NDS (Northern Knights) vs OVO (Otago) Match Prediction NDS 55 % Chance of Winning OVO 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Northern Knights take on Otago in the 25th game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 25 at 10:25 AM IST.

Northern Knights vs Otago Chance of Winning

Northern Knights have had a solid start to the campaign as they had just one loss in the first five matches but in the last game Northern Knights fell short against Canterbury as they failed to chase down the target and eventually lost the game by 23 runs. Northern Knights are currently fourth on the table.

Much like their opponents, Otago got off to a great start this season as they lost just once in the first five games but they head into their final game in group stages after three defeats on the bounce and need a win to stay in contention for playoffs. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 55%

Otago’ chances of winning - 45%

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Northern Knights vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Joe Carter has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Northern Knights heading into this game. So far this season Carter has scored 181 runs, in the last game he scored 26 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Dale Phillips has been one of the most consistent batters for Otago this season as he has scored 206 runs thus far. In the last game against Auckland, Phillips scored 40 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Northern Knights Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Otago Opening Partnership Under 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership Northern Knights 1.74 Bet on Parimatch

Northern Knights vs Otago Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Joe Carter, Katene D Clarke, Ben Pomare (wk), Robert ODonnell, Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Jeet Raval (c), Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher, Fergus Lellman

Predicted Playing XI

Robert ODonnell Batter Joe Carter Batter Jeet Raval Batter Katene D Clarke All-rounder Ben Pomare Wicket-keeper Robert ODonnell Batter Mitchell Santner All-rounder Brett Hampton All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights had one defeat in four games and are currently fourth on the table. The last game against Central Districts was called off due to rain.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke, Lahiru Vimukthi

Predicted Playing XI

Dale Phillips Batter Jamal Todd Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Llew Johnson All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Leo Carter Batter Jake Gibson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Mason Clarke Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago had a solid start to the campaign but have suffered three defeats on the bounce and are currently second on the table.

Northern Knights vs Otago Head to Head

Otago have had an upper hand against Northern Knights in this tournament 18-14. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Northern Knights won the game.

Head to Head

Northern Knights: 14

Otago: 18

Northern Knights vs Otago Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Otago

Northern Knights and Otago had similar starts to the campaign this season as both sides had just one defeat in the first five games. Both teams are on the opposite side of the spectrum when it comes to form as Otago heads into their final game of the season after three defeats on the bounce and even though they are currently second on the table, Otago need a win if they aspire to make the playoffs this season as the chasing teams have game in hand. On the other hand , Northern Knights have one defeat in the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Northern Knights won the game, they also had a better opening stand on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Northern Knights vs Otago Top Batters

Katene D Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Katene D Clarke had a solid game in the last outing against Canterbury as he scored 31 and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 249 runs, he is also the leading runs scorer for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Max Chu to be Otago’ top batter

Max Chu did not have a great game in the last outing against Auckland regardless we are going to back him as with 228 runs, Chu is the leading run scorer for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Northern Knights vs Otago Top Bowlers

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Kristian Clarke did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been the most consistent bowler so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Andrew Hazeldine to be Otago’ top bowler

Andrew Hazeldine had a solid game against Auckland as he bagged two wickets and conceded 19 runs. With 11 wickets, Hazeldine is the leading wicket taker for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.