NDS (Northern Knights) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction NDS 45 % Chance of Winning CST 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Northern Knights take on Central Districts in the 21st game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at Seddon Park, Hamilton. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 21 at 08:55 AM IST.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Northern Knights have had a solid start to the campaign thus far as they have one loss in the five matches but in the last game they fell short against Canterbury. Northern Knights lost the game by 23 runs. Northern Knights would be hoping to return to winning ways in the upcoming game.

Central Districts had an underwhelming campaign last season, but have been impressive thus far as they have five wins in seven matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Canterbury by 15 runs. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 45%

Central Districts’ chances of winning - 55%

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Northern Knights vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Carter has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Northern Knights heading into this game. So far this season Carter has scored 181 runs, in the last game he scored 26 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Jack Boyle has been one of the most consistent batters for Central Districts this season. So far in this campaign Boyle has scored 268 and even though he did not play well in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Knights Opening Partnership Under 22.5 1.86 Bet on Batery Central Districts Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership Central Districts 1.84 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be -13C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be -20C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Joe Carter, Katene D Clarke, Ben Pomare (wk), Robert ODonnell, Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Jeet Raval (c), Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher, Fergus Lellman

Predicted Playing XI

Robert ODonnell Batter Joe Carter Batter Jeet Raval Batter Katene D Clarke All-rounder Ben Pomare Wicket-keeper Robert ODonnell Batter Mitchell Santner All-rounder Brett Hampton All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights had one defeat in five games but in the last game they were beaten by Canterbury. Northern Knights are third on the table.

Central Districts News & Player List

Central Districts Player List

Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), William Clark, Sam Cassidy, Angus Schaw, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Toby Findlay, Raymond Toole, Josh Clarkson, Joey Field, Ewald Schreuder

Predicted Playing XI

Jack Boyle Batter Curtis Heaphy Batter Tom Bruce Batter William Clark All-rounder Dane Cleaver Wicket-keeper Sam Cassidy Batter Angus Schaw All-rounder Joey Field All-rounder Jayden Lennox Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts have dominated the group stages thus far as they have five wins in seven matches and are currently at the top of the standing.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Head to Head

Northern Knights hold a slight edge over Central Districts in this fixture 19-16. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Central Districts won the game.

Head to Head

Northern Knights: 19

Central Districts: 16

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Northern Knights and Central Districts go head to head after both sides have had a solid campaign thus far, both teams are in the runnings to make the playoffs this term. Northern Knights had a phenomenal start to the campaign as they had one loss in the first five matches but in the last game they fell short against Canterbury, regardless they remain third on the table. On the other hand, Central Districts have been the best team in this tournament thus far as they have bagged five wins in seven matches and are currently at the top of table. A win in the upcoming game would all but seal a playoff spot this term. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Central Districts dominated the game as they won the match by 64 runs and also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts T20 Seddon Park, Hamilton Northern Districts Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! Central Stags Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.87 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.88 Bet Now!

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Top Batters

Katene D Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Katene D Clarke had a solid game in the last outing against Canterbury as he scored 31 and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 249 runs, is is also the leading runs scorer for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tom Bruce to be Central Districts’ top batter

Tom Bruce continued this brilliant form in the last match as he scored a half century and took his team over the line. With 284 runs, he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Central Districts Top Bowlers

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Kristian Clarke did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been the most consistent bowler so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler

Blair Tickner was ruthless in the last game against Canterbury as he bagged four wickets in the match. With 13 wickets thus far, Tickner is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.