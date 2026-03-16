Wellington vs Auckland Match Prediction
WEL
45%
Chance of Winning
AUC
55%
T20
Facts:
- With 227 runs, Tim Robinson is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.
- With 147 runs, Bevon Jacobs is the leading run scorer for Auckland in this campaign.
Wellington vs Auckland Chance of Winning
Wellington have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have struggled for consistency in the first half of the campaign. Wellington started their campaign with three defeats in the first four games but in the last match they went head to head against Otago and beat them by 33 runs.
Auckland have failed to replicate their form from last season. First two games in this campaign were called off due to rain for Auckland but since then they have managed just one win in four matches and head into this game after three defeats on the bounce. As per our calculations, Auckland are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Wellington ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Auckland’ chances of winning - 55%
Wellington vs Auckland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Tim Robinson missed the start of the season but made the comeback and has been brilliant for Wellington thus far. In the last match he scored 76 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Sean Solia has struggled to make an impact thus far as in five matches Solia has scored 74 runs with an average of 14.80. In the last game he scored 18 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Wellington Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Auckland Opening Partnership Under 18.5
Best Opening Partnership Wellington
Wellington vs Auckland Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 12C.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Muhammad Abbas, Michael Bracewell, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, James Hartshorn, Michael Snedden
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Jesse Tashkoff
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
Batter
|
Troy Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Blundell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Bracewell
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Younghusband
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Sears
|
Bowler
|
Logan van Beek
|
Bowler
|
James Hartshorn
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two defeats in the last three games and are currently fourth on the table.
Auckland News & Player List
Auckland Player List
William O Donnell, Martin Guptill, Michael Sclanders, Sean Solia (c), Bevon Jacobs, Cam Fletcher (wk), Jock McKenzie, Lachlan Stackpole, Simon Keene, Adithya Ashok, Danru Ferns, Siddhesh Dixit, Ben Lister, Louis Delport, Quinn Sunde, Matt Gibson
Predicted Playing XI
|
Sean Solia
|
Batter
|
Martin Guptill
|
Batter
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
Batter
|
William O'Donnell
|
All-rounder
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Sclanders
|
Batter
|
Jock McKenzie
|
All-rounder
|
Lachlan Stackpole
|
All-rounder
|
Danru Ferns
|
Bowler
|
Simon Keene
|
Bowler
|
Adithya Ashok
|
Bowler
Auckland Team Form
Auckland have struggled thus far as they have one win in six matches. Auckland have lost three games on the bounce.
Wellington vs Auckland Head to Head
Auckland hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Wellington 20-14. Last season both sides went head to head, the first game was called off and Auckland won the second match.
Head to Head
Wellington: 14
Auckland: 20
Wellington vs Auckland Betting Odds
Wellington to have a better opening partnership than Auckland
Wellington and Auckland head into this game after both sides have struggled in the first half of the campaign. Auckland are the defending champions but they have failed to replicate their form from last season as they head into this fixture after three straight defeats and are currently fifth on the table. On the other hand, Wellington started their campaign with three defeats in four matches but in the last match they beat Otago as they won the game by 33 runs. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in two of the last three matches Wellington have managed to have a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Auckland
T20
null, null
Wellington vs Auckland Top Batters
Tim Robinson to be Wellington’ top batter
Tim Robinson continued his brilliant form in the last match as he scored a half century against Otago. With 227 runs, Robinson is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Bevon Jacobs to be Auckland’ top batter
Bevon Jacobs did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant thus far and with 147 thus far, Jacobs is the leading run scorer for Auckland which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Auckland Top Bowlers
Logan van Beek to be Wellington’ top bowler
Logan van Beek has been brilliant for Wellington thus far. In the last match against Otago he bagged two wickets and with eight wickets thus far, Hartshorn is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jock McKenzie to be Auckland’ top bowler
Jock McKenzie has been impressive thus far. Even though Mckenzie did not have a great game in the last outing he has bagged nine wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Auckland
- Wellington to win - 1.67 (PariMatch)
- Auckland to win - 2.04 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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