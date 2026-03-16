Facts: No player managed to reach the 150-run mark last season for the Melbourne Renegades, and only two bowlers picked up five-plus wickets each.

Lucy Hamilton had the best bowling average of 9.58 for the Heat in the WBBL last season.

Brisbane Heat-W vs Melbourne Renegades-W Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women will begin their T20 Spring Challenge 2025 after settling for the runner-up place last season. The Heat finished the 2024 edition at the top of the points table with three wins and a loss in the group stages. But they suffered a last-ball loss against Hobart Hurricanes in the thrilling final. They lost star players Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, and Grace Parsons in trade, but have enough in their tanks to mount a title challenge this season.

On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades had a poor 2024 season, which was overshadowed by their WBBL 2024 triumph. The Renegades registered just one win in four games to finish seventh in the points table. They have lost all-rounders Ella Hayward and Georgia Prestwidge to the stars in trade, but have signed Tess Flitoff to bolster their bowling attack this year.

Brisbane Heat-W chances of winning - 55%

Melbourne Renegades-W chances of winning - 45%

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Brisbane Heat-W vs Melbourne Renegades-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Charli Knott was the best player in the Brisbane Heat Women’s run to the final last season. She scored 110 runs and picked up six wickets in six innings to display her all-round skills. She was brilliant in the Hundred tournament with London Spirit, scoring 187 runs and claiming six wickets. Knott has been in excellent form across formats lately and is likely to make an impact with both the bat and ball in this fixture.

Courtney Webb has been in the form of her life this year and will look to make an impact in the first game of this season with a big inning. She recently smashed an unbeaten century for South Australia in the domestic 50-over tournament. Webb was the leading run-getter for her team in the Spring Challenge last year with 149 runs in four innings. She is expected to score at least 30 runs in the upcoming game against the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat-W vs Melbourne Renegades-W Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at Cricket Central offers a bowling-friendly surface in T20 cricket. There is likely to be a green surface on the wicket, which might help the fast bowlers with extra pace and a bounce in the first innings. So, teams are likely to choose to bowl first after winning the toss in this fixture.

Weather Report

There is a little threat of rain looming over Sydney on Tuesday. The weather forecast is likely to remain cloudy throughout the day. However, this morning’s fixture has no rain prediction at all. There is a chance of 5% precipitation in the closing stages of this fixture. The morning temperature will be around 23 degrees Celsius with very little humidity in the air.

Brisbane Heat-W News & Player List

Brisbane Heat-W Player List

Lily Bassingthwaite, Bonnie Berry, Lucinda Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Charli Knott (c), Annie O'Neil, Georgia Redmayne, Clodagh Ryall, Ayaka Stafford, Filippa SueSee, Mikayla Wrigley

Predicted Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne Wicketkeeper Annie O'Neil Batter Charli Knott All-rounder Sianna Ginger All-rounder Mikayla Wrigley Batter Lucinda Bourke Batter Nicola Hancock All-rounder Lucy Hamilton Bowler Lily Bassingthwaite Bowler Ayaka Stafford Bowler Bonnie Berry Bowler

Brisbane Heat-W Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women have won all but their last seven matches in T20 cricket. They won three of their last five games in this tournament last season.

Melbourne Renegades-W News & Player List

Melbourne Renegades-W Player List

Courtney Webb (c), Charis Bekker, Sarah Coyte, Emma de Broughe, Samara Dulvin, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Olivia Henry, Milly Illingworth, Charli McLennan, Jasmine Nevins, Zoe Samuel, Naomi Stalenberg

Predicted Playing XI

Courtney Webb (c) Batter Naomi Stalenberg Batter Emma de Broughe Batter Nicole Faltum Wicketkeeper Olivia Henry Batter Milly Illingworth All-rounder Charis Bekker All-rounder Samara Dulvin All-rounder Tess Flintoff All-rounder Sarah Coyte Bowler Jasmine Nevins Bowler

Melbourne Renegades-W Team Form

Melbourne Renegades have won all of their last six overall games in T20 cricket. However, they have won just one of their last four matches in the T20 Spring Challenge.

Brisbane Heat-W vs Melbourne Renegades-W Head to Head

Brisbane Heat Women slightly lead their head-to-head record against Melbourne Renegades Women with 11 wins in 20 meetings in T20 cricket.

Brisbane Heat-W vs Melbourne Renegades-W Betting Odds

Melbourne Renegades Women to have a better opening partnership than Brisbane Heat Women

Brisbane Heat Women’s opener Georgia Redmayne will be looking for a new partner at the top after the departure of Laura Harris. Annie O'Neil is likely to partner the in-form captain, having impressed in the domestic 50-over tournament last month. On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades will have in-form Naomi Stalenberg and Courtney Webb opening for them. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the Melbourne Renegades Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Brisbane Heat Women in this T20 match.

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Brisbane Heat-W vs Melbourne Renegades-W Top Batters

Georgia Redmayne to be Brisbane Heat-W’s top batter

The experienced wicketkeeper batter was the leading run-scorer for Brisbane Heat last season. She smashed 208 runs in just five innings to finish as the second-highest run-getter in the 2024 edition. Redmayne’s strike rate of 144.44 was a key behind her team’s top position in the points table last year. She is expected to provide an explosive start to her team with a big knock against the Renegades in this fixture.

Courtney Webb to be Melbourne Renegades-W's top batter

The 25-year-old right-handed batter had an impressive stint in the WBBL last season. Webb scored 258 runs in ten innings at a strike rate of 120.56 to contribute to her team’s title success. She has been in good form lately, having scored 93 runs in five innings in the recently concluded WCPL.

Brisbane Heat-W vs Melbourne Renegades-W Top Bowlers

Nicola Hancock to be Brisbane Heat-W’s top bowler

The 29-year-old right-arm pacer was the best bowler in the tournament last year. Hancock finished the tournament with 10 wickets in six innings at a brilliant economy rate of 7.13. She was the only bowler to reach the double-digit figure in terms of wickets last year. Hancock has taken eight wickets in her last five games across formats and is expected to pick up multiple wickets against the Melbourne Renegades in this match.

Sarah Coyte to be Melbourne Renegades-W’s top bowler

The veteran bowler, who has represented Australia in all three international formats, will be a key player for the Renegades' comeback this season. She was the joint-highest leading wicket-taker for her team last season, with six wickets in four innings at an economy rate of 8.15. Coyte is likely to pick up at least two wickets in this fixture on Tuesday.