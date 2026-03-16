CKI (Canterbury) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction CKI 45 % Chance of Winning NDS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.14 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.21 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 2.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Canterbury take on Northern Knights in the 28th game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at Hagley Oval, Christchurch. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 28 at 10:25 AM IST.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Canterbury has had an underwhelming campaign as they have failed to replicate the form of last season. They started off the campaign with four defeats in the first five matches but managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign. Canterbury need a win to stay in contention for the playoffs this season.

Unlike their opponents, Northern Knights have been the most consistent team in the tournament as they have just two losses in the eight matches and are currently second on the table. A win in this game would seal a play off spot this season. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.

Canterbury ’ chances of winning - 45%

Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 55%

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Canterbury vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Latham had a decent start to the tournament but he missed a few games. In the last three matches Latham has scored 46, 20 and 26 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Joe Carter has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Northern Knights heading into this game. So far this season Carter has scored 182 runs, even though he did not have a good game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Canterbury Opening Partnership Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Northern Knights Opening Partnership Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership Northern Knights 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 14C.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes (wk), Tom Latham, Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Mitchell Hay, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, William ORourke, Rhys Mariu, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rae, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Ken McClure, Angus McKenzie, Matt Henry

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batter Matthew Boyle Batter Cole McConchie Batter Harry Chamberlain All-rounder Chad Bowes Wicket-keeper Michael Rippon Batter Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Matt Henry All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury head into this game after one defeat in the last four matches. The last game against Central Districts was called off due to rain.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Joe Carter, Katene D Clarke, Ben Pomare (wk), Robert ODonnell, Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Jeet Raval (c), Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher, Fergus Lellman

Predicted Playing XI

Robert ODonnell Batter Joe Carter Batter Jeet Raval Batter Katene D Clarke All-rounder Ben Pomare Wicket-keeper Robert ODonnell Batter Mitchell Santner All-rounder Brett Hampton All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights had one defeat in the last five games and are currently second on the table.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Canterbury hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Northern Knights 19-18. Both sides went head to head this season and Canterbury won the match.

Head to Head

Canterbury: 19

Northern Knights: 18

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury

Northern Knights and Canterbury head into this crucial game after both sides have had contrasting form this season. Last season Canterbury made the finals but have looked a shadow of themselves this season. They have managed just three wins thus far and are currently sixth on the table. They need a win in this game to stay in contention for the final playoff spot. On the other hand, Northern Knights have had an incredible campaign thus far. Maximum points in the final two matches can see them topple Central Districts at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Canterbury won the game but it was Northern Knights who had a better opening stand which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Canterbury vs Northern Knights Top Batters

Matthew Boyle to be Canterbury’ top batter

Matthew Boyle was unlucky in the last game as he got run out after scoring 12 runs. Boyle has been brilliant thus far as with 261 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Katene D Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Katene D Clarke had a solid game in the last outing against Otago as he scored 32 runs. With 281 runs thus far, Clarke is the leading runs scorer for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Canterbury vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Zakary Foulkes has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Canterbury this season and with 12 wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Kristian Clarke had a decent game in the last outing against Otago as he bagged two wickets in the game. With nine wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.