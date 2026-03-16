Facts: Adelaide Strikers Women are unbeaten in their last five games across tournaments.

ACT Meteors have failed to reach the 130-run total mark in their last three matches in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Adelaide Strikers-W vs ACT Meteors Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers Women will look to continue their winning start to the 2025 T20 Spring Challenge after a dominant win in the last game. The Strikers registered a dominant seven-wicket victory while chasing a 144-run target against the Melbourne Stars. Madelaine Penna top-scored with 48 off 38 balls and Eleanor Larosa shone with both bat and ball to give the Strikers a winning start.

On the other hand, ACT Meteors started their 2025 campaign with a big four-wicket defeat against Sydney Thunder Women. They were bowled out on 127 total while batting first, and also struggled with the ball. Annie Wikman top-scored with 40 runs, and Gabrielle Sutcliffe picked up two wicket,s but the team lacked balance. The Meteors will find it difficult to overcome an in-form side like Adelaide Strikers in their second game on Wednesday.

Adelaide Strikers-W chances of winning - 75%

ACT Meteors chances of winning - 25%

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Adelaide Strikers-W vs ACT Meteors Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Eleanor Larosa, the 19-year-old Australian, produced a brilliant all-round performance in the last game against Melbourne Stars. Larosa picked up two big wickets, including Meg Lanning, and then scored a crucial 33* runs off 26 balls to help her team to register a big win. The left-handed pacer was excellent with the ball last season, with nine wickets in five innings. She is expected to contribute with both bat and ball in the next match against the ACT Meteors.

ACT Meteors will look up to their captain, Carly Leeso,n to lead with the bat in the next game. Leeson scored just four runs but took a wicket while conceding 24 runs against the Sydney Thunder in the last match. Leeson scored 148 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 128.69 last season. She is expected to score at least 30 runs and also make an impact with the ball in the next match against the Adelaide Strikers.

Adelaide Strikers-W vs ACT Meteors Match Toss Prediction

The Blacktown Olympic Park No. 2 Oval in Sydney will be hosting the first match of this season, so fans can expect a fresh pitch. The surface here is slow and offers a good amount of help to bowlers, especially spinners. Both captains will look to bowl first after winning the toss in this fixture.

Weather Report

There is a forecast for partly cloudy weather in Sydney throughout Thursday. There is 5% chance of precipitation, but rain is unlikely to interrupt the play. For this morning’s fixture, the temperature will hover around 22 degrees Celsius. There will be 47% humidity in the air on Thursday.

Adelaide Strikers-W News & Player List

Adelaide Strikers-W Player List

Jemma Barsby (c), Maggie Clark, Emmerson Filsell, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Isabella Malgioglio, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Elizabeth Worthley

Predicted Playing XI

Bridget Patterson (c) Wicketkeeper Ellie Johnston Batter Madeline Penna All-rounder Elizabeth Worthley Batter Jemma Barsby All-rounder Eleanor Larosa All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington All-rounder Ella Wilson Bowler Maggie Clark Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Emerson Filsell Bowler

Adelaide Strikers-W Team Form

Adelaide Strikers women won their opening game of the 2025 season. The Strikers have lost just one of their last five T20 games across tournaments.

ACT Meteors News & Player List

ACT Meteors Player List

Paris Bowdler, Rachel Carroll, Zoe Cooke, Grace Dignam, Holly Ferling, Angelina Genford, Amy Hunter, Carly Leeson (C), Grace Lyons, Shivani Mehta, Olivia Porter, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Annie Wikman

Predicted Playing XI

Olivia Porter Batter Carly Leeson (C) Batter Paris Bowdler Batter Annie Wikman Batter Zoe Cooke All-rounder Shivani Mehta Batter Holly Ferling All-rounder Grace Lyons Wicketkeeper Angelina Genford Bowler Grace Dignam Bowler Gabrielle Sutcliffe Bowler

ACT Meteors Team Form

ACT Meteors lost their opening match of this season. They have failed to win any of their last five overall matches.

Adelaide Strikers-W vs ACT Meteors Head to Head

Adelaide Strikers-W and ACT Meteors are facing each other for the first time. So, their head-to-head record remains 0-0.

Adelaide Strikers-W vs ACT Meteors Betting Odds

Adelaide Strikers Women to have a better opening partnership than ACT Meteors

ACT Meteors openers Carly Leeson and Olivia Porter added just 16 runs for the first wicket in the last match. Both batters failed to reach the double-digit individual score and have struggled for consistency lately. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers openers Bridget Patterson and Ellie Johnston added 35 runs for the first wicket in the last game. Both players are in good form across formats lately. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the Adelaide Strikers Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the ACT Meteors in this T20 match.

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Adelaide Strikers-W vs ACT Meteors Top Batters

Madeline Penna to be Adelaide Strikers-W’s top batter

The 25-year-old all-rounder was excellent with the bat for Adelaide Strikers in their last game against Melbourne Stars. Penna, the leading run-getting for the Strikers last season, came to bat in the No.3 position and top-scored with unbeaten 48 runs off 38 balls to lead her team to the fighting total. Penna also recorded a century in the domestic 50-over game last month and is looking in good rhythm to score a big knock in the next match.

Annie Wikman to be ACT Meteors' top batter

The 24-year-old right-handed batter has been in good form across formats lately. She top-scored with 40 runs off 37 balls against Sydney Thunder in the last match. Wikman has been excellent in the middle overs for ACT Meteors with two fifties in her last five overall innings. She has scored 35+ runs in four of her last five games and will look to produce a big innings against the Strikers on Thursday.

Adelaide Strikers-W vs ACT Meteors Top Bowlers

Amanda-Jade Wellington to be Adelaide Strikers-W’s top bowler

The experienced Australian leggie failed to pick up any wicket against Melbourne Stars in the last match, but remains the key bowler for the Strikers. Wellington had picked up eight wickets in five innings, the joint-third highest in the tournament, last season. She can be tipped to pick up multiple wickets against ACT Meteors’ struggling batting attack in this match.

Holly Ferling to be ACT Meteors’ top bowler

The experienced pacer has represented Australia in all three international formats. She picked up five wickets in four innings at an amazing economy rate of 5.73 last season. Ferling clinched one wicket and also bowled a stunning economical spell by leaking just 11 runs off her four overs against the Thunder in the last match. Ferling is tipped to scalp at least two wickets in this fixture.