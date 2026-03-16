CKI (Canterbury) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction
CKI
45%
Chance of Winning
NDS
55%
T20
Hagley Oval
Facts:
- With 261 runs, Matthew Boyle is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.
- With 281 runs, Katene D Clarke is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign.
Canterbury vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning
Canterbury has had an underwhelming campaign as they have failed to replicate the form of last season. They started off the campaign with four defeats in the first five matches but managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign. Canterbury need a win to stay in contention for the playoffs this season.
Unlike their opponents, Northern Knights have been the most consistent team in the tournament as they have just two losses in the eight matches and are currently second on the table. A win in this game would seal a play off spot this season. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Canterbury ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 55%
Canterbury vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Tom Latham had a decent start to the tournament but he missed a few games. In the last three matches Latham has scored 46, 20 and 26 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Joe Carter has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Northern Knights heading into this game. So far this season Carter has scored 182 runs, even though he did not have a good game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Canterbury Opening Partnership Under 20.5
Northern Knights Opening Partnership Under 20.5
Best Opening Partnership Northern Knights
Canterbury vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes (wk), Tom Latham, Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Mitchell Hay, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, William ORourke, Rhys Mariu, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rae, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Ken McClure, Angus McKenzie, Matt Henry
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Latham
|
Batter
|
Matthew Boyle
|
Batter
|
Cole McConchie
|
Batter
|
Harry Chamberlain
|
All-rounder
|
Chad Bowes
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Rippon
|
Batter
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Henry
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
William ORourke
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury head into this game after one defeat in the last four matches. The last game against Central Districts was called off due to rain.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Joe Carter, Katene D Clarke, Ben Pomare (wk), Robert ODonnell, Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Jeet Raval (c), Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher, Fergus Lellman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Robert ODonnell
|
Batter
|
Joe Carter
|
Batter
|
Jeet Raval
|
Batter
|
Katene D Clarke
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Pomare
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Robert ODonnell
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Hampton
|
All-rounder
|
Kristian Clarke
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Fisher
|
Bowler
|
Frederick Walker
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights had one defeat in the last five games and are currently second on the table.
Canterbury vs Northern Knights Head to Head
Canterbury hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Northern Knights 19-18. Both sides went head to head this season and Canterbury won the match.
Head to Head
Canterbury: 19
Northern Knights: 18
Canterbury vs Northern Knights Betting Odds
Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury
Northern Knights and Canterbury head into this crucial game after both sides have had contrasting form this season. Last season Canterbury made the finals but have looked a shadow of themselves this season. They have managed just three wins thus far and are currently sixth on the table. They need a win in this game to stay in contention for the final playoff spot. On the other hand, Northern Knights have had an incredible campaign thus far. Maximum points in the final two matches can see them topple Central Districts at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Canterbury won the game but it was Northern Knights who had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Northern Knights
T20
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Canterbury vs Northern Knights Top Batters
Matthew Boyle to be Canterbury’ top batter
Matthew Boyle was unlucky in the last game as he got run out after scoring 12 runs. Boyle has been brilliant thus far as with 261 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Katene D Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top batter
Katene D Clarke had a solid game in the last outing against Otago as he scored 32 runs. With 281 runs thus far, Clarke is the leading runs scorer for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers
Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler
Zakary Foulkes has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Canterbury this season and with 12 wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler
Kristian Clarke had a decent game in the last outing against Otago as he bagged two wickets in the game. With nine wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Knights
- Canterbury to win - 1.69 (PariMatch)
- Northern Knights to win - 2.14 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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