Facts: With 282 runs, Katene D Clarke is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign.

With 327 runs, Matthew Boyle is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Unlike their opponents, Northern Knights had a solid campaign in the group stages as they ended up with one defeat in the first five matches but they ended the group stages with just one win in five games and ended up second on the table. The last match against Wellington was called off due to rain.

Canterbury has had an underwhelming start to the campaign as they looked down and out after the first five matches. In the second half of the campaign, Canterbury dominated and ended up with one loss in the last five matches and ended up third on the table. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 35%

Canterbury’ chances of winning - 65%

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Northern Knights vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Carter has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Northern Knights heading into this game. So far this season Carter has scored 199 runs, even though he did not have a good game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tom Latham had a decent start to the tournament but he missed a few games. In the last four matches Latham has scored 46, 20, 26 and 3 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Knights Opening Partnership Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury Opening Partnership Under 21.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership Northern Knights 1.94 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first which we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Joe Carter, Katene D Clarke, Ben Pomare (wk), Robert ODonnell, Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Jeet Raval (c), Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher, Fergus Lellman

Predicted Playing XI





Robert ODonnell Batter Joe Carter Batter Jeet Raval Batter Katene D Clarke All-rounder Ben Pomare Wicket-keeper Robert ODonnell Batter Mitchell Santner All-rounder Brett Hampton All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have just one win in the last five matches and ended the group stages with 24 points and were second on the table.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes (wk), Tom Latham, Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Mitchell Hay, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, William ORourke, Rhys Mariu, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rae, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Ken McClure, Angus McKenzie, Matt Henry

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batter Matthew Boyle Batter Cole McConchie Batter Harry Chamberlain All-rounder Chad Bowes Wicket-keeper Michael Rippon Batter Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Matt Henry All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury head into this game after one defeat in the last five matches and ended up third on the table.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Head to Head

Canterbury hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Northern Knights 20-18. Both sides went head to head this season and Canterbury won on both occasions.

Head to Head

Northern Knights: 18

Canterbury: 20

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury

Northern Knights and Canterbury head into this crucial game after both sides have had contrasting ends to the group stages. Canterbury struggled in the first half of the campaign as they lost four of the first five matches and were sixth on the table. In the second half of the campaign, Canterbury managed to turn things around and lost just once in the final five matches and made the playoffs. On the other hand, Northern Knights had a great start to the campaign but stuttered in the last few games and ended up second on the table. Both teams played twice in the group stages and both games ended up being a one sided affair as Canterbury dominated on both occasions, In both games Canterbury openers struggled as they had an opening stand of two and nine runs which makes us believe Northern Knights will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Northern Knights vs Canterbury Top Batters

Katene D Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Katene D Clarke did not have a great outing in the last innings against Canterbury but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and with 282 runs, Clarke is the leading runs scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Boyle to be Canterbury’ top batter

Matthew Boyle was phenomenal in the last match as he scored a half century and took his team over the line. With 327 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Kristian Clarke had a decent game in the last outing against Canterbury as he bagged two wickets in the game. With 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zakary Foulkes to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Zakary Foulkes has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Canterbury this season and with 13 wickets, he is also the leading wicket taker thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Canterbury Northern Knights to win - 2.48 (PariMatch)

Canterbury to win - 1.54 (PariMatch) Canterbury has had an upper hand in this fixture in the past against Northern Knights. Both sides went head to head twice last season and on both occasions Canterbury won the game. The bookmakers have gone with Canterbury and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





