Brisbane Heat-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Match Prediction BRH 60 % Chance of Winning MST 40 % Place a bet Batery 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Brisbane Heat Women are set to face Melbourne Stars Women in the 11th match of the T20 Spring Challenge 2025 on Saturday, October 25. The game will be played at North Sydney Oval in Sydney and is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM local time.

Facts: Brisbane Heat Women are the only team to remain unbeaten in the 2025 T20 Spring Challenge so far.

Nicola Hancock is leading the bowling chart in T20 Spring Challenge history with 15 wickets in just eight innings.

Brisbane Heat-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat Women registered a dominant win against Perth Scorchers in their last game. They chased down a 115-run target with seven wickets and 22 balls remaining and jumped to the top of the points table. Pacer Nicola Hancock continued her red-hot form by picking up three wickets, and Annie O'Neil smashed a quickfire 35* off 22 balls to help the Heat record two back-to-back victories this season. With two wins in two games, the Heat are the only team to remain unbeaten so far in this tournament.

On the other hand, Melbourne Stars suffered another big defeat in their last match against Hobart Hurricanes. They were restricted to just a 130-run total while batting first, with Sasha Moloney scoring 50 runs and Meg Lanning adding 40. Bowlers struggled to keep the Stars alive while defending as the Hurricanes chased down the total with six wickets and ten balls remaining. With two defeats in two games, Melbourne Stars are placed at the bottom of the points table.

Brisbane Heat-W chances of winning - 60%

Melbourne Stars-W chances of winning - 40%

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Brisbane Heat-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Brisbane Heat Women captain, Charli Knott, produced the player of the match performance in the last match against the Perth Scorchers. She clinched two wickets while conceding just 13 runs off her four-over spell while bowling first. Knott also scored a crucial 19 runs while opening and claimed two catches to walk away as the best all-rounder on the pitch. Knott had scored 110 runs and taken six wickets to lead Brisbane Heat to the final in the 2024 edition.

Sasha Moloney, the 33-year-old bowling all-rounder, was the best performer for Melbourne Stars in their first two games this season. Moloney smashed an unbeaten 35 runs off 22 balls and claimed two wickets to display her all-round skills in the first match. She then top-scored with 50 runs off 40 balls in the last match and picked up one wicket as well. She has been in good form with the ball lately, with six wickets in her last three innings across formats. Moloney can be tipped to produce another impressive performance in the next game against the Heat.

Brisbane Heat-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at North Sydney Oval offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. Both batters and bowlers enjoy some help from the wicket, but the last two games at this venue suggest a help for the bowlers. In the first two matches played here this season, teams failed to reach the 150+ total while batting first and lost both games. So, the captains are likely to prefer bowling first after winning the toss in this fixture.

Weather Report

The threat of light rain looms over Sydney during this morning’s fixture on Saturday. There is a forecast for cloudy weather in the early stages of this fixture. There is a 20% chance of precipitation during the toss time, but it goes down to 10% in the second innings. The temperature will increase from 22 to 23 degrees Celsius during the match, with 51% humidity in the air.

Brisbane Heat-W News & Player List

Brisbane Heat-W Player List

Lily Bassingthwaite, Bonnie Berry, Lucinda Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Charli Knott (c), Annie O'Neil, Georgia Redmayne, Clodagh Ryall, Ayaka Stafford, Filippa SueSee, Mikayla Wrigley

Predicted Playing XI

Charli Knott (c) All-rounder Lucinda Bourke Batter Sianna Ginger All-rounder Annie O’Neal Batter Mikayla Wrigley Wicketkeeper Clodagh Ryall Batter Nicola Hancock All-rounder Lucy Hamilton Bowler Bonnie Berry Bowler Ayaka Stafford Bowler Filippa SueSee Bowler

Brisbane Heat-W Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women have won their opening two matches this season. The Heat have lost just one of their last nine games across tournaments.

Melbourne Stars-W News & Player List

Melbourne Stars-W Player List

Sophie Day, Maisy Gibson, Dani Gibson, Ella Hayward (C), Jasmine Kamboj, Meg Lanning, Rhys McKenna, Ines McKeon, Sasha Moloney, Indigo Noble, Mia Perrin, Georgia Prestwidge, Sophie Reid

Predicted Playing XI

Meg Lanning Batter Ines Mckeon Batter Rhys McKenna All-rounder Denielle Gibson Batter Sasha Moloney Batter Georgia Prestwidge All-rounder Ella Hayward (C) All-rounder Sophie Reid Wicketekeeper Maisy Gibson Bowler Sophie Day Bowler Jasmine Kamboj Bowler

Melbourne Stars-W Team Form

Melbourne Stars Women have lost their opening two matches this season. Notably, they remain without a win in their last eight T20 games across tournaments.

Brisbane Heat-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Head to Head

Brisbane Heat Women lead their head-to-head record against Melbourne Stars with 11 wins in 18 T20 matches. The Heat have also lost just once in their last five overall meetings against the Stars.

Brisbane Heat-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat Women to have a better opening partnership than Melbourne Stars Women

Brisbane Heat Women’s openers Lucinda Bourke and Charli Knott added 43 runs for the first wicket in the last game. Bourke top-scored with 36 runs and Knott added 19 to give the Heat a good start in an easy chase. On the other hand, Melbourne Stars openers Meg Lanning and Ines Mckeon added 29 runs for the first wicket in the last game, with the latter scoring another single-digit knock. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the Brisbane Heat Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Melbourne Stars Women in this T20 match.

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Brisbane Heat-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Top Batters

Annie V O'Neil to be Brisbane Heat-W’s top batter

The 26-year-old Australian batter played a match-winning knock for Brisbane Heat Women in their last match against Perth Scorchers. O’Neil, who joined Brisbane in the trade prior to this season, displayed her big-hitting skills by smashing an unbeaten 35 runs off just 22 balls with the help of five fours. She is expected to score at least 30 runs in the next match against the Stars.

Meg Lanning to be Melbourne Stars-W's top batter

The legendary Australian batter gave the Stars another good start by scoring 40 runs off 34 balls in the last match against the Hurricanes. Lanning has been excellent in the first two matches, scoring 70 runs against Adelaide Strikers in the first match of this season. Lanning is leading the scoring charts with 110 runs at a strike rate of 129.41 in this edition.

Brisbane Heat-W vs Melbourne Stars-W Top Bowlers

Nicola Hancock to be Brisbane Heat-W’s top bowler

The 29-year-old fast bowler continued her sensational run by taking three wickets in the last match against Perth Scorchers. All of her three wickets were bowled out deliveries, which highlights her accuracy. Hancock was the leading wicket-taker in this tournament last season with 10 scalps and has already claimed five wickets in two innings in this edition. She can be trusted to claim multiple wickets in this fixture on Saturday.

Sasha Moloney to be Melbourne Stars-W’s top bowler

The 33-year-old offspinner claimed one wicket while giving away 7.28 runs per over in the last match. Moloney was the best bowler for the Stars in the first match of this season, picking up two wickets for 24 against the Strikers. Moloney is the only bowler to pick up multiple wickets for her team after the first two games. She is likely to clinch at least two wickets in this fixture.