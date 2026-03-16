Facts: Lizelle Lee was the only batter to score 250 runs in the last edition of the tournament.

Samantha Bates picked up three wickets in the first game of this season and was the only player for the Thunder to claim five-plus wickets last season..

Hobart Hurricanes-W vs Sydney Thunder-W Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes entered this tournament after winning the 2024 title on the last ball of the final match. The Hurricanes suffered a six-wicket defeat against the Sydney Sixers while defending the 143-run total in the first match of this season. Nicola Carey scored a big fifty to help her team post a fighting total, but the bowlers struggled. The Hurricanes will be looking to bounce back quickly, but face a big threat against the in-form Sydney Thunder.

On the other hand, Sydney Thunder Women kicked off their 2025 T20 Spring Challenge campaign with an easy win over ACT Women. They chased down an easy 128-run target with four wickets and nine balls remaining. New signing Laura Harris made an immediate impact with the bat after Samantha Bates and Alex Mavros’s three-wicket spells. They will look to continue their winning run against the Hurricanes and strengthen their position in the points table on Wednesday.

Hobart Hurricanes-W chances of winning - 45%

Sydney Thunder-W chances of winning - 55%

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Hobart Hurricanes-W vs Sydney Thunder-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nicola Carey made a brilliant impact with the bat for Hobart Hurricanes in the last game against Sydney Sixers. The experienced batting all-rounder came to bat in the No. 3 position and was able to score 60 runs off 50 balls. Carey was able to thwart off early pressure and also displayed her big-hitting skills after settling down. Carey failed to pick up a wicket but conceded just 23 runs off her three-over spell. She is expected to make an impact with the bat again against the Thunder in the next game.

Tahlia Wilson is leading the Sydney Thunder’s charge this season after finishing as the leading run-getter for her team last year. Wilson scored 18 runs off 19 balls in the last match against the ACT Women, but has been in good form lately. She has scored one century and one fifty in her last five matches across formats. Wilson is expected to score a big knock in this fixture against the Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes-W vs Sydney Thunder-W Match Toss Prediction

The bowlers dominated the opening two matches at the Cricket Central in Sydney on Tuesday. Teams batting first failed to reach the 150-run total and suffered defeats. Spinners were able to dominate the games in both innings. Captains are likely to prefer bowling first after winning the toss in this fixture on Wednesday.

Weather Report

There is a forecast for cloudy weather in Sydney on Wednesday. There is a 10% chance of precipitation, but fans can expect no weather interruption throughout this match. The temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius with the 29% humidity in the air.

Hobart Hurricanes-W News & Player List

Hobart Hurricanes-W Player List

Mia Barwick, Nicola Carey (vc), Ava Curtis, Ruth Johnston, Lizelle Lee, Caitlyn Mair, Tabatha Saville, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Lauren Smith, Molly Strano, Rachel Trenaman, Elyse Villani (c), Callie Wilson

Predicted Playing XI

Rachel Trenaman Batter Lizelle Lee Wicketkeeper Nicola Carey All-rounder Elyse Villani (C) Batter Ruth Johnston Batter Tabatha Saville All-rounder Hayley Silver-Holmes All-rounder Lauren Smith Bowler Ava Curtis Bowler Callie Wilson Bowler Molly Strano Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes-W Team Form

Hobart Hurricanes lost their opening game of this season and have won just won of their last five overall T20 matches.

Sydney Thunder-W News & Player List

Sydney Thunder-W Player List

Samantha Bates, Ella Briscoe, Stella Campbell, Tara French, Hasrat Gill, Laura Harris, Anika Learoyd, Alexandra Mavros, Olivia Maxwell, Taneale Peschel, Eva Ragg, Tahlia Wilson (c)

Predicted Playing XI

Tahlia Wilson (c) Wicketkeeper Olivia Maxwell Batter Anika Learoyd Batter Laura Harris All-rounder Hasrat Gill All-rounder Ella Briscoe All-rounder Eva Ragg All-rounder Emily Powell Bowler Alex Marvos Bowler Stella Campbell Bowler Samantha Bates Bowler

Sydney Thunder-W Team Form

Sydney Thunder Women won their opening match of this season and have lost just two of their last five games.

Hobart Hurricanes-W vs Sydney Thunder-W Head to Head

Sydney Thunder Women lead their head-to-head battle against Hobart Hurricanes with 12 wins in 19 meetings so far. The Thunder have also won their last two encounters against the Hurricanes in dominant fashion.

Hobart Hurricanes-W vs Sydney Thunder-W Betting Odds

Sydney Thunder Women to have a better opening partnership than Hobart Hurricanes Women

Sydney Thunder openers Tahlia Wilson and Olivia Maxwell added 27 runs for the opening wicket in the last match. Both players scored 15-plus runs each despite their struggles with the big shots. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes openers Lizelle Lee and Rachel Trenaman added just one run for the first wicket, with both players failing to reach the double-digit individual scores. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the Sydney Thunder Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Hobart Hurricanes Women in this T20 match.

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Hobart Hurricanes-W vs Sydney Thunder-W Top Batters

Lizelle Lee to be Hobart Hurricanes-W’s top batter

The experienced wicketkeeper batter was the key behind the Hobart Hurricanes’ title triumph last season. Lee scored 252 runs in just six innings at a strike rate of 139.22 to finish as the leading run-scorer in this tournament last season. She failed to get it going in the first match of this season, but remains the best batting option for the Hurricanes. She is tipped to score at least 30 runs in this fixture.

Laura Harris to be Sydney Thunder-W's top batter

The veteran Australian batter announced her arrival with the match-winning knock against the ACT Women in the last game. Batting at the No. 4 position, the former Heat batter smashed an unbeaten 48 runs off just 20 balls against the ACT Women. Harris’s explosive knock helped the Thunder to overcome early struggles and record an easy win. Last season, Harris smashed 141 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 188.00, the best among the top 10 leading run-getters.

Hobart Hurricanes-W vs Sydney Thunder-W Top Bowlers

Molley Strano to be Hobart Hurricanes-W’s top bowler

The 33-year-old spinner continued her red-hot form by picking up two wickets against the Sydney Sixers in the last match. Strano has been in brilliant form lately, with seven wickets in her last three overall innings. She contributed to the Hurricanes’ success last season by topping the bowling chart. Strano picked up eight wickets in just five innings at a stunning economy rate of 6.70.

Samantha Bates to be Sydney Thunder-W’s top bowler

The experienced left-arm spinner picked up where she left off last season for the Thunder. Bates clinched three wickets against ACT Women in the last game to show her consistency with the ball. She also gave away just 18 runs off her 19 deliveries to help her team to a dominant win. Bates was the leading wicket-taker for her side last season with six wickets and is expected to pick up at least two wickets in this fixture.