Otago vs Wellington Match Prediction OVO 57 % Chance of Winning WFI 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Otago take on Wellington in the 18th game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at University Oval, Dunedin. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 18 at 06:55 AM IST.

Otago vs Wellington Chance of Winning

Otago did not have a good campaign last season but have managed to turn things around this term as with four wins they are currently at the top of the table. Otago have won three of the last four matches, they went head to head against Northern Knights in the last match and lost the game by eight runs.

Unlike their opponents, Wellington have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have lost three of the four matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Otago and they lost the game by 15 runs. As per our calculations, Otago are favourites in the upcoming game.

Otago ’ chances of winning - 57%

Wellington’ chances of winning - 43%

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Otago vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Max Chu has been one of the most consistent batter for Otago this season and has also been the leading run scorer for his side thus far. In the last game he scored 44 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Tim Robinson missed the start of the season but made the comeback and has been brilliant for Wellington thus far. Robinson has scored two half centuries in three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Otago Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Wellington Opening Partnership Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership Otago 2.06 Bet on Parimatch

Otago vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.

Otago News & Player List

Otago Player List

Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke, Lahiru Vimukthi

Predicted Playing XI

Dale Phillips Batter Jamal Todd Batter Dean Foxcroft Batter Llew Johnson All-rounder Max Chu Wicket-keeper Leo Carter Batter Jake Gibson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Matthew Bacon Bowler Mason Clarke Bowler

Otago Team Form

Otago have been solid thus far, as they have bagged four wins thus far and are currently at the top of the table.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Muhammad Abbas, Michael Bracewell, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, James Hartshorn, Michael Snedden

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Jesse Tashkoff Batter Nick Kelly Batter Troy Johnson All-rounder Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell Batter Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Peter Younghusband All-rounder Ben Sears Bowler Logan van Beek Bowler James Hartshorn Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have three defeats in four games and are currently sixth on the table.

Otago vs Wellington Head to Head

Wellington have an upper hand in this fixture against Otago 17-11. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Otago won the game.

Head to Head

Otago: 11

Wellington: 17

Otago vs Wellington Betting Odds

Otago to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Wellington and Otago go head to head after both sides have contrasting starts to the campaign. Wellington have failed to replicate their form of last season which took them to playoffs as they have struggled for consistency thus far. They have lost three of the four matches thus far and are currently sixth on the table. They have lost back to back games prior to this fixture. On the other hand, even though Otago lost the last match they have had a solid start to the campaign as they have four wins thus far and are currently at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Otago won the game, they also have a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Otago would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Otago vs Wellington Top Batters

Max Chu to be Otago’ top batter

Max Chu continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 44 off 27 balls. Chu has scored 190 runs and is the leading run scorer for Otago so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tim Robinson to be Wellington’ top batter

Tim Robinson struggled in the last game against Otago but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. With 151 runs, Robinson is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Otago vs Wellington Top Bowlers

Andrew Hazeldine to be Otago’ top bowler

Andrew Hazeldine did not have a great game in the last outing against Northern Knights regardless we are going to stick with him as with nine wickets, Hazeldine is the leading wicket taker for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

James Hartshorn to be Wellington’ top bowler

James Hartshorn has been brilliant for Wellington thus far. In the last match against Otago he bagged two wickets and with seven wickets thus far, Hartshorn is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.