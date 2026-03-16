Canterbury vs Wellington Match Prediction
CKI
62%
Chance of Winning
WFI
38%
T20
Hagley Oval
Facts:
- With 249 runs, Matthew Boyle is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.
- With 230 runs, Tim Robinson is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.
Canterbury vs Wellington Chance of Winning
Canterbury had an underwhelming start to the campaign this season as they lost three games on the bounce but have managed to turn things around as Canterbury have won three of the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table. In the last game they beat Wellington by 11 runs.
Wellington have struggled to make an impact so far as they have two wins in five matches and are currently sixth on the table. They head into this game after back to back losses and need a perfect run to make the playoffs this term. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Canterbury ’ chances of winning - 62%
- Wellington’ chances of winning - 38%
Canterbury vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Tom Latham had a decent start to the tournament but he missed a few games. In the last two matches Latham has scored 46 and 20 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Tim Robinson missed the start of the season but has been the best batsman for Wellington thus far. Robinson has scored 230 runs thus far with an average of 57.50 which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Wellington Opening Partnership Under 17.5
Best Opening Partnership Canterbury
Canterbury vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last two of the three games have been won by the team that bowled first which we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes (wk), Tom Latham, Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Mitchell Hay, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, William ORourke, Rhys Mariu, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rae, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Ken McClure, Angus McKenzie
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Latham
|
Batter
|
Matthew Boyle
|
Batter
|
Cole McConchie
|
Batter
|
Harry Chamberlain
|
All-rounder
|
Chad Bowes
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Rippon
|
Batter
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Shipley
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
William ORourke
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury lost three games on the bounce at the start of the campaign but have three wins in the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Muhammad Abbas, Michael Bracewell, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, James Hartshorn, Michael Snedden
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Jesse Tashkoff
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
Batter
|
Troy Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Blundell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Bracewell
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Younghusband
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Sears
|
Bowler
|
Logan van Beek
|
Bowler
|
James Hartshorn
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in seven matches and are currently sixth on the table.
Canterbury vs Wellington Head to Head
Canterbury hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Wellington 20-17. Both sides went head to head this season and Canterbury won the match.
Head to Head
Canterbury: 20
Wellington: 17
Canterbury vs Wellington Betting Odds
Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Wellington
Wellington and Canterbury head into this game after both sides have struggled in this campaign. Wellington have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have struggled for consistency and have just two wins in seven matches. They head into this game after back to back defeats and are currently sixth on the table. On the other hand Canterbury started the campaign with three defeats on the bounce but since then they have three wins in four matches and are currently fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head this season and Canterbury won the game, they also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Wellington
T20
Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Canterbury vs Wellington Top Batters
Matthew Boyle to be Canterbury’ top batter
Matthew Boyle had a solid game in the last outing against Wellington as he scored 37. With 249 runs thus far, Boyle is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tim Robinson to be Wellington’ top batter
Tim Robinson missed the last game but we expect him to return in this fixture. He has been exceptional thus far as with 230 runs, Robinson is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Canterbury vs Wellington Top Bowlers
Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler
Zakary Foulkes had a brilliant game in the last outing against Wellington as he bagged two wickets in the match. With eight wickets, Foulkes is one of the main wicket takers for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Logan van Beek to be Wellington’ top bowler
Logan van Beek was expensive in the last match against Canterbury but he has had a solid campaign so far. With nine wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury
- Canterbury to win - 1.61 (PariMatch)
- Wellington to win - 2.14 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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