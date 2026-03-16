Auckland vs Otago Match Prediction AUCA 55 % Chance of Winning OVO 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.99 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.12 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 2.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Auckland take on Otago in the 23rd game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at Eden Park, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 23 at 10:55 AM IST.

Auckland vs Otago Chance of Winning

Auckland have failed to replicate their form from last season. After one win in the first three matches, Auckland lost three games on the bounce but managed to stop the rut in the last match against Wellington. Auckland won the game by 53 runs and with two wins they are currently fourth on the table.

Otago did not have a good campaign last season but got off to a great start this season as they won four of the first six matches. Otago has struggled in the last two games as they have lost back to back matches and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Auckland ’ chances of winning - 55%

Otago’ chances of winning - 45%

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Auckland vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sean Solia has struggled to make an impact thus far as in six matches Solia has scored 74 runs with an average of 14.80. We expect Solia’s struggles to continue and to score low in the upcoming game.

Max Chu has been one of the most consistent batters for Otago this season and has also been the leading run scorer for his side thus far. In the last game he scored 35 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Batery Otago Opening Partnership Under 18.5 1.86 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership Auckland 1.78 Bet on Batery

Auckland vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

William O Donnell, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, Sean Solia (c), Bevon Jacobs, Cam Fletcher (wk), Jock McKenzie, Lachlan Stackpole, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Siddhesh Dixit, Ben Lister, Louis Delport, Quinn Sunde, Matt Gibson

Predicted Playing XI

Sean Solia Batter Martin Guptill Batter Bevon Jacobs Batter William O'Donnell All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper Michael Sclanders Batter Jock McKenzie All-rounder Lachlan Stackpole All-rounder Danru Ferns Bowler Simon Keene Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland have struggled thus far as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently fourth on the table.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke, Lahiru Vimukthi

Predicted Playing XI

Dale Phillips Batter Jamal Todd Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Llew Johnson All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Leo Carter Batter Jake Gibson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Mason Clarke Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago had a solid start to the campaign but have suffered back to back defeats and are currently second on the table.

Auckland vs Otago Head to Head

Auckland have had an upper hand in this fixture against Otago 19-13. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Auckland: 19

Otago: 13

Auckland vs Otago Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Auckland and Otago head into this game after both sides have contrasting campaigns thus far. Auckland has failed to replicate their form from last season as they haven't been consistent so far. With two wins in seven matches they currently hold the fourth spot on the table but need a perfect run in the final three matches to assure a playoff spot this season. On the other hand, Otago got off to a great start as they had four wins in the first six games but since then they have lost back to back matches which makes this an important game for both sides. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last two matches Otago have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Auckland will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Auckland vs Otago Top Batters

Martin Guptill to be Auckland’ top batter

Martin Guptill had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 82 off 49 balls against Wellington. With 193 runs, Guptill is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Max Chu to be Otago’ top batter

Max Chu continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 35 off 17 balls. Chu has scored 225 runs and is the leading run scorer for Otago so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Otago Top Bowlers

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Danru Ferns dominated with the ball in the last game as he bagged four wickets against Wellington. With 11 wickets so far, Ferns is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andrew Hazeldine to be Otago’ top bowler

Andrew Hazeldine did not have a great game in the last outing against Northern Knights regardless we are going to stick with him as with nine wickets, Hazeldine is the leading wicket taker for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.