Auckland vs Wellington Match Prediction AUCA 62 % Chance of Winning WFI 38 % Bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Auckland take on Wellington in the 27th game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at Eden Park, Auckland. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 27 at 12:40 PM IST.

Facts: With 203 runs, Bevon Jacobs is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.

With 230 runs, Tim Robinson is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.

Auckland vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Auckland have failed to replicate their form from last season and have struggled to make an impact so far. They have managed three wins in eight matches and are currently third on the table. They head into this match after back to back wins, in the last game Auckland beat Otago by 69 runs.

Much like their opponents, Wellington have struggled thus far as they have three wins in eight matches and are currently fifth on the table. Wellington have lost two of the three games, in the last game they beat Canterbury by 31 runs. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Auckland ’ chances of winning - 62%

Wellington’ chances of winning - 38%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Auckland vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Bevon Jacobs has been one of the most consistent batters for Auckland this season. With 203 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Nick Kelly has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 226 runs and has been one of the most consistent batters for his team. In the last match he scored 34 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Auckland Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Opening Partnership Under 16.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership Auckland 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Auckland vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Simon Keene, Sean Solia (c), Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, William O Donnell, Lachlan Stackpole, Jock McKenzie, Cam Fletcher (wk), Danru Ferns, Angus Olliver, Adithya Ashok, Martin Guptill, Riley Mudford, Louis Delport, Nikith Perera, Harjot Johal





Predicted Playing XI

Sean Solia Batter Simon Keene Batter Bevon Jacobs Batter Mark Chapman All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper William O Donnell Batter Jock McKenzie All-rounder Lachlan Stackpole All-rounder Danru Ferns Bowler Angus Olliver Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland have struggled thus far but they head into this game after back to back wins and are currently third on the table.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Muhammad Abbas, Michael Bracewell, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, James Hartshorn, Michael Snedden

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Jesse Tashkoff Batter Nick Kelly Batter Troy Johnson All-rounder Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell Batter Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Peter Younghusband All-rounder Ben Sears Bowler Logan van Beek Bowler James Hartshorn Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington have managed just three wins thus far, they have lost two of the last three games and are currently fifth on the table.

Auckland vs Wellington Head to Head

Auckland hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Wellington 21-14. Both sides went head to head this season and Auckland won the match.

Head to Head

Auckland: 21

Wellington: 14

Auckland vs Wellington Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Wellington and Auckland head into this game after both sides have struggled in this campaign. Auckland are the defending champions but have struggled to make an impact this season as they have three wins in eight matches and need a perfect run to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Wellington have also managed to have three wins thus far and are currently fifth on the table. Wellington are four points off the third spot which makes this an enticing game for the neutrals. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Auckland dominated the game as they won the tie by 53 runs. Auckland had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Wellington T20 Eden Park, Auckland Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Wellington Firebirds Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.90 Bet Now!

Auckland vs Wellington Top Batters

Mark Chapman to be Auckland’ top batter

Mark Chapman missed most of the season due to international commitment this term. He returned in the starting eleven and was sensational in the last match as Chapman scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Robinson to be Wellington’ top batter

Tim Robinson missed the last game but we expect him to return in this fixture. He has been exceptional thus far as with 230 runs, Robinson is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Auckland vs Wellington Top Bowlers

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Danru Ferns has dominated with the ball in the last two matches as he has bagged six wickets in those matches. With 13 wickets so far, Ferns is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ben Sears to be Wellington’ top bowler

Ben Sears continued his brilliant run in the last match as he bagged two wickets against Canterbury. With ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.