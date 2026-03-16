Auckland vs Northern Knights Match Prediction
AUCA
45%
Chance of Winning
NDS
55%
T20
Seddon Park
Facts:
- With 111 runs, Martin Guptill is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.
- With four wickets, Kristian Clarke is the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights in this campaign.
Auckland vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning
Auckland had a phenomenal campaign last season as they went all the way and won the championship. This season has been a struggle for Auckland as they have one win in four matches. Auckland would have lost against Otago as well but the game got suspended. With eight points they are currently third on the table.
Northern Knights opening game was suspended due to rain but since then they have one win and one loss in the last two matches and with six points they are currently fourth on the table. In the last match they were beaten by Central Districts. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Auckland ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 55%
Auckland vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sean Solia has been one of the most consistent batters for Auckland heading into this campaign but has struggled to make an impact thus far. Solia has scored 42 runs in three innings which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Joe Carter has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Northern Knights heading into this game. With 67 runs in two games, Carter is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Auckland Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Northern Knights Opening Partnership Under 17.5
Best Opening Partnership Auckland
Auckland vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be -1C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be -4C.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
William O Donnell, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, Sean Solia (c), Bevon Jacobs, Cam Fletcher (wk), Jock McKenzie, Lachlan Stackpole, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Siddhesh Dixit, Ben Lister, Louis Delport, Quinn Sunde, Matt Gibson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
Batter
|
William O'Donnell
|
All-rounder
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Sclanders
|
Batter
|
Jock McKenzie
|
All-rounder
|
Lachlan Stackpole
|
All-rounder
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
|
Simon Keene
|
Bowler
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
The first two matches for Auckland were called off due to rain. They have one win in four matches and are currently third on the table.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Katene D Clarke, Joe Carter, Robert ODonnell, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Ben Pomare (wk), Rohit Gulati, Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher, Fergus Lellman, Scott Johnston, Henry Cooper
Predicted Playing XI
|
Josh Brown
|
Batter
|
Joe Carter
|
Batter
|
Jeet Raval
|
Batter
|
Katene D Clarke
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Pomare
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Robert ODonnell
|
Batter
|
Rohit Gulati
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Hampton
|
All-rounder
|
Kristian Clarke
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Fisher
|
Bowler
|
Frederick Walker
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights have one win in three games thus far. In the last match they were beaten by Central Districts.
Auckland vs Northern Knights Head to Head
Northern Knights have had an upper hand in this fixture against Auckland 18-15. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the game was called off due to rain.
Head to Head
Auckland: 15
Northern Knights: 18
Auckland vs Northern Knights Betting Odds
Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights
Auckland and Northern Knights head into this fixture after both sides have had a similar start to the campaign. Both sides had games that were called off due to rain and have one win thus far. Auckland are the defending champions but have struggled for consistency thus far. Even though the game against Otago was a draw, if not for rain they would have lost the match. Auckland has one win in four matches and are currently third on the table. On the other hand, the Northern Knights head into this game after a disappointing defeat against Central Districts. They are currently fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and on both occasions Auckland dominated the proceeding and won on both occasions. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact on both occasions Auckland had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Northern Knights
T20
Seddon Park, Auckland
Auckland vs Northern Knights Top Batters
Martin Guptill to be Auckland’ top batter
Martin Guptill was once again impressive in the last game as he scored 20 before he was run out. With 111 runs, Guptill is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jeet Raval to be Northern Knights’ top batter
Jeet Raval has been one of the most consistent batters for Northern Knights in all formats. In the last match, Raval scored 31 and was the leading run scorer for his side in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers
Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler
Danru Ferns was impressive in the defeat against Canterbury as he bagged three wickets in the game. Fern was sensational last season as he was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler
Kristian Clarke did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to back him once again as with four wickets, Clarke is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Knights
- Auckland to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
- Northern Knights to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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