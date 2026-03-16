Facts: With 218 runs, Katene D Clarke is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign.

With 163 runs, Matthew Boyle is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Northern Knights have had a solid start to the campaign thus far as they have one loss in the five matches. Northern Knights had one win in the first three games but since then they have won back to back games and are currently third on the table. In the last match they beat Otago by eight runs.

Canterbury had a brilliant campaign last season but they have failed to replicate their form in this campaign. Canterbury have one win in five games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they lost against Central Districts. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 55%

Canterbury’ chances of winning - 45%

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Northern Knights vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Carter has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Northern Knights heading into this game. So far this season Carter has scored 155 runs, in the last game he scored 83 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tom Latham had a decent start to the tournament but he missed a few games. Latham returned in the starting eleven in the last game and he scored four which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Knights Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Canterbury Opening Partnership Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership Northern Knights 1.94 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be -7C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be -14C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Katene D Clarke, Joe Carter, Robert ODonnell, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Ben Pomare (wk), Rohit Gulati, Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher, Fergus Lellman, Scott Johnston, Henry Cooper

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Brown Batter Joe Carter Batter Jeet Raval Batter Katene D Clarke All-rounder Ben Pomare Wicket-keeper Robert ODonnell Batter Rohit Gulati All-rounder Brett Hampton All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler







Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have one defeat in five games and have won back to back games. They are currently third on the table.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes (wk), Tom Latham, Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Mitchell Hay, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, William ORourke, Rhys Mariu, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rae, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Ken McClure, Angus McKenzie

Predicted Playing XI









Tom Latham Batter Matthew Boyle Batter Cole McConchie Batter Harry Chamberlain All-rounder Chad Bowes Wicket-keeper Michael Rippon Batter Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Henry Shipley All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Unlike last season, Canterbury has struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost four of the five matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Head to Head

Canterbury and Northern Knights have identical records in this fixture with 18 wins. Both sides went head to head twice last year and on both occasions Canterbury won the game.

Head to Head

Northern Knights: 18

Canterbury: 18

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury

Northern Knights and Canterbury go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign thus far. Northern Knights had one win in the first three games but since then they have won back to back matches and with 14 points, they are third on the table. Northern Knights have two games in hand over Otago and Central Districts who occupy the two two spots on the table. On the other hand, Canterbury have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have one win in five matches which includes four defeats, they are currently sixth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Northern Knights have had a better opening stand in each of the last two matches. In the last game Northern Knights had an opening stand of 194 which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Northern Knights vs Canterbury Top Batters

Katene D Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Katene D Clarke was sensational in the last game against Otago as he scored 106 off 65 balls. With 218 runs, Clarke is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’ top batter

Chad Bowes struggled in the last game against Central Districts regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been one of the most consistent batters for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Kristian Clarke did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to back him once again as with six wickets, Clarke is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Henry Shipley to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Henry Shipley did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. With seven wickets, Shipley is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Northern Knights Northern Knights to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)

Canterbury to win - 1.97 (PariMatch) Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and Canterbury dominated the game on both occasions. Canterbury have lost four of the five matches which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured Northern Knights and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





