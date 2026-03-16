Auckland vs Wellington Match Prediction
AUCA
62%
Chance of Winning
WFI
38%
T20
Eden Park
Facts:
- With 203 runs, Bevon Jacobs is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.
- With 230 runs, Tim Robinson is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.
Auckland vs Wellington Chance of Winning
Auckland have failed to replicate their form from last season and have struggled to make an impact so far. They have managed three wins in eight matches and are currently third on the table. They head into this match after back to back wins, in the last game Auckland beat Otago by 69 runs.
Much like their opponents, Wellington have struggled thus far as they have three wins in eight matches and are currently fifth on the table. Wellington have lost two of the three games, in the last game they beat Canterbury by 31 runs. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Auckland ’ chances of winning - 62%
- Wellington’ chances of winning - 38%
Auckland vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Bevon Jacobs has been one of the most consistent batters for Auckland this season. With 203 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Nick Kelly has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 226 runs and has been one of the most consistent batters for his team. In the last match he scored 34 runs which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Auckland Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Wellington Opening Partnership Under 16.5
Best Opening Partnership Auckland
Auckland vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two games have been won by the team that batted first which we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 22C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
Simon Keene, Sean Solia (c), Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, William O Donnell, Lachlan Stackpole, Jock McKenzie, Cam Fletcher (wk), Danru Ferns, Angus Olliver, Adithya Ashok, Martin Guptill, Riley Mudford, Louis Delport, Nikith Perera, Harjot Johal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Simon Keene
|
Batter
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
Batter
|
Mark Chapman
|
All-rounder
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
William O Donnell
|
Batter
|
Jock McKenzie
|
All-rounder
|
Lachlan Stackpole
|
All-rounder
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
|
Angus Olliver
|
Bowler
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland have struggled thus far but they head into this game after back to back wins and are currently third on the table.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Muhammad Abbas, Michael Bracewell, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, James Hartshorn, Michael Snedden
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Jesse Tashkoff
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
Batter
|
Troy Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Blundell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Bracewell
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Younghusband
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Sears
|
Bowler
|
Logan van Beek
|
Bowler
|
James Hartshorn
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington have managed just three wins thus far, they have lost two of the last three games and are currently fifth on the table.
Auckland vs Wellington Head to Head
Auckland hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Wellington 21-14. Both sides went head to head this season and Auckland won the match.
Head to Head
Auckland: 21
Wellington: 14
Auckland vs Wellington Betting Odds
Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Wellington
Wellington and Auckland head into this game after both sides have struggled in this campaign. Auckland are the defending champions but have struggled to make an impact this season as they have three wins in eight matches and need a perfect run to make the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Wellington have also managed to have three wins thus far and are currently fifth on the table. Wellington are four points off the third spot which makes this an enticing game for the neutrals. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Auckland dominated the game as they won the tie by 53 runs. Auckland had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Wellington
T20
Eden Park, Auckland
Auckland vs Wellington Top Batters
Mark Chapman to be Auckland’ top batter
Mark Chapman missed most of the season due to international commitment this term. He returned in the starting eleven and was sensational in the last match as Chapman scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tim Robinson to be Wellington’ top batter
Tim Robinson missed the last game but we expect him to return in this fixture. He has been exceptional thus far as with 230 runs, Robinson is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Auckland vs Wellington Top Bowlers
Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler
Danru Ferns has dominated with the ball in the last two matches as he has bagged six wickets in those matches. With 13 wickets so far, Ferns is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Ben Sears to be Wellington’ top bowler
Ben Sears continued his brilliant run in the last match as he bagged two wickets against Canterbury. With ten wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Auckland
- Auckland to win - 1.60 (PariMatch)
- Wellington to win - 2.34 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments