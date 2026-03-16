CST (Central Districts) vs CKI (Canterbury) Match Prediction CST 61 % Chance of Winning CKI 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.86 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.82 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Central Districts take on Canterbury in the 17th game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at McLean Park, Napier. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 17 at 10:25 AM IST.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Central Districts had an underwhelming campaign last season, but have made a positive start this season as they won four of the six matches and are currently second on the table. In the last game Central Districts went head to head against Auckland, they won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Canterbury had a brilliant campaign last season but they have failed to replicate their form in this campaign. Canterbury lost each of the first three games this season but managed to turn things around in the last match as they beat Auckland. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 61%

Canterbury’ chances of winning - 39%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Central Districts vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tom Bruce has been one of the most consistent batters for Central Districts this season. So far in this campaign Bruce has scored 234 runs with an average of 78 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Rhys Mariu missed the start of the campaign but returned in the starting lineup in the last two games and has struggled to make a mark. So far he has scored 15 runs in two matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Central Districts Opening Partnership Under 18.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership Canterbury 1.96 Bet on Parimatch

Central Districts vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), William Clark, Sam Cassidy, Angus Schaw, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Toby Findlay, Raymond Toole, Josh Clarkson, Joey Field, Ewald Schreuder

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Tom Bruce Batter William Clark All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Sam Cassidy Batter Angus Schaw All-rounder Joey Field All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts had a solid start as they won four wins in six matches and are currently second on the table.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes (wk), Rhys Mariu, Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Michael Rae, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Ken McClure, Angus McKenzie

Predicted Playing XI

Rhys Mariu Batter Matthew Boyle Batter Cole McConchie Batter Harry Chamberlain All-rounder Chad Bowes Wicket-keeper Michael Rippon Batter Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Henry Shipley All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler Michael Rae Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Unlike last season, Canterbury has struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost three of the four matches and are currently fifth on the table.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Head to Head

Canterbury hold a slight edge in this fixture against Central Districts 17-14. Both sides went head to head twice last season, Canterbury won the first game and the second match was suspended due to rain.

Head to Head

Central Districts: 14

Canterbury: 17

Central Districts vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts

Central Districts and Canterbury go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting campaign thus far. Central Districts struggled last season but have been solid in this campaign as they have four wins in six matches and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Canterbury has failed to replicate their form of last season as they have just one win in four matches. They lost three games on the bounce before they registered their first win against Auckland. Canterbury are currently fifth on the table. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact even though Canterbury has struggled so far they have managed a better opening partnership in three of the four matches which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Canterbury T20 McLean Park, Napier Central Stags Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Canterbury Kings Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.05 Bet Now!

Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Batters

Jack Boyle to be Central Districts’ top batter

Jack Boyle had a stunning game in the last outing against Auckland as he scored 82 off 60 balls. With 266 runs thus far, Boyle is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’ top batter

Chad Bowes had a brilliant game in the last outing against Auckland as he scored a half century. With 146 runs, Bowes is the leading run scorer for Canterbury which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Blair Tickner continued his brilliant form in the last game against Auckland as he bagged two wickets. With nine wickets, Tickner is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Henry Shipley to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Henry Shipley did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. With seven wickets, Shipley is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.