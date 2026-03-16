Otago vs Wellington Match Prediction
OVO
57%
Chance of Winning
WFI
43%
T20
University of Otago Oval
Facts:
- With 190 runs, Max Chu is the leading run scorer for Otago in this campaign.
- With 151 runs, Tim Robinson is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.
Otago vs Wellington Chance of Winning
Otago did not have a good campaign last season but have managed to turn things around this term as with four wins they are currently at the top of the table. Otago have won three of the last four matches, they went head to head against Northern Knights in the last match and lost the game by eight runs.
Unlike their opponents, Wellington have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have lost three of the four matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Otago and they lost the game by 15 runs. As per our calculations, Otago are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Otago ’ chances of winning - 57%
- Wellington’ chances of winning - 43%
Otago vs Wellington Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Max Chu has been one of the most consistent batter for Otago this season and has also been the leading run scorer for his side thus far. In the last game he scored 44 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Tim Robinson missed the start of the season but made the comeback and has been brilliant for Wellington thus far. Robinson has scored two half centuries in three matches which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Otago Opening Partnership Over 17.5
Wellington Opening Partnership Under 20.5
Best Opening Partnership Otago
Otago vs Wellington Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four games have been won by the team that batted first, we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Otago News & Player List
Otago Player List
Dale Phillips, Jamal Todd, Llew Johnson, Dean Foxcroft, Leo Carter, Max Chu (c & wk), Jake Gibson, Ben Lockrose, Andrew Hazeldine, Matthew Bacon, Mason Clarke, Lahiru Vimukthi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dale Phillips
|
Batter
|
Jamal Todd
|
Batter
|
Dean Foxcroft
|
Batter
|
Llew Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Max Chu
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Leo Carter
|
Batter
|
Jake Gibson
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Lockrose
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Hazeldine
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Bacon
|
Bowler
|
Mason Clarke
|
Bowler
Otago Team Form
Otago have been solid thus far, as they have bagged four wins thus far and are currently at the top of the table.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Muhammad Abbas, Michael Bracewell, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, James Hartshorn, Michael Snedden
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Jesse Tashkoff
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
Batter
|
Troy Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Blundell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Bracewell
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Younghusband
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Sears
|
Bowler
|
Logan van Beek
|
Bowler
|
James Hartshorn
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have three defeats in four games and are currently sixth on the table.
Otago vs Wellington Head to Head
Wellington have an upper hand in this fixture against Otago 17-11. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Otago won the game.
Head to Head
Otago: 11
Wellington: 17
Otago vs Wellington Betting Odds
Otago to have a better opening partnership than Wellington
Wellington and Otago go head to head after both sides have contrasting starts to the campaign. Wellington have failed to replicate their form of last season which took them to playoffs as they have struggled for consistency thus far. They have lost three of the four matches thus far and are currently sixth on the table. They have lost back to back games prior to this fixture. On the other hand, even though Otago lost the last match they have had a solid start to the campaign as they have four wins thus far and are currently at the top of the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Otago won the game, they also have a better opening partnership on the day which makes us believe Otago would end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Otago vs Wellington
T20
University of Otago Oval, Dunedin
Otago vs Wellington Top Batters
Max Chu to be Otago’ top batter
Max Chu continued his brilliant form in the last game as he scored 44 off 27 balls. Chu has scored 190 runs and is the leading run scorer for Otago so far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tim Robinson to be Wellington’ top batter
Tim Robinson struggled in the last game against Otago but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far. With 151 runs, Robinson is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Otago vs Wellington Top Bowlers
Andrew Hazeldine to be Otago’ top bowler
Andrew Hazeldine did not have a great game in the last outing against Northern Knights regardless we are going to stick with him as with nine wickets, Hazeldine is the leading wicket taker for Otago which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
James Hartshorn to be Wellington’ top bowler
James Hartshorn has been brilliant for Wellington thus far. In the last match against Otago he bagged two wickets and with seven wickets thus far, Hartshorn is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Otago
- Otago to win - 1.75 (PariMatch)
- Wellington to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments