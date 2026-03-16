Auckland vs Otago Match Prediction
AUCA
55%
Chance of Winning
OVO
45%
T20
Eden Park Outer Oval
Facts:
- With 193 runs, Martin Guptill is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.
- With 225 runs, Max Chu is the leading run scorer for Otago in this campaign.
Auckland vs Otago Chance of Winning
Auckland have failed to replicate their form from last season. After one win in the first three matches, Auckland lost three games on the bounce but managed to stop the rut in the last match against Wellington. Auckland won the game by 53 runs and with two wins they are currently fourth on the table.
Otago did not have a good campaign last season but got off to a great start this season as they won four of the first six matches. Otago has struggled in the last two games as they have lost back to back matches and are currently second on the table. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Auckland ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Otago’ chances of winning - 45%
Auckland vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sean Solia has struggled to make an impact thus far as in six matches Solia has scored 74 runs with an average of 14.80. We expect Solia’s struggles to continue and to score low in the upcoming game.
Max Chu has been one of the most consistent batters for Otago this season and has also been the leading run scorer for his side thus far. In the last game he scored 35 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Auckland Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Otago Opening Partnership Under 18.5
Best Opening Partnership Auckland
Auckland vs Otago Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
William O Donnell, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, Sean Solia (c), Bevon Jacobs, Cam Fletcher (wk), Jock McKenzie, Lachlan Stackpole, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Siddhesh Dixit, Ben Lister, Louis Delport, Quinn Sunde, Matt Gibson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
Batter
|
William O'Donnell
|
All-rounder
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Sclanders
|
Batter
|
Jock McKenzie
|
All-rounder
|
Lachlan Stackpole
|
All-rounder
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
|
Simon Keene
|
Bowler
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland have struggled thus far as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently fourth on the table.
Otago News & Player List
Otago Player List
Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke, Lahiru Vimukthi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dale Phillips
|
Batter
|
Jamal Todd
|
Batter
|
Dean Foxcroft
|
Batter
|
Llew Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Max Chu
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Leo Carter
|
Batter
|
Jake Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Lockrose
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Hazeldine
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Bacon
|
Bowler
|
Mason Clarke
|
Bowler
Otago Team Form
Otago had a solid start to the campaign but have suffered back to back defeats and are currently second on the table.
Auckland vs Otago Head to Head
Auckland have had an upper hand in this fixture against Otago 19-13. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and the game was called off due to rain.
Head to Head
Auckland: 19
Otago: 13
Auckland vs Otago Betting Odds
Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Otago
Auckland and Otago head into this game after both sides have contrasting campaigns thus far. Auckland has failed to replicate their form from last season as they haven't been consistent so far. With two wins in seven matches they currently hold the fourth spot on the table but need a perfect run in the final three matches to assure a playoff spot this season. On the other hand, Otago got off to a great start as they had four wins in the first six games but since then they have lost back to back matches which makes this an important game for both sides. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last two matches Otago have conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Auckland will end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Otago
T20
Eden Park Outer Oval, Auckland
Auckland vs Otago Top Batters
Martin Guptill to be Auckland’ top batter
Martin Guptill had a brilliant game in the last outing as he scored 82 off 49 balls against Wellington. With 193 runs, Guptill is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Max Chu to be Otago’ top batter
Max Chu continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 35 off 17 balls. Chu has scored 225 runs and is the leading run scorer for Otago so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Otago Top Bowlers
Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler
Danru Ferns dominated with the ball in the last game as he bagged four wickets against Wellington. With 11 wickets so far, Ferns is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Andrew Hazeldine to be Otago’ top bowler
Andrew Hazeldine did not have a great game in the last outing against Northern Knights regardless we are going to stick with him as with nine wickets, Hazeldine is the leading wicket taker for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Auckland
- Auckland to win - 1.99 (PariMatch)
- Otago to win - 1.76 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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