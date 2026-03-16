Central Districts vs Canterbury Match Prediction
CD
42%
Chance of Winning
CNK
58%
New Zealand
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Facts:
- With 325 runs, Tom Bruce is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.
- With 375 runs, Matthew Boyle is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.
Central Districts vs Canterbury Chance of Winning
Central Districts have had a phenomenal campaign thus far, they were the best team in the group stages and considering the fact they struggled last season, this has been a brilliant turn around as they are one step away from winning the championship. In the last match they beat Auckland with five wickets to spare.
Canterbury has had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they looked down and out after the first five matches. They managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign and made the playoffs where they beat Northern Knights. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Central Districts ’ chances of winning - 42%
- Canterbury’ chances of winning - 58%
Central Districts vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Jack Boyle has been one of the most consistent batters for Central Districts this season. So far in this campaign Boyle has scored 270 and even though he did not play well in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Chad Bowes has been brilliant so far in this campaign. So far this season he has scored 238 runs in eleven matches. In the last game he scored 33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Central Districts Opening Partnership Under 20.5
Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Best Opening Partnership Canterbury
Central Districts vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first which we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 19C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), William Clark, Sam Cassidy, Angus Schaw, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Toby Findlay, Raymond Toole, Josh Clarkson, Joey Field, Ewald Schreuder
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jack Boyle
|
Batter
|
Curtis Heaphy
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Batter
|
William Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sam Cassidy
|
Batter
|
Angus Schaw
|
All-rounder
|
Joey Field
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
|
Brett Randell
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts have dominated the group stages thus far as they have six wins in ten matches and ended up at the top of the table.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes, Matthew Boyle, Daryl Mitchell, Cole McConchie (c), Mitchell Hay (wk), Zakary Foulkes, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, William ORourke, Tom Latham, Harry Chamberlain, Fraser Sheat
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chad Bowes
|
Batter
|
Matthew Boyle
|
Batter
|
Cole McConchie
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Hay
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Henry Shipley
|
Batter
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Henry
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
William ORourke
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury head into this game after one defeat in the last six matches. They beat Northern Knights in the last round and made the finals this season.
Central Districts vs Canterbury Head to Head
Canterbury hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Central Districts 17-15. Both sides went head to head this season and Central Districts won the game.
Head to Head
Central Districts: 15
Canterbury: 17
Central Districts vs Canterbury Betting Odds
Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Central Districts
Central Districts and Canterbury head into the finals as the two best teams in the competitions. Central Districts struggled to make an impact last season as they missed the playoffs but this season they have been brilliant thus far and have been the best team in the tournament. With six wins they ended up at the top of the table and made the playoffs this season. On the other hand, last year’s finalists struggled in the first half of the campaign but were dominant in the second half of the campaign as they ended up third on the table. Both sides went head to head in the group stages and Central Districts won the game but it was Canterbury who had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Canterbury
New Zealand
Basin Reserve, Wellington, null
Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Batters
Tom Bruce to be Central Districts’ top batter
Tom Bruce was brilliant in the last game against Auckland as he scored 37 off 31 balls and was the top scorer in the game. With 325 runs so far, Bruce is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Boyle to be Canterbury’ top batter
Matthew Boyle was phenomenal in the last match against Northern Knights as he scored 48 off 25 balls. With 375 runs thus far, Boyle is the leading run scorer in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Central Districts vs Canterbury Top Bowlers
Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler
Blair Tickner was ruthless in the last game against Auckland as he bagged two wickets in the match. With 15 wickets thus far, Tickner is the leading wicket taker in this tournament which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler
Zakary Foulkes has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Canterbury this season and with 13 wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury
- Central Districts to win - 2.10 (PariMatch)
- Canterbury to win - 1.72 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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