Wellington vs Canterbury Match Prediction
WFI
45%
Chance of Winning
CKI
55%
T20
Basin Reserve
Facts:
- With 230 runs, Tim Robinson is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.
- With 212 runs, Matthew Boyle is the leading run scorer for Canterbury in this campaign.
Wellington vs Canterbury Chance of Winning
Wellington have had an underwhelming campaign thus far as they have struggled for consistency in the first half of the campaign. Wellington have two wins in six matches and are currently sixth on the table. In the last match they went head to head against Auckland and were beaten by 53 runs.
Canterbury had a dismal start to the campaign this season as they lost three games on the bounce but managed to turn things around as they have two wins in the last three matches and are currently fifth on the table. As per our calculations, Canterbury are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Wellington ’ chances of winning - 45%
- Canterbury’ chances of winning - 55%
Wellington vs Canterbury Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Tim Robinson missed the start of the season but made the comeback and has been brilliant for Wellington thus far. In five matches he has scored 230 runs which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.
Tom Latham had a decent start to the tournament but he missed a few games. In the last match Latham had a great game as he scored 46 which makes us believe he will score high in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Wellington Opening Partnership Under 21.5
Canterbury Opening Partnership Over 21.5
Best Opening Partnership Canterbury
Wellington vs Canterbury Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first. The last three of the four matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.
Wellington News & Player List
Wellington Player List
Tom Blundell (wk), Tim Robinson, Nick Kelly (c), Troy Johnson, Muhammad Abbas, Michael Bracewell, Jesse Tashkoff, Logan van Beek, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, James Hartshorn, Michael Snedden
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Jesse Tashkoff
|
Batter
|
Nick Kelly
|
Batter
|
Troy Johnson
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Blundell
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Bracewell
|
Batter
|
Muhammad Abbas
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Younghusband
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Sears
|
Bowler
|
Logan van Beek
|
Bowler
|
James Hartshorn
|
Bowler
Wellington Team Form
Wellington have struggled to make an impact thus far as they have two wins in the last six matches and are currently sixth on the table.
Canterbury News & Player List
Canterbury Player List
Chad Bowes (wk), Tom Latham, Matthew Boyle, Cole McConchie (c), Mitchell Hay, Michael Rippon, Zakary Foulkes, Henry Shipley, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, William ORourke, Rhys Mariu, Harry Chamberlain, Michael Rae, Ed Nuttall, Sean Davey, Ken McClure, Angus McKenzie
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Latham
|
Batter
|
Matthew Boyle
|
Batter
|
Cole McConchie
|
Batter
|
Harry Chamberlain
|
All-rounder
|
Chad Bowes
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Michael Rippon
|
Batter
|
Zakary Foulkes
|
All-rounder
|
Henry Shipley
|
All-rounder
|
Kyle Jamieson
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
William ORourke
|
Bowler
Canterbury Team Form
Canterbury lost three games on the bounce at the start of the campaign but have two wins in the last three games and are currently fifth on the table.
Wellington vs Canterbury Head to Head
Canterbury hold a slight advantage in this fixture against Wellington 19-17. Last season both sides went head to head thrice and Canterbury won the last two matches.
Head to Head
Wellington: 17
Canterbury: 19
Wellington vs Canterbury Betting Odds
Canterbury to have a better opening partnership than Wellington
Wellington and Canterbury head into this game after both sides have struggled to make an impact thus far as both sides have two wins thus far and are currently fifth and sixth on the table. Canterbury made the finals last season but have failed to replicate their form this year as they are struggling to make the playoffs this term. On the other hand, Wellington have lost three of the last four matches and would be hoping to turn things around in this game. A win for either side would have serious ramification on the table which makes this an intriguing game for the neutrals. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Wellington has conceded a bigger opening stand in two of the last three matches which makes us believe Canterbury would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Canterbury
T20
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Wellington vs Canterbury Top Batters
Tim Robinson to be Wellington’ top batter
Tim Robinson did not have a great game in the last outing but that doesn’t change the fact he has been exceptional so far. With 230 runs, Robinson is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matthew Boyle to be Canterbury’ top batter
Matthew Boyle had a brilliant game in the last outing against Northern Knights as he scored 49. With 212 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Wellington vs Canterbury Top Bowlers
Logan van Beek to be Wellington’ top bowler
Logan van Beek was expensive in the last match against Auckland but he has had a solid campaign so far. With eight wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Henry Shipley to be Canterbury’ top bowler
Henry Shipley did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as has bagged eight wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Canterbury
- Wellington to win - 1.97 (PariMatch)
- Canterbury to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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