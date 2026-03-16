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Wellington vs Canterbury Match Prediction

WFI

45%

Chance of Winning

CKI

55%

Parimatch

1.83
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Melbet

1.87
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Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.87
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Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

T20

Basin Reserve

Wellington take on Canterbury in the 22nd game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 22 at 10:55 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 230 runs, Tim Robinson is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.
  • With 212 runs, Matthew Boyle is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.

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Wellington vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Wellington have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have struggled for consistency in the first half of the campaign. Wellington have two wins in six matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Auckland and were beaten by 53 runs.

Canterbury had a dismal start to the campaign this season as they lost three games on the bounce but managed to turn things around as they have two wins in the last three matches and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Wellington ’ chances of winning - 45%
  • Canterbury’ chances of winning - 55%

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Wellington vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tim Robinson missed the start of the season but made the comeback and has been brilliant for Wellington thus far. In five matches he has scored 230 runs which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.

Tom Latham had a decent start to the tournament but he missed a few games. In the last match Latham had a great game as he scored 46 which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Wellington Opening Partnership Under 21.5

1.86
Bet on Batery

Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 21.5

1.86
Bet on Batery

Best Opening Partnership Canterbury

1.90
Bet on Parimatch

Wellington vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Muhammad Abbas, Michael Bracewell, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, James Hartshorn, Michael Snedden

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson

Batter

Jesse Tashkoff

Batter

Nick Kelly

Batter

Troy Johnson

All-rounder

Tom Blundell

Wicket-keeper

Michael Bracewell

Batter

Muhammad Abbas

All-rounder

Peter Younghusband

All-rounder

Ben Sears

Bowler

Logan van Beek

Bowler

James Hartshorn

Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in the last six matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes (wk), Tom Latham, Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Mitchell Hay, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, William ORourke, Rhys Mariu, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rae, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Ken McClure, Angus McKenzie

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham

Batter

Matthew Boyle

Batter

Cole McConchie

Batter

Harry Chamberlain

All-rounder

Chad Bowes

Wicket-keeper

Michael Rippon

Batter

Zakary Foulkes

All-rounder

Henry Shipley

All-rounder

Kyle Jamieson

Bowler

Ish Sodhi

Bowler

William ORourke

Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury lost three games on the bounce at the start of the campaign but have two wins in the last three games and are currently fifth on the table.

Wellington vs Canterbury Head to Head

Canterbury hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Wellington 19-17. Last season both sides went head to head thrice and Canterbury won the last two matches.

Head to Head

Wellington: 17

Canterbury: 19

Wellington vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Wellington and Canterbury head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact thus far as both sides have two wins thus far and are currently fifth and sixth on the table. Canterbury made the finals last season but have failed to replicate their form this year as they are struggling to make the playoffs this term. On the other hand, Wellington have lost three of the last four matches and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. A win for either side would have serious ramification on the table which makes this an intriguing game for the neutrals. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Wellington has conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Canterbury would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Canterbury

T20

Basin Reserve, Wellington

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Wellington vs Canterbury Top Batters

Tim Robinson to be Wellington’ top batter

Tim Robinson did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been exceptional so far. With 230 runs, Robinson is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Boyle to be Canterbury’ top batter

Matthew Boyle had a brilliant game in the last outing against Northern Knights as he scored 49. With 212 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be Wellington’ top bowler

Logan van Beek was expensive in the last match against Auckland but he has had a solid campaign so far. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Henry Shipley to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Henry Shipley did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as has bagged eight wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Canterbury

Canterbury hold a slight edge in this fixture as they have beaten Wellington in the last two games. Canterbury have two wins in the last three games which is probably why the bookmakers have favoured Canterbury in this game and you should do the same as they would bag maximum points in the upcoming game.
  • Wellington to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)
  • Canterbury to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
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