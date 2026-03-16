Facts: Melbourne Stars are without a win in their last seven games in T20 cricket.

The legendary batter Meg Lanning was the only player to reach the 100-run mark for Melbourne Stars last season.

Adelaide Strikers-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Chance of Winning

Adelaide Strikers Women finished the 2024 season of the T20 Spring Challenge in fourth position in the points table. They registered two wins and were fortunate to qualify for the knockouts on the better net run rate. The Striekers lost the semifinal game against Brisbane Heat by one wicket and on the last ball of the match. They also lost their captain and the last season’s one of the top performers, Katie Mack, in the trade.

On the other hand, Melbourne Stars Women finished the last season in third position in the points table with three wins in the league stages. Their semifinal game against Hobart Hurricanes was abandoned due to rain, and the latter were announced winners based on group standings. The Stars have strengthened their squad by signing English international Danielle Gibson, one of the two overseas stars in this tournament. They have also traded in Georgia Prestwidge and Ella Hayward to bolster their all-round options and will be firm favorites in the title bid this season.

Adelaide Strikers-W chances of winning - 45%

Melbourne Stars-W chances of winning - 55%

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Adelaide Strikers-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Amanda-Jade Wellington, the experienced bowling all-rounder with international experience, will be leading the Strikers this season. Wellington was excellent with the ball last season, as she picked up eight wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 7.85. She has been heavily involved in the domestic 50-over matches recently, claiming 12 wickets in eight innings. Wellington is expected to clinch at least two wickets in this fixture against the Stars.

Meg Lanning needs no introduction, having led Australia to multiple World Cup titles, scoring over 3000 runs in T20Is and WBBL. Lanning is all set to feature for the Stars once again after a successful 2024 campaign. She was the leading run-scorer for her team with 131 runs in four innings. Lanning was in excellent form in the Hundred tournament, her last T20 outings, and is expected to score a big knock in this fixture on Tuesday.

Adelaide Strikers-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Match Toss Prediction

The fast bowlers are likely to dominate the green surface of Cricket Central’s pitch in Sydney. This will be the second match of the day after a morning’s fixture, so the pitch is likely to have some cracks. So, considering the help for the bowlers, the teams are likely to choose to bowl first after winning the toss in this match..

Weather Report

There is no weather forecast for rain in Sydney on Tuesday, but fans can expect clouds throughout the game. There is a 10% chance of precipitation during the closing stages of the game. The temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius, and there is likely to be 54% humidity in the air.

Adelaide Strikers-W News & Player List

Adelaide Strikers-W Player List

Jemma Barsby, Maggie Clark, Emmerson Filsell, Ellie Johnston, Eleanor Larosa, Isabella Malgioglio, Anesu Mushangwe, Courtney Neale, Bridget Patterson, Madeline Penna, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Ella Wilson, Elizabeth Worthley

Predicted Playing XI

Eleanor Larosa All-rounder Ellie Johnston Wicketkeeper Madeline Penna All-rounder Bridget Patterson Batter Jemma Barsby All-rounder Amanda-Jade Wellington (C) All-rounder Ella Wilson All-rounder Courtney Neale Bowler Maggie Clark Bowler Anesu Mushangwe Bowler Emerson Filsell Bowler

Adelaide Strikers-W Team Form

Adelaide Strikers have won just two of their last five overall games. They won two matches last season before the semifinal loss.

Melbourne Stars-W News & Player List

Melbourne Stars-W Player List

Sophie Day, Maisy Gibson, Danielle Gibson, Ella Hayward, Jasmine Kamboj, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sasha Moloney, Indigo Noble, Mia Perrin, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid

Predicted Playing XI

Rhys McKenna Batter Meg Lanning Batter Sophie Reid Batter Ella Hayward All-rounder Sasha Moloney (C) Batter Danielle Gibson All-rounder Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Indigo Noble Bowler Mia Perrin Bowler Maisy Gibson Bowler Sophie Day Bowler

Melbourne Stars-W Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women have failed to win any of their last five overall games. They won two of five matches in the T20 Spring Challenge last season.

Adelaide Strikers-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Head to Head

Adelaide Strikers-W and Melbourne Stars-W share the head-to-head record with nine wins each in 18 meetings so far. However, the Strikers have won three of their last five encounters against the Stars.

Adelaide Strikers-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Betting Odds

Melbourne Stars Women to have a better opening partnership than Adelaide Strikers Women

Melbourne Stars openers Rhys McKenna and Meg Lanning were impressive at the top last season. Lanning, in particular, has been one of the best openers of this generation and is in good form in T20 cricket lately. On the other hand, Adelaide Strikers will form a new opening partnership this season after the departure of captain Katie Mack. Ellie Johnston and Eleanor Larosa are likely to open an innings for the Strikers. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the Melbourne Stars Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Adelaide Strikers Women in this T20 match.

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Adelaide Strikers-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Top Batters

Madeline Penna to be Adelaide Strikers-W’s top batter

Madeline Penna had a successful 2024 season with the bat for Adelaide Strikers Women. Penna top-scored with 153 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 147.11. She also smashed a quickfire century against the Renegades, which featured 20 boundaries. Penna scored a hundred in the domestic 50-over game for South Australia last month and is expected to carry that form this season as well.

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars-W's top batter

The 33-year-old opener has a proven track record at the top in T20 cricket. Lanning was the only cricketer for her team to reach the 100-run mark last season. She smashed 131 runs in just four innings at an amazing strike rate of 139.36. She displayed her thirst for the big knocks by smashing an unbeaten 92 runs against the Sydney Sixers. Lanning can be tipped to score a fifty if the Stars bat first in this fixture.

Adelaide Strikers-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Top Bowlers

Eleanor Larosa to be Adelaide Strikers-W’s top bowler

The 19-year-old left-arm pacer made a name for herself with the ball last season. Larosa failed to impress with the bat but displayed her wicket-taking skills and pace on the big stage. She picked up nine wickets in nine wickets in five innings at an economy rate of 7.05 to finish just behind Nicola Hancock in the bowling charts. Larosa is expected to lead the bowling attack for the Strikers once again this season.

Sophie Day to be Melbourne Stars-W’s top bowler

The 27-year-old slow left-arm orthodox spinner was the key behind Melbourne Stars’ top-four finish last season. After a breakout 2023-24 WBBL campaign, Day continued her red-hot form in the Spring Challenge by taking seven wickets in five innings. She was the leading wicket-taker for her team and also boasted an impressive economy rate of 7.75.