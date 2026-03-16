CST (Central Districts) vs AUCA (Auckland) Match Prediction CST 54.8 % Chance of Winning AUCA 45.2 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.10 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 2.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Central Districts take on Auckland in the 29th game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at McLean Park, Napier. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 29 at 10:25 AM IST.

Central Districts vs Auckland Chance of Winning

Central Districts have had a phenomenal campaign thus far as they are the first team to book a place in the playoffs this season. They have managed to bag five wins in nine matches and are currently at the top of the table. Northern Knights are second on the table and have a game in hand.

On the other hand Auckland have struggled for much of this season but with players returning from international duty they have won two of the last three games and need a win in this game to make the playoffs. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.

Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 45%

Auckland’ chances of winning - 55%

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Central Districts vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Jack Boyle has been one of the most consistent batters for Central Districts this season. So far in this campaign Boyle has scored 270 and even though he did not play well in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Bevon Jacobs has been one of the most consistent batters for Auckland this season. With 240 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Auckland Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership Auckland 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Central Districts vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), William Clark, Sam Cassidy, Angus Schaw, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Toby Findlay, Raymond Toole, Josh Clarkson, Joey Field, Ewald Schreuder

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Tom Bruce Batter William Clark All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Sam Cassidy Batter Angus Schaw All-rounder Joey Field All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have dominated the group stages thus far as they have five wins in nine matches and are currently at the top of the table.

Auckland News & Player List

Auckland Player List

Simon Keene, Sean Solia (c), Mark Chapman, Bevon Jacobs, William O Donnell, Lachlan Stackpole, Jock McKenzie, Cam Fletcher (wk), Danru Ferns, Angus Olliver, Adithya Ashok, Martin Guptill, Riley Mudford, Louis Delport, Nikith Perera, Harjot Johal

Predicted Playing XI

Sean Solia Batter Simon Keene Batter Bevon Jacobs Batter Mark Chapman All-rounder Cam Fletcher Wicket-keeper William O Donnell Batter Jock McKenzie All-rounder Lachlan Stackpole All-rounder Danru Ferns Bowler Angus Olliver Bowler Adithya Ashok Bowler

Auckland Team Form

Auckland have struggled thus far but they head into this game after two wins in three games and are currently fourth on the table.

Central Districts vs Auckland Head to Head

Auckland have had an upper hand against Central Districts in this tournament 19-16. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Central Districts won the game.

Head to Head

Central Districts: 16

Auckland: 19

Central Districts vs Auckland Betting Odds

Auckland to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Central Districts and Auckland head into this game after both sides have had contrasting campaigns thus far. Central Districts struggled last season but managed to turn things around this year as they are the first team to book a place in the playoffs. With five wins in nine matches they are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand the defending champions Auckland have struggled for consistency which could be down to them missing key players due to international duty. They started the campaign with one win in six games and need a win to make the playoffs this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Central Districts won the game, but it was Auckland who had a better opening stand which makes us believe Auckland would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Auckland T20 McLean Park, Napier Central Stags Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Auckland Aces Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.10 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.13 Bet Now!

Central Districts vs Auckland Top Batters

Tom Bruce to be Central Districts’ top batter

Tom Bruce struggled in the last game as he scored four runs but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and with 288 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mark Chapman to be Auckland’ top batter

Mark Chapman missed most of the season due to international commitment this term. He returned in the starting eleven and scored a half century, we believe Chapman would return in the starting eleven which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Auckland Top Bowlers

Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Blair Tickner was ruthless in the last game against Canterbury as he bagged four wickets in the match. With 13 wickets thus far, Tickner is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Danru Ferns to be Auckland’ top bowler

Danru Ferns has dominated with the ball in the last three matches as he has bagged six wickets in those matches. With 13 wickets so far, Ferns is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.