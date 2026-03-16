Facts: Lizelle Lee was the leading run-getter last season, but has managed to score just 32 runs in three innings this season.

Nicola Hancock boasts the record for the most wickets in the T20 Spring Challenge history with 15 wickets in just eight innings.

Hobart Hurricanes-W vs Brisbane Heat-W Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes won their last game against Melbourne Stars to boost their semifinal chances. Hayley Silver-holmes clinched four wickets to restrict the Stars to a 130-run total, and then Rachel Trenaman and Ruth Johnston impressed with the bat to help the Hurricanes chase down the target with six wickets and ten balls remaining. With two wins in three games, the Hurricanes are placed second in the points table.

On the other hand, the Brisbane Heat Women registered a huge 64-run win against the Melbourne Stars in their last game. The returning wicketkeeper batter, Georgia Redmayne, smashed 42 off 33 balls to help the Heat post a big total of 154 for 6 while batting first. Then the pacer Lucy Hamilton picked up four wickets for eight to bowl out their opponents to 91. With three wins in three games, the Brisbane Heat have almost secured the semifinal berth for the consecutive seasons.

Hobart Hurricanes-W chances of winning - 45%

Brisbane Heat-W chances of winning - 55%

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Hobart Hurricanes-W vs Brisbane Heat-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Hobart Hurricanes are looking destined for the semifinal spot, but their batting performance remains a concern. No batter has managed to reach the 100-run mark in the first three innings so far. Nicola Carey, however, has scored 95 runs and has taken two wickets so far this season. Carey played a huge role in the Hurricanes’ title success last year, scoring 129 runs and taking six wickets. She is likely to make an impact with both bat and ball in this fixture against the Heat.

Nicola Hancock, last season’s leading wicket-taker, failed to gain any wickets in the last match against the Stars, but contributed with the bat by scoring an unbeaten 35 runs. Hancock has been in red-hot form with the ball this season, picking up five wickets in three innings. She is expected to make an impact with multiple wickets in the Heat’s last group-stage match against the Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes-W vs Brisbane Heat-W Match Toss Prediction

The surface at the North Sydney Oval offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket, but the bowlers have been dominant so far this season. Teams batting first have failed to reach the 150-run mark at this venue in the first two games of the 2025 T20 Spring Challenge. With the threat of rain looming over Sydney on Sunday, captains are likely to choose to bowl first in this fixture on Sunday.

Weather Report

There is a weather forecast for rain in Sydney on Saturday. There is a 10% chance of precipitation in the early stages of the game, but it will increase up to 40% in the second innings. The temperature will be at 22 degrees Celsius with 42% humidity in the air.

Hobart Hurricanes-W News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes-W Player List

Mia Barwick, Nicola Carey (vc), Ava Curtis, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Caitlyn Mair, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani (c), Callie Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Ruth Johnston Batter Lizelle Lee Wicketkeeper Nicola Carey All-rounder Elyse Villani (C) Batter Rachel Trenaman Batter Tabatha Saville Batter Hayley Silver-Holmes All-rounder Lauren Smith Bowler Ava Curtis Bowler Callie Wilson Bowler Molly Strano Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes-W Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes have won their last two games after losing the season opener. The Hurricanes have won three of their last five matches across formats.

Brisbane Heat-W News & Player List

Brisbane Heat-W Player List

Lily Bassingthwaite, Bonnie Berry, Lucinda Bourke, Sianna Ginger, Lucy Hamilton, Nicola Hancock, Charli Knott (c), Annie O'Neil, Georgia Redmayne, Clodagh Ryall, Ayaka Stafford, Filippa SueSee, Mikayla Wrigley

Predicted Playing XI

Charli Knott (c) All-rounder Lucinda Bourke Batter Sianna Ginger All-rounder Annie O’Neil Batter Georgia Redmayne Wicketkeeper Mikayla Wrigley Batter Lucy Hamilton Bowler Nicola Hancock All-rounder Filippa SueSee Bowler Bonnie Berry Bowler Ayaka Kato-Stafford Bowler

Brisbane Heat-W Team Form

Brisbane Heat Women have won all of their first three games this season. The Heat have lost just once in their last five matches across formats.

Hobart Hurricanes-W vs Brisbane Heat-W Head to Head

Brisbane Heat Women dominate their head-to-head battle against Hobart Hurricanes with 14 wins in 20 encounters. However, the Hurricanes won their only meeting in the T20 Spring Challenge last year.

Hobart Hurricanes-W vs Brisbane Heat-W Betting Odds

Brisbane Heat Women to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes Women

Hobart Hurricanes openers Lizelle Lee and Ruth Johnston added 39 runs for the first wicket in the last match, but the former contributed with just eight runs. Both batters have struggled for consistency at the top this season. On the other hand, Brisbane Heat openers Lucinda Bourke and Charli Knott added 18 runs for the first wicket against the Stars in the last match. However, both openers have been in good form lately with aggressive intent in the powerplay overs. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the Brisbane Heat Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Hobart Hurricanes Women in this T20 match.

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Hobart Hurricanes-W vs Brisbane Heat-W Top Batters

Nicola Carey to be Hobart Hurricanes-W’s top batter

The experienced bowling all-rounder is leading the batting charge for the Hurricanes this season. With the likes of Lizelle Lee and Elyse Villani struggling to score, Carey is making an impact. Carey is leading the scoring chart for her team with 95 runs in three innings, with the help of one fifty this season. She is expected to score at least 40 runs in this fixture against the Heat.

Georgia Redmayne to be Brisbane Heat-W's top batter

The experienced wicket-taker batter returned to the playing eleven in the last game and made an instant impact. Redmayne top-scored with 32 runs off 33 balls to help her team post a big total against the Stars. She was the leading run-getter for the Heat last season, scoring 208 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 144.44.

Hobart Hurricanes-W vs Brisbane Heat-W Top Bowlers

Molley Strano to be Hobart Hurricanes-W’s top bowler

The 33-year-old spinner has been in sensational form across formats this year.Strano didn’t pick a wicket against Melbourne Stars in the last game, but remains the joint-highest wicket-taker in this tournament. Strano has clinched six wickets in three innings at an impressive economy rate of 5.08 this season. She is likely to get two wickets against the Heat in this fixture on Sunday.

Nicola Hancock to be Brisbane Heat-W’s top bowler

The 29-year-old pacer didn’t get any wickets in the last game but is enjoying a sensational form in T20 cricket this season. Hancock has already claimed five wickets this season after finishing as the leading wicket-taker in the last edition. She also leads the bowling chart in the tournament’s history with 15 wickets and is likely to pick up at least two wickets in this fixture.