CST (Central Districts) vs CKI (Canterbury) Match Prediction
CST
61%
Chance of Winning
CKI
39%
T20
McLean Park
Facts:
- With 266 runs, Jack Boyle is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.
- With 146 runs, Chad Bowes is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.
Central Districts vs Canterbury Chance of Winning
Central Districts had an underwhelming campaign last season, but have made a positive start this season as they won four of the six matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game Central Districts went head to head against Auckland, they won the game with eight wickets to spare.
Canterbury had a brilliant campaign last season but they have failed to replicate their form in this campaign. Canterbury lost each of the first three games this season but managed to turn things around in the last match as they beat Auckland. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 61%
- Canterbury’ chances of winning - 39%
Central Districts vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Tom Bruce has been one of the most consistent batters for Central Districts this season. So far in this campaign Bruce has scored 234 runs with an average of 78 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Rhys Mariu missed the start of the campaign but returned in the starting lineup in the last two games and has struggled to make a mark. So far he has scored 15 runs in two matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Central Districts Opening Partnership Under 18.5
Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 17.5
Best Opening Partnership Canterbury
Central Districts vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), William Clark, Sam Cassidy, Angus Schaw, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Toby Findlay, Raymond Toole, Josh Clarkson, Joey Field, Ewald Schreuder
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jack Boyle
|
Batter
|
Curtis Heaphy
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Batter
|
William Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sam Cassidy
|
Batter
|
Angus Schaw
|
All-rounder
|
Joey Field
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
|
Brett Randell
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts had a solid start as they won four wins in six matches and are currently second on the table.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes (wk), Rhys Mariu, Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Michael Rae, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Ken McClure, Angus McKenzie
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rhys Mariu
|
Batter
|
Matthew Boyle
|
Batter
|
Cole McConchie
|
Batter
|
Harry Chamberlain
|
All-rounder
|
Chad Bowes
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Rippon
|
Batter
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Shipley
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Michael Rae
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Unlike last season, Canterbury has struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost three of the four matches and are currently fifth on the table.
Central Districts vs Canterbury Head to Head
Canterbury hold a slight edge in this fixture against Central Districts 17-14. Both sides went head to head twice last season, Canterbury won the first game and the second match was suspended due to rain.
Head to Head
Central Districts: 14
Canterbury: 17
Central Districts vs Canterbury Betting Odds
Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts
Central Districts and Canterbury go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Central Districts struggled last season but have been solid in this campaign as they have four wins in six matches and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Canterbury has failed to replicate their form of last season as they have just one win in four matches. They lost three games on the bounce before they registered their first win against Auckland. Canterbury are currently fifth on the table. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact even though Canterbury has struggled so far they have managed a better opening partnership in three of the four matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Canterbury
T20
McLean Park, Napier
Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Batters
Jack Boyle to be Central Districts’ top batter
Jack Boyle had a stunning game in the last outing against Auckland as he scored 82 off 60 balls. With 266 runs thus far, Boyle is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’ top batter
Chad Bowes had a brilliant game in the last outing against Auckland as he scored a half century. With 146 runs, Bowes is the leading run scorer for Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Bowlers
Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler
Blair Tickner continued his brilliant form in the last game against Auckland as he bagged two wickets. With nine wickets, Tickner is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Henry Shipley to be Canterbury’ top bowler
Henry Shipley did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. With seven wickets, Shipley is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Districts
- Central Districts to win - 1.60 (PariMatch)
- Canterbury to win - 2.34 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments