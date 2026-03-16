NDS (Northern Knights) vs OVO (Otago) Match Prediction
NDS
55%
Chance of Winning
OVO
45%
T20
Seddon Park
Facts:
- With 249 runs, Katene D Clarke is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign.
- With 228 runs, Max Chu is the leading run scorer for Otago in this campaign.
Northern Knights vs Otago Chance of Winning
Northern Knights have had a solid start to the campaign as they had just one loss in the first five matches but in the last game Northern Knights fell short against Canterbury as they failed to chase down the target and eventually lost the game by 23 runs. Northern Knights are currently fourth on the table.
Much like their opponents, Otago got off to a great start this season as they lost just once in the first five games but they head into their final game in group stages after three defeats on the bounce and need a win to stay in contention for playoffs. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Northern Knights ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Otago’ chances of winning - 45%
Northern Knights vs Otago Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Joe Carter has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Northern Knights heading into this game. So far this season Carter has scored 181 runs, in the last game he scored 26 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Dale Phillips has been one of the most consistent batters for Otago this season as he has scored 206 runs thus far. In the last game against Auckland, Phillips scored 40 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Northern Knights Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Otago Opening Partnership Under 17.5
Best Opening Partnership Northern Knights
Northern Knights vs Otago Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 23C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
Northern Knights News & Player List
Northern Knights Player List
Joe Carter, Katene D Clarke, Ben Pomare (wk), Robert ODonnell, Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Jeet Raval (c), Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher, Fergus Lellman
Predicted Playing XI
|
Robert ODonnell
|
Batter
|
Joe Carter
|
Batter
|
Jeet Raval
|
Batter
|
Katene D Clarke
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Pomare
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Robert ODonnell
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Santner
|
All-rounder
|
Brett Hampton
|
All-rounder
|
Kristian Clarke
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Fisher
|
Bowler
|
Frederick Walker
|
Bowler
Northern Knights Team Form
Northern Knights had one defeat in four games and are currently fourth on the table. The last game against Central Districts was called off due to rain.
Otago News & Player List
Otago Player List
Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke, Lahiru Vimukthi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dale Phillips
|
Batter
|
Jamal Todd
|
Batter
|
Dean Foxcroft
|
Batter
|
Llew Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Max Chu
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Leo Carter
|
Batter
|
Jake Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Lockrose
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Hazeldine
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Bacon
|
Bowler
|
Mason Clarke
|
Bowler
Otago Team Form
Otago had a solid start to the campaign but have suffered three defeats on the bounce and are currently second on the table.
Northern Knights vs Otago Head to Head
Otago have had an upper hand against Northern Knights in this tournament 18-14. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Northern Knights won the game.
Head to Head
Northern Knights: 14
Otago: 18
Northern Knights vs Otago Betting Odds
Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Otago
Northern Knights and Otago had similar starts to the campaign this season as both sides had just one defeat in the first five games. Both teams are on the opposite side of the spectrum when it comes to form as Otago heads into their final game of the season after three defeats on the bounce and even though they are currently second on the table, Otago need a win if they aspire to make the playoffs this season as the chasing teams have game in hand. On the other hand , Northern Knights have one defeat in the last four matches and are currently fourth on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Northern Knights won the game, they also had a better opening stand on the day which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Otago
T20
Seddon Park, Hamilton
Northern Knights vs Otago Top Batters
Katene D Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top batter
Katene D Clarke had a solid game in the last outing against Canterbury as he scored 31 and was the leading run scorer in the game. With 249 runs, he is also the leading runs scorer for his side thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Max Chu to be Otago’ top batter
Max Chu did not have a great game in the last outing against Auckland regardless we are going to back him as with 228 runs, Chu is the leading run scorer for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Northern Knights vs Otago Top Bowlers
Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler
Kristian Clarke did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been the most consistent bowler so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Andrew Hazeldine to be Otago’ top bowler
Andrew Hazeldine had a solid game against Auckland as he bagged two wickets and conceded 19 runs. With 11 wickets, Hazeldine is the leading wicket taker for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Northern Knights
- Northern Knights to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
- Otago to win - 1.90 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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