matt Gibson







Predicted Playing XI









Sean Solia Batter Martin Guptill Batter Bevon Jacobs Batter William O'Donnell All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Michael Sclanders Batter Jock McKenzie All-rounder Lachlan Stackpole All-rounder Danru Ferns Bowler Simon Keene Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler

Auckland Team Form

The first two matches for Auckland were called off due to rain. They have one win in four matches and are currently third on the table.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Katene D Clarke, Joe Carter, Robert ODonnell, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Ben Pomare (wk), Rohit Gulati, Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher, Fergus Lellman, Scott Johnston, Henry Cooper







Predicted Playing XI







Josh Brown Batter Joe Carter Batter Jeet Raval Batter Katene D Clarke All-rounder Ben Pomare Wicket-keeper Robert ODonnell Batter Rohit Gulati All-rounder Brett Hampton All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler







Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have one win in three games thus far. In the last match they were beaten by Central Districts.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Northern Knights have had an upper hand in this fixture against Auckland 18-15. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Auckland: 15

Northern Knights: 18

Auckland vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Auckland and Northern Knights head into this fixture after both sides have had a similar start to the campaign. Both sides had games that were called off due to rain and have one win thus far. Auckland are the defending champions but have struggled for consistency thus far. Even though the game against Otago was a draw, if not for rain they would have lost the match. Auckland has one win in four matches and are currently third on the table. On the other hand, the Northern Knights head into this game after a disappointing defeat against Central Districts. They are currently fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and on both occasions Auckland dominated the proceeding and won on both occasions. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact on both occasions Auckland had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Auckland vs Northern Knights Top Batters

Martin Guptill to be Auckland’ top batter

Martin Guptill was once again impressive in the last game as he scored 20 before he was run out. With 111 runs, Guptill is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Jeet Raval has been one of the most consistent batters for Northern Knights in all formats. In the last match, Raval scored 31 and was the leading run scorer for his side in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Danru Ferns was impressive in the defeat against Canterbury as he bagged three wickets in the game. Fern was sensational last season as he was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Kristian Clarke did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to back him once again as with four wickets, Clarke is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Northern Knights Auckland to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)

Northern Knights to win - 2.10 (PariMatch) Even though Auckland has dominated this fixture in the recent past, Northern Knights have a better record in this fixture. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and the game was suspended. The bookmakers have sided with Auckland in this game but we believe Northern Knights would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





