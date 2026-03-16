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OVO (Otago) vs NDS (Northern Knights) Match Prediction

OVO

57%

Chance of Winning

NDS

43%

Parimatch

1.75
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Melbet

1.72
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Batery

1.72
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T20

University of Otago Oval

Otago take on Northern Knights in the 16th game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at University Oval, Dunedin. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 16 at 08:55 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 154 runs, Dale Phillips is the leading run scorer for Otago in this campaign.
  • With five wickets, Kristian Clarke is the leading wicket taker for Northern Knights in this campaign.

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Otago vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Otago struggled to make a mark last season but have turned things around this year as they have been one of the best teams in the group stages this season. After one win in the first three matches, Otago have won three games on the bounce and are currently at the top of the table.

Northern Knights have had a solid start to the campaign thus far as they have one loss in the first four matches. They have won two of the last three matches and are currently third on the table. In the last match they beat Auckland. As per our calculations, Otago are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Otago ’ chances of winning - 57%
  • Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 43%

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Otago vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Max Chu has been brilliant in all formats for Otago this season. So far this season Chu has scored 146 runs. In the last match he scored 37 off 23 balls which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Joe Carter has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Northern Knights heading into this game. So far this season Carter has scored 72 runs in three games which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Otago Opening Partnership Over 18.5

1.86
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Northern Knights Opening Partnership Under 18.5

1.86
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Best Opening Partnership Otago

1.90
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Otago vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. Even though the last two of the three games have been won by the team that batted first, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 17C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke, Lahiru Vimukthi

Predicted Playing XI

Dale Phillips

Batter

Jamal Todd

Batter

Dean Foxcroft

Batter

Llew Johnson

All-rounder

Max Chu

Wicket-keeper

Leo Carter

Batter

Jake Gibson

All-rounder

Ben Lockrose

All-rounder

Andrew Hazeldine

Bowler

Matthew Bacon

Bowler

Mason Clarke

Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago have been solid thus far, they head into this game after four wins in six matches and are at the top of the table.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Katene D Clarke, Joe Carter, Robert ODonnell, Jeet Raval (c), Brett Hampton, Ben Pomare (wk), Rohit Gulati, Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher, Fergus Lellman, Scott Johnston, Henry Cooper

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Brown

Batter

Joe Carter

Batter

Jeet Raval

Batter

Katene D Clarke

All-rounder

Ben Pomare

Wicket-keeper

Robert ODonnell

Batter

Rohit Gulati

All-rounder

Brett Hampton

All-rounder

Kristian Clarke

Bowler

Matthew Fisher

Bowler

Frederick Walker

Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights have one defeat in four games thus far. With 10 points they are currently third on the table.

Otago vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Otago have an upper hand in this fixture against Northern Knights 18-13. Both sides went head to head twice last season, Otago won the first game and the second game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Otago: 18

Northern Knights: 13

Otago vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Northern Knights

Otago and Northern Knights head into this fixture after both sides have had a solid start to the campaign. Otago struggled last season but have been sensational thus far as they have four wins in six matches and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Northern Knights have one loss in four matches and are currently third on the table. They have won two of the last three games and would be hoping to narrow the gap from the top in the upcoming game. A win for Otago in this game would all but seal a playoff spot this term. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in each of the last two matches Otago has managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe Otago will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Northern Knights

T20

University of Otago Oval, Dunedin

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Otago vs Northern Knights Top Batters

Dale Phillips to be Otago’ top batter

Dale Phillips has had a brilliant campaign thus far. In the last game he scored 43 and was the leading run scorer in the match. With 154 runs, Phillips is the leading run scorer for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Katene D Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Katene D Clarke did not have a great start to the tournament but in the last game he scored 90 off 57 balls and was the top run scorer in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers

Andrew Hazeldine to be Otago’ top bowler

Andrew Hazeldine continued his brilliant form in the last game as he bagged two wickets. With nine wickets thus far, Hazeldine is the leading wicket taker for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Kristian Clarke did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to back him once again as with five wickets, Clarke is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Otago

Otago has dominated this fixture in the past against Northern Knights. They have four wins in six matches and are at the top of the table which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured Otago in this match and you should do the same as Otago would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Otago to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
  • Northern Knights to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
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