CST (Central Districts) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction
CST
54.8%
Chance of Winning
AUCA
45.2%
T20
McLean Park
Facts:
- With 288 runs, Tom Bruce is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.
- With 240 runs, Bevon Jacobs is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.
Central Districts vs Auckland Chance of Winning
Central Districts have had a phenomenal campaign thus far as they are the first team to book a place in the playoffs this season. They have managed to bag five wins in nine matches and are currently at the top of the table. Northern Knights are second on the table and have a game in hand.
On the other hand Auckland have struggled for much of this season but with players returning from international duty they have won two of the last three games and need a win in this game to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Auckland’ chances of winning - 55%
Central Districts vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jack Boyle has been one of the most consistent batters for Central Districts this season. So far in this campaign Boyle has scored 270 and even though he did not play well in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Bevon Jacobs has been one of the most consistent batters for Auckland this season. With 240 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Central Districts Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Auckland Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Best Opening Partnership Auckland
Central Districts vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), William Clark, Sam Cassidy, Angus Schaw, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Toby Findlay, Raymond Toole, Josh Clarkson, Joey Field, Ewald Schreuder
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jack Boyle
|
Batter
|
Curtis Heaphy
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Batter
|
William Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sam Cassidy
|
Batter
|
Angus Schaw
|
All-rounder
|
Joey Field
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
|
Brett Randell
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts have dominated the group stages thus far as they have five wins in nine matches and are currently at the top of the table.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
Simon Keene, Sean Solia (c), Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, William O Donnell, Lachlan Stackpole, Jock McKenzie, Cam Fletcher (wk), Danru Ferns, Angus Olliver, Adithya Ashok, Martin Guptill, Riley Mudford, Louis Delport, Nikith Perera, Harjot Johal
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Simon Keene
|
Batter
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
Batter
|
Mark Chapman
|
All-rounder
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
William O Donnell
|
Batter
|
Jock McKenzie
|
All-rounder
|
Lachlan Stackpole
|
All-rounder
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
|
Angus Olliver
|
Bowler
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland have struggled thus far but they head into this game after two wins in three games and are currently fourth on the table.
Central Districts vs Auckland Head to Head
Auckland have had an upper hand against Central Districts in this tournament 19-16. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Central Districts won the game.
Head to Head
Central Districts: 16
Auckland: 19
Central Districts vs Auckland Betting Odds
Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts
Central Districts and Auckland head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Central Districts struggled last season but managed to turn things around this year as they are the first team to book a place in the playoffs. With five wins in nine matches they are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand the defending champions Auckland have struggled for consistency which could be down to them missing key players due to international duty. They started the campaign with one win in six games and need a win to make the playoffs this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Central Districts won the game, but it was Auckland who had a better opening stand which makes us believe Auckland would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Auckland
T20
McLean Park, Napier
Central Districts vs Auckland Top Batters
Tom Bruce to be Central Districts’ top batter
Tom Bruce struggled in the last game as he scored four runs but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and with 288 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mark Chapman to be Auckland’ top batter
Mark Chapman missed most of the season due to international commitment this term. He returned in the starting eleven and scored a half century, we believe Chapman would return in the starting eleven which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Auckland Top Bowlers
Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler
Blair Tickner was ruthless in the last game against Canterbury as he bagged four wickets in the match. With 13 wickets thus far, Tickner is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler
Danru Ferns has dominated with the ball in the last three matches as he has bagged six wickets in those matches. With 13 wickets so far, Ferns is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Auckland
- Central Districts to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
- Auckland to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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