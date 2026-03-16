Canterbury vs Central Districts Match Prediction CKI 45 % Chance of Winning CST 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Canterbury take on Central Districts in the 26th game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 26 at 10:55 AM IST.

Facts: With 261 runs, Matthew Boyle is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.

With 284 runs, Tom Bruce is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Canterbury had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have struggled for consistency thus far. Canterbury have three wins in eight matches and are currently sixth on the table. They head into this game after two wins in the last three games. In the last match they were beaten by Wellington.

Central Districts have managed to turn things around in this campaign as a disappointing showing last season. They have five wins in eight games and are currently at the top of the table. In the last match they beat Canterbury. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury ’ chances of winning - 45%

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 55%

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Canterbury vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Latham had a decent start to the tournament but he missed a few games. In the last three matches Latham has scored 46, 20 and 26 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jack Boyle has been one of the most consistent batters for Central Districts this season. So far in this campaign Boyle has scored 268 and even though he did not play well in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Opening Partnership Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Central Districts Opening Partnership Under 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership Canterbury 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 75% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 9C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes (wk), Tom Latham, Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Mitchell Hay, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, William ORourke, Rhys Mariu, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rae, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Ken McClure, Angus McKenzie, Matt Henry

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batter Matthew Boyle Batter Cole McConchie Batter Harry Chamberlain All-rounder Chad Bowes Wicket-keeper Michael Rippon Batter Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Matt Henry All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury head into this game after two wins in the last three games. With 12 points they are currently sixth on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), William Clark, Sam Cassidy, Angus Schaw, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Toby Findlay, Raymond Toole, Josh Clarkson, Joey Field, Ewald Schreuder

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Tom Bruce Batter William Clark All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Sam Cassidy Batter Angus Schaw All-rounder Joey Field All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have dominated the group stages thus far as they have five wins in eight matches and are currently at the top of the standing.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Head to Head

Canterbury hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Central Districts 17-15. Both sides went head to head this season and Central Districts won the match.

Head to Head

Canterbury: 17

Central Districts: 15

Canterbury vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Central Districts and Canterbury head into this crucial game after both sides have had contrasting form this season. Last season Canterbury made the finals but have looked a shadow of themselves this season. They have managed just three wins thus far and are currently sixth on the table. They need a win in the final two matches to have a chance of making the playoffs this season. On the other hand, Central Districts have been the best team in the group stages this season as they have five wins in eight matches and are currently at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Central Districts won the game. Canterbury had a better opening stand on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Central Districts T20 Hagley Oval, Christchurch Canterbury Kings Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Central Stags Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.10 Bet Now!

Canterbury vs Central Districts Top Batters

Matthew Boyle to be Canterbury’ top batter

Matthew Boyle was unlucky in the last game as he got run out after scoring 12 runs. Boyle has been brilliant thus far as with 261 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Bruce to be Central Districts’ top batter

Tom Bruce continued this brilliant form in the last match as he scored a half century and took his team over the line. With 284 runs, he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Matt Henry to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Matt Henry missed the most of the season but returned in the starting lineup in the last two games and has made an impact as he has bagged eight wickets in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Blair Tickner was ruthless in the last game against Canterbury as he bagged four wickets in the match. With 13 wickets thus far, Tickner is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.