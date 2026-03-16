Northern Knights vs Canterbury Match Prediction
NDS
55%
Chance of Winning
CKI
45%
T20
Seddon Park
Facts:
- With 218 runs, Katene D Clarke is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign.
- With 163 runs, Matthew Boyle is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.
Northern Knights vs Canterbury Chance of Winning
Northern Knights have had a solid start to the campaign thus far as they have one loss in the five matches. Northern Knights had one win in the first three games but since then they have won back to back games and are currently third on the table. In the last match they beat Otago by eight runs.
Canterbury had a brilliant campaign last season but they have failed to replicate their form in this campaign. Canterbury have one win in five games thus far and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they lost against Central Districts. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Canterbury’ chances of winning - 45%
Northern Knights vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Joe Carter has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Northern Knights heading into this game. So far this season Carter has scored 155 runs, in the last game he scored 83 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Tom Latham had a decent start to the tournament but he missed a few games. Latham returned in the starting eleven in the last game and he scored four which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Knights Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Canterbury Opening Partnership Under 20.5
Best Opening Partnership Northern Knights
Northern Knights vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be -7C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be -14C.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Katene D Clarke, Joe Carter, Robert ODonnell, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Ben Pomare (wk), Rohit Gulati, Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher, Fergus Lellman, Scott Johnston, Henry Cooper
Predicted Playing XI
|
Josh Brown
|
Batter
|
Joe Carter
|
Batter
|
Jeet Raval
|
Batter
|
Katene D Clarke
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Pomare
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Robert ODonnell
|
Batter
|
Rohit Gulati
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Hampton
|
All-rounder
|
Kristian Clarke
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Fisher
|
Bowler
|
Frederick Walker
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights have one defeat in five games and have won back to back games. They are currently third on the table.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes (wk), Tom Latham, Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Mitchell Hay, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, William ORourke, Rhys Mariu, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rae, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Ken McClure, Angus McKenzie
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Latham
|
Batter
|
Matthew Boyle
|
Batter
|
Cole McConchie
|
Batter
|
Harry Chamberlain
|
All-rounder
|
Chad Bowes
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Rippon
|
Batter
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Shipley
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
William ORourke
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Unlike last season, Canterbury has struggled to make an impact thus far as they have lost four of the five matches and are currently sixth on the table.
Northern Knights vs Canterbury Head to Head
Canterbury and Northern Knights have identical records in this fixture with 18 wins. Both sides went head to head twice last year and on both occasions Canterbury won the game.
Head to Head
Northern Knights: 18
Canterbury: 18
Northern Knights vs Canterbury Betting Odds
Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Canterbury
Northern Knights and Canterbury go head to head after both sides have had a contrasting start to the campaign thus far. Northern Knights had one win in the first three games but since then they have won back to back matches and with 14 points, they are third on the table. Northern Knights have two games in hand over Otago and Central Districts who occupy the two two spots on the table. On the other hand, Canterbury have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have one win in five matches which includes four defeats, they are currently sixth on the table. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Northern Knights have had a better opening stand in each of the last two matches. In the last game Northern Knights had an opening stand of 194 which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Canterbury
T20
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Northern Knights vs Canterbury Top Batters
Katene D Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top batter
Katene D Clarke was sensational in the last game against Otago as he scored 106 off 65 balls. With 218 runs, Clarke is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Chad Bowes to be Canterbury’ top batter
Chad Bowes struggled in the last game against Central Districts regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been one of the most consistent batters for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Canterbury Top Bowlers
Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler
Kristian Clarke did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to back him once again as with six wickets, Clarke is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Henry Shipley to be Canterbury’ top bowler
Henry Shipley did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. With seven wickets, Shipley is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Knights
- Northern Knights to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
- Canterbury to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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