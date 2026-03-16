Wellington vs Canterbury Match Prediction WFI 45 % Chance of Winning CKI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.83 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Wellington take on Canterbury in the 22nd game of the 2024-25 Super Smash at Basin Reserve, Wellington. The game is scheduled to be played on Jan 22 at 10:55 AM IST.

Wellington vs Canterbury Chance of Winning

Wellington have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have struggled for consistency in the first half of the campaign. Wellington have two wins in six matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Auckland and were beaten by 53 runs.

Canterbury had a dismal start to the campaign this season as they lost three games on the bounce but managed to turn things around as they have two wins in the last three matches and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington ’ chances of winning - 45%

Canterbury’ chances of winning - 55%

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Wellington vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Tim Robinson missed the start of the season but made the comeback and has been brilliant for Wellington thus far. In five matches he has scored 230 runs which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.

Tom Latham had a decent start to the tournament but he missed a few games. In the last match Latham had a great game as he scored 46 which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington Opening Partnership Under 21.5 1.86 Bet on Batery Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.86 Bet on Batery Best Opening Partnership Canterbury 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Wellington vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Muhammad Abbas, Michael Bracewell, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, James Hartshorn, Michael Snedden

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Robinson Batter Jesse Tashkoff Batter Nick Kelly Batter Troy Johnson All-rounder Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell Batter Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Peter Younghusband All-rounder Ben Sears Bowler Logan van Beek Bowler James Hartshorn Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in the last six matches and are currently sixth on the table.

Canterbury News & Player List

Canterbury Player List

Chad Bowes (wk), Tom Latham, Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Mitchell Hay, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, William ORourke, Rhys Mariu, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rae, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Ken McClure, Angus McKenzie

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batter Matthew Boyle Batter Cole McConchie Batter Harry Chamberlain All-rounder Chad Bowes Wicket-keeper Michael Rippon Batter Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Henry Shipley All-rounder Kyle Jamieson Bowler Ish Sodhi Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury lost three games on the bounce at the start of the campaign but have two wins in the last three games and are currently fifth on the table.

Wellington vs Canterbury Head to Head

Canterbury hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Wellington 19-17. Last season both sides went head to head thrice and Canterbury won the last two matches.

Head to Head

Wellington: 17

Canterbury: 19

Wellington vs Canterbury Betting Odds

Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Wellington and Canterbury head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact thus far as both sides have two wins thus far and are currently fifth and sixth on the table. Canterbury made the finals last season but have failed to replicate their form this year as they are struggling to make the playoffs this term. On the other hand, Wellington have lost three of the last four matches and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. A win for either side would have serious ramification on the table which makes this an intriguing game for the neutrals. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Wellington has conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Canterbury would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Wellington vs Canterbury Top Batters

Tim Robinson to be Wellington’ top batter

Tim Robinson did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been exceptional so far. With 230 runs, Robinson is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Boyle to be Canterbury’ top batter

Matthew Boyle had a brilliant game in the last outing against Northern Knights as he scored 49. With 212 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Canterbury Top Bowlers

Logan van Beek to be Wellington’ top bowler

Logan van Beek was expensive in the last match against Auckland but he has had a solid campaign so far. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Henry Shipley to be Canterbury’ top bowler

Henry Shipley did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as has bagged eight wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.