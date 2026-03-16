Facts: With 238 runs, Nick Kelly is the leading run scorer for Wellington in this campaign.

With 282 runs, Katene D Clarke is the leading run scorer for Northern Knights in this campaign.

Wellington vs Northern Knights Chance of Winning

Wellington have failed to make an impact this season as they started the campaign with one win in four games. Wellington have managed to turn things around in the second half of the campaign as they head into this game after back to back wins and need a win in the final game to have a chance of making the playoffs this season.

Unlike their opponents, Northern Knights have had a solid campaign thus far as with 20 points in nine matches, they are currently second on the table. They head into this game after a disappointing loss against Canterbury who won the game by 56 runs. As per our calculations, Northern Knights are favourites in the upcoming game.

Wellington ’ chances of winning - 45%

Northern Knights’ chances of winning - 55%

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Wellington vs Northern Knights Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nick Kelly has had a solid campaign thus far as he has scored 238 runs and has been one of the most consistent batters for his team. Even though he did not score well in the last game, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Joe Carter has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Northern Knights heading into this game. So far this season Carter has scored 199 runs, even though he did not have a good game in the last outing, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Wellington Opening Partnership Under 19.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Northern Knights Opening Partnership Under 20.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership Northern Knights 1.85 Best Opening Partnership Northern Knights

Wellington vs Northern Knights Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last three games have been won by the team that batted first which we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 5% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 18C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 15C.

Wellington News & Player List

Wellington Player List

Rachin Ravindra, Jesse Tashkoff, Nick Kelly (c), Muhammad Abbas, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Gareth Severin, Nathan Smith, Peter Younghusband, Ben Sears, Michael Snedden, Logan van Beek, Nick Greenwood, Troy Johnson, James Hartshorn, Liam Dudding





Predicted Playing XI





Rachin Ravindra Batter Jesse Tashkoff Batter Nick Kelly Batter Gareth Severin All-rounder Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Michael Bracewell Batter Muhammad Abbas All-rounder Peter Younghusband All-rounder Ben Sears Bowler Logan van Beek Bowler Michael Snedden Bowler

Wellington Team Form

Wellington have managed just three wins thus far, they head into this game after back to back wins and are currently sixth on the table.

Northern Knights News & Player List

Northern Knights Player List

Joe Carter, Katene D Clarke, Ben Pomare (wk), Robert ODonnell, Mitchell Santner, Brett Hampton, Jeet Raval (c), Kristian Clarke, Neil Wagner, Frederick Walker, Matthew Fisher, Fergus Lellman





Predicted Playing XI





Robert ODonnell Batter Joe Carter Batter Jeet Raval Batter Katene D Clarke All-rounder Ben Pomare Wicket-keeper Robert ODonnell Batter Mitchell Santner All-rounder Brett Hampton All-rounder Kristian Clarke Bowler Matthew Fisher Bowler Frederick Walker Bowler

Northern Knights Team Form

Northern Knights had two defeats in the last six games and are currently second on the table.

Wellington vs Northern Knights Head to Head

Northern Knights hold a slight edge in this fixture against Wellington 21-15. Both teams went head to head this season and Northern Knights won the game.

Head to Head

Wellington: 15

Northern Knights: 21

Wellington vs Northern Knights Betting Odds

Northern Knights to have a better opening partnership than Wellington

Northern Knights and Wellington head into this crucial game after both sides have had contrasting form this season. Wellington have once again had an underwhelming campaign thus far but have managed to turn things around as they have won back to back games prior to this fixture. On the other hand, Northern Knights have been one of the most consistent teams in this competition as they are almost certain to make the playoffs this season. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Northern Knights dominated the game as they won the tie with six wickets to spare, they also had a better opening partnership. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Wellington have conceded a bigger opening partnership in each of the last three matches which makes us believe Northern KNights would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Wellington vs Northern Knights Top Batters

Nick Kelly to be Wellington’ top batter

Nick Kelly did not have a great game in the last outing regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been consistent thus far and with 238 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Katene D Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top batter

Katene D Clarke did not have a great outing in the last game against Canterbury but that doesn’t change the fact he has been brilliant so far and with 282 runs, Clarke is the leading runs scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Wellington vs Northern Knights Top Bowlers

Ben Sears to be Wellington’ top bowler

Ben Sears continued his brilliant run in the last match, he has been one of the most consistent bowlers this season and with 11 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kristian Clarke to be Northern Knights’ top bowler

Kristian Clarke had a decent game in the last outing against Canterbury as he bagged two wickets in the game. With 11 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Northern Knights Wellington to win - 1.83 (PariMatch)

Northern Knights to win - 1.97 (PariMatch) Northern Knights have had an upper hand in this fixture against Wellington, both sides went head to head earlier this season and Northern Knights dominated the game. The bookmakers have sided with Wellington in this game but we believe Northern Knights would bag maximum points in the upcoming game. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





