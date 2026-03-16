NDS (Northern Knights) vs CST (Central Districts) Match Prediction
NDS
45%
Chance of Winning
CST
55%
T20
Seddon Park
Facts:
- With 249 runs, Katene D Clarke is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign.
- With 284 runs, Tom Bruce is the leading run scorer for Central Districts in this campaign.
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Chance of Winning
Northern Knights have had a solid start to the campaign thus far as they have one loss in the five matches but in the last game they fell short against Canterbury. Northern Knights lost the game by 23 runs. Northern Knights would be hoping to return to winning ways in the upcoming game.
Central Districts had an underwhelming campaign last season, but have been impressive thus far as they have five wins in seven matches and are currently at the top of the table. In the last game they beat Canterbury by 15 runs. As per our calculations, Central Districts are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Central Districts’ chances of winning - 55%
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Joe Carter has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Northern Knights heading into this game. So far this season Carter has scored 181 runs, in the last game he scored 26 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Jack Boyle has been one of the most consistent batters for Central Districts this season. So far in this campaign Boyle has scored 268 and even though he did not play well in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Knights Opening Partnership Under 22.5
Central Districts Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Best Opening Partnership Central Districts
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be -13C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be -20C.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Joe Carter, Katene D Clarke, Ben Pomare (wk), Robert ODonnell, Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Jeet Raval (c), Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher, Fergus Lellman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Robert ODonnell
|
Batter
|
Joe Carter
|
Batter
|
Jeet Raval
|
Batter
|
Katene D Clarke
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Pomare
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Robert ODonnell
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Hampton
|
All-rounder
|
Kristian Clarke
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Fisher
|
Bowler
|
Frederick Walker
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights had one defeat in five games but in the last game they were beaten by Canterbury. Northern Knights are third on the table.
Central Districts News & Player List
Central Districts Player List
Curtis Heaphy, Jack Boyle, Dane Cleaver (wk), Tom Bruce (c), William Clark, Sam Cassidy, Angus Schaw, Brett Randell, Blair Tickner, Jayden Lennox, Toby Findlay, Raymond Toole, Josh Clarkson, Joey Field, Ewald Schreuder
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jack Boyle
|
Batter
|
Curtis Heaphy
|
Batter
|
Tom Bruce
|
Batter
|
William Clark
|
All-rounder
|
Dane Cleaver
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sam Cassidy
|
Batter
|
Angus Schaw
|
All-rounder
|
Joey Field
|
All-rounder
|
Jayden Lennox
|
Bowler
|
Brett Randell
|
Bowler
|
Blair Tickner
|
Bowler
Central Districts Team Form
Central Districts have dominated the group stages thus far as they have five wins in seven matches and are currently at the top of the standing.
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Head to Head
Northern Knights hold a slight edge over Central Districts in this fixture 19-16. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Central Districts won the game.
Head to Head
Northern Knights: 19
Central Districts: 16
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Betting Odds
Central Districts to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights
Northern Knights and Central Districts go head to head after both sides have had a solid campaign thus far, both teams are in the runnings to make the playoffs this term. Northern Knights had a phenomenal start to the campaign as they had one loss in the first five matches but in the last game they fell short against Canterbury, regardless they remain third on the table. On the other hand, Central Districts have been the best team in this tournament thus far as they have bagged five wins in seven matches and are currently at the top of table. A win in the upcoming game would all but seal a playoff spot this term. Both teams went head to head earlier this season and Central Districts dominated the game as they won the match by 64 runs and also had a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Central Districts
T20
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Top Batters
Katene D Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top batter
Katene D Clarke had a solid game in the last outing against Canterbury as he scored 31 and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 249 runs, is is also the leading runs scorer for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tom Bruce to be Central Districts’ top batter
Tom Bruce continued this brilliant form in the last match as he scored a half century and took his team over the line. With 284 runs, he is also the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Central Districts Top Bowlers
Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler
Kristian Clarke did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been the most consistent bowler so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Blair Tickner to be Central Districts’ top bowler
Blair Tickner was ruthless in the last game against Canterbury as he bagged four wickets in the match. With 13 wickets thus far, Tickner is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Central Districts
- Northern Knights to win - 1.86 (PariMatch)
- Central Districts to win - 1.81 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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