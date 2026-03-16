Northern Knights vs Canterbury Match Prediction
35%
Chance of Winning
CNK
65%
New Zealand
Basin Reserve
Facts:
- With 282 runs, Katene D Clarke is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign.
- With 327 runs, Matthew Boyle is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.
Northern Knights vs Canterbury Chance of Winning
Unlike their opponents, Northern Knights had a solid campaign in the group stages as they ended up with one defeat in the first five matches but they ended the group stages with just one win in five games and ended up second on the table. The last match against Wellington was called off due to rain.
Canterbury has had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they looked down and out after the first five matches. In the second half of the campaign, Canterbury dominated and ended up with one loss in the last five matches and ended up third on the table. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 35%
- Canterbury’ chances of winning - 65%
Northern Knights vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Joe Carter has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Northern Knights heading into this game. So far this season Carter has scored 199 runs, even though he did not have a good game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Tom Latham had a decent start to the tournament but he missed a few games. In the last four matches Latham has scored 46, 20, 26 and 3 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Knights Opening Partnership Under 20.5
Canterbury Opening Partnership Under 21.5
Best Opening Partnership Northern Knights
Northern Knights vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first which we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Joe Carter, Katene D Clarke, Ben Pomare (wk), Robert ODonnell, Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Jeet Raval (c), Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher, Fergus Lellman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Robert ODonnell
|
Batter
|
Joe Carter
|
Batter
|
Jeet Raval
|
Batter
|
Katene D Clarke
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Pomare
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Robert ODonnell
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Hampton
|
All-rounder
|
Kristian Clarke
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Fisher
|
Bowler
|
Frederick Walker
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights have just one win in the last five matches and ended the group stages with 24 points and were second on the table.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes (wk), Tom Latham, Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Mitchell Hay, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, William ORourke, Rhys Mariu, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rae, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Ken McClure, Angus McKenzie, Matt Henry
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Latham
|
Batter
|
Matthew Boyle
|
Batter
|
Cole McConchie
|
Batter
|
Harry Chamberlain
|
All-rounder
|
Chad Bowes
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Rippon
|
Batter
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Henry
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
William ORourke
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury head into this game after one defeat in the last five matches and ended up third on the table.
Northern Knights vs Canterbury Head to Head
Canterbury hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Northern Knights 20-18. Both sides went head to head this season and Canterbury won on both occasions.
Head to Head
Northern Knights: 18
Canterbury: 20
Northern Knights vs Canterbury Betting Odds
Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury
Northern Knights and Canterbury head into this crucial game after both sides have had contrasting ends to the group stages. Canterbury struggled in the first half of the campaign as they lost four of the first five matches and were sixth on the table. In the second half of the campaign, Canterbury managed to turn things around and lost just once in the final five matches and made the playoffs. On the other hand, Northern Knights had a great start to the campaign but stuttered in the last few games and ended up second on the table. Both teams played twice in the group stages and both games ended up being a one sided affair as Canterbury dominated on both occasions, In both games Canterbury openers struggled as they had an opening stand of two and nine runs which makes us believe Northern Knights will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Canterbury
New Zealand
Basin Reserve, null
Northern Knights vs Canterbury Top Batters
Katene D Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top batter
Katene D Clarke did not have a great outing in the last innings against Canterbury but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and with 282 runs, Clarke is the leading runs scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Boyle to be Canterbury’ top batter
Matthew Boyle was phenomenal in the last match as he scored a half century and took his team over the line. With 327 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Canterbury Top Bowlers
Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler
Kristian Clarke had a decent game in the last outing against Canterbury as he bagged two wickets in the game. With 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler
Zakary Foulkes has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Canterbury this season and with 13 wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury
- Northern Knights to win - 2.48 (PariMatch)
- Canterbury to win - 1.54 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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